Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adding RMR Group To My Value Portfolio

Feb. 18, 2024 10:28 PM ETThe RMR Group Inc. (RMR) Stock
Amit Ghate profile picture
Amit Ghate
4.69K Followers

Summary

  • RMR Group is a property management company that generates revenue from managing properties for REITs and private real estate firms.
  • The company earns fees through various methods, including base business management fees and incentive business management fees.
  • RMR recently completed the acquisition of CARROLL, a property management firm specializing in multifamily residential properties, which is expected to boost its assets under management and diversify its revenue sources.
  • RMR checks all of the boxes for my valuation process, and I intend to initiate a position in the upcoming trading week.

Real estate property management with investor making profit by increasing value and earning rental payment of housing. Finance and business concept with icons of house, bank, contract, cash money

NicoElNino

Today I explain why I'm adding RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to my value portfolio. RMR is a company that derives its revenues from managing properties, both those of publicly traded REITs and privately owned real estate firms. The company refers to

This article was written by

Amit Ghate profile picture
Amit Ghate
4.69K Followers
I'm a private trader interested in both long and short ideas. My training and background are in engineering including several decades of consulting engineering practice. I endeavor to apply my analytical skills to investing/trading, which I've done for 20+ years and to which I bring a contrarian style. I've also recently become interested in writing and have published editorials at Forbes, PJM, and a few legacy newspapers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RMR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I actively trade around core positions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.