Today I explain why I'm adding RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to my value portfolio. RMR is a company that derives its revenues from managing properties, both those of publicly traded REITs and privately owned real estate firms. The company refers to its REIT property management business as "Managed Equity", and lists four major REITs as clients: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and Service Properties Trust (SVC). It also provides advisory services to Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN). It refers to the clients comprised by the Managed Equity and SEVN as "Perpetual Capital" clients. The services provided to private real estate companies are referred to as "Private Capital" services.

Fees are generated in several ways, first is the "base business management" fee which is calculated as a percentage of the value of the properties being managed or the market capitalization of the public REIT (whichever calculation is lower). Second, the company earns an "incentive business management" fee based on the increase in the market cap of the publicly traded REIT and/or the total return per share of those REITs. Due to the recent market downturn, RMR didn't earn any incentive fees in 2022 or 2023. Third, it earns management fees from Private Capital clients based on various metrics such as revenues from the properties or invested capital. Fourth, it earns fees based on a percentage of gross collected rents. The formulae for all these are a bit convoluted, but for those interested, there is more detailed discussion in the latest 10-Q filing.

Performance

The company has generally grown revenues and had positive cash from operations throughout its (relatively short) history. I find the positive cash from operations, even during the terrible REIT market of 2022 and 2023, to be very reassuring. Indeed, it seems like downside is limited, while there could be substantial upside in an improving interest rate and REIT landscape.

Catalyst

On December 19, 2023 RMR completed the acquisition of CARROLL which is a property management firm specializing in multifamily residential properties. The acquisition will now lead to a new reporting category, "RMR Residential", in future earnings' releases. The terms of the acquisition are described in this presentation. The company increased assets under management (AUM) by about $7B at a cost of about $100M. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive, which means that RMR's already low valuation (see below) will likely become even more enticing when the CARROLL revenues and profits are included in future quarters.

The acquisition also further diversifies RMR's revenue sources, see comparison on right-hand side of this slide:

The acquisition also gives RMR access to a new cohort of institutional investors who historically have been repeat investors in CARROLL properties. This group of investors can now potentially add to the overall AUM for RMR going forward.

Finally, CARROLL is located in many desirable southern cities, most of which seem to be growing steadily.

Cash on Hand

Not only does RMR have a consistent record of generating cash from operations, but it also has a very healthy balance sheet, both in terms of cash and cash equivalents, as well as very manageable liabilities.

Valuation

Despite having historically consistent cash flows and a catalyst for additional growth, RMR trades at remarkably low valuation metrics. Here's an excerpt from Seeking Alpha's very helpful valuation summary (with the stock trading at $24.76). All of the valuation metrics are stellar, but I'll draw particular attention to the EV/sales and EV/EBITDA, both on an absolute basis and relative to its peers. And, as pointed out above, these metrics will likely improve as CARROLL becomes integrated into the company.

Quant Ratings

I always check the Seeking Alpha quant ratings (and factor grades) when considering a new pick, and here they agree with my assessment, rating the stock a "strong buy". This further strengthens my conviction in the stock:

Options

RMR has options, but they are so illiquid as to be more or less untradeable.

Risks

As stocks go, I think RMR is relatively safe, given its history of positive cash flows from operations, even in a time when REIT stock prices were declining, but there is always the risk of poor management execution or an unwise acquisition.

Summary and Trading Position

This Friday I closed out a value long, Zedge (ZDGE), see this article, due to option exercises of my covered calls ($4 strike price). I intend to use the proceeds to take a position in RMR, which has checked off all of the boxes for inclusion into my value portfolio and is perhaps one of the least risky candidates that I've written up so far. I will provide further updates as the company integrates its CARROLL acquisition, to ensure that the catalyst is actually what it is currently advertised to be.