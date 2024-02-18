Lock Stock

Back in March 2023, I started Toast (NYSE:TOST) with a "Buy" rating, arguing that with only 10% restaurant penetration in the U.S. the company had a huge opportunity in front of it. The stock has gained over 30% since then. More recently, in December, I wrote that the stock looked attractive after a pullback and that innovation will continue to help drive its success. With the company recently reporting strong Q4 results, let's catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a quick reminder, TOST provides an all-in-one SaaS offering for the restaurant industry. The core of its platform is its Toast POS system, which integrates point of sale functions and payment processing, created specifically for restaurants. Its platform has a number of other restaurant-specific modules, including payroll, marketing & loyalty, digital ordering & delivery, invoicing, supply chain & accounting, among others.

Q4 Results

For its most recent quarter, TOST grew revenue 30% to $1.04 billion. That was basically in line with analyst estimates.

Subscription revenue jumped 49% to $142 million, while hardware revenue climbed 26% to $43 million. Fintech solutions revenue rose 33% to $851 million. Fintech gross profit, meanwhile, increased 28% to $176 million from $137 million.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is payment gross profits and subscription revenue on an annualized basis, rose 35% to $1.22 billion.

Gross payment volumes (GPV) jumped 32% to $33.7 billion. The percentage of locations using 6 or more modules was 43%, flat sequentially and up from 41% a year ago.

The company added over 6,500 new restaurant locations in the quarter, bringing the total up to around 106,000. Year over year, it added 34% more new locations. The company has expanded into international markets, starting with Canada, the U.K. and Ireland. It now has over 1,000 international locations.

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $29 million, up from a loss of -$18 million a year ago. TOST generated $92 million in operating cash flow in the quarter and $81 million in FCF. For the year, it had OCF of $135 million and FCF of $93 million. The company had $20 million in stock comp in the quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet, TOST ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of $1.12 billion and no debt.

Looking ahead, TOST forecasts Q1 subscription revenue and fintech gross profit of between $275-285 million, representing between 20-24% growth. It is looking for adjusted EBITDA of between $15-25 million.

TOST noted in January it had seen some GPV pressure, largely due to weather. However, it said GPV began to stabilize in the past few weeks.

For the full year, the company guided for subscription revenue and fintech gross profit of between $1.30-1.32 billion, representing 23-25% growth. It forecast 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be between $200-220 million, up from $61 million in 2023.

It is looking for around 30% location growth in 2024. It is also targeting GAAP profitably in the first half of 2025.

On its Q4 earnings call, CEO Aman Narang discussed the company's priority of driving ARR and ARPU in 2024, saying:

To complement our strong location growth, we are laser-focused on increasing ARR at scale. In 2023, we grew total ARR 35% year-over-year. We believe there is runway in our existing markets to continue to scale locations while also increasing both SaaS and fintech ARR to product innovation, pricing and our continued investment in upselling existing customers through our growth sales team. High product attach rates is an important driver of ARPU. Many of our existing products have plenty of runway to scale and our product teams continue to act on customer feedback to enhance and expand their terminal attach potential across our customer base. For new customers, earlier this month, we rolled out simpler product packaging that will enable our new business reps to maximize initial product attach and ARPU while balancing strong location growth. And for existing customers, price adjustments is a new lever that we're looking to build into our ongoing ARPU growth strategy. We will take a holistic approach across both SaaS and fintech, and you should see progress from us in 2024 that we build on moving forward."

Just prior to announcing its quarterly results, the company announced it would reduce its headcount by 550 employees, or about 10% of its workforce. It expects $100 million in annualized savings from the move.

TOST also announced a $250 million buyback authorization.

This was a strong quarter for TOST, as it tries to balance revenue growth with being EBITDA and FCF positive. On that front, it did a nice job. In the coming quarters, revenue growth will slow slightly, but operating leverage will expand rapidly. I'm more than willing to take that trade-off.

The company will continue to focus on adding locations, as well as upselling. It also will look into bundling its solutions into product packages and price hikes to help drive growth as well. This should be very margin accretive, as price increases shouldn't come with any added expense. The company has also been a leader in product innovation, and I expect this to continue as well.

Valuation

In my view, the best way to value TOST based on the way it reports revenue is as a multiple of its subscription revenue and net fintech revenue (fintech gross profit). Based on its revenue guidance of $1.3 billion in 2024 subscription and net fintech revenue, it trades at about 7x its subscription and net fintech revenue. I think TOST is likely being conservative with its guidance. In 2023, it topped its initial outlook by over 5%.

For 2025, I think the company could generate subscription and net fintech revenue of $1.65 billion (~5% beat this year and ~20% growth in 2025). On that basis, it would trade at 5.6x.

As I've discussed in the past with SaaS names, when they are growing in the 20% range, these stocks often command 10x multiples EV/Revenue multiples, or more. While transaction net gross profits can be a bit more unpredictable, this is still a pretty predictable, high-value revenue stream.

At an 8-10x multiple of 2025 subscription and net fintech revenue, which seems appropriate given its growth, balance sheet, and cash flow, that would value TOST at between $26.50-32.50.

Conclusion

TOST is doing a great job of balancing revenue growth with EBITDA profitability. While the market has considerable competition, the company has an outstanding product and there is still a lot of runway, both domestically as well as internationally, where it is just testing the waters. Slight price increases and a leaner structure should see the operating leverage in the business really start to shine through.

Moving up the market to enterprise is another opportunity as well. These tend to be bigger deals but often are at lower margins and longer sales cycles.

With co-founder Aman Narang back at the helm, I'd look for him to really take TOST to the next step in its evolution as a strong, growing but profitable SaaS and payment processing company. Given its solid momentum and strong outlook, I continue to rate TOST a "Buy." My target will go from $25 to $30 based on my expected strong outlook and shifting to valuing the company off of 2025 estimates from 2024 estimates now that that calendar has flipped over.

The biggest risk to TOST is a slowdown in restaurant industry sales, which could result from a weaker economy. As a payment processor, TOST does benefit from higher restaurant spending. Competition is also fierce, and Block (SQ) has been looking to put more emphasis on going after the restaurant space as well, with offerings designed specifically for the industry.