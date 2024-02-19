Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon Has Rarely Been Cheaper - Maintain Buy

Feb. 19, 2024 9:00 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock9 Comments
Summary

  • Amazon has outperformed expectations, with the strategic cost optimizations already triggering notable expansions in its operating income margins and FCF generation.
  • We believe that the management has implemented many of its cost optimization strategies into practice, after the painful lessons in 2022, as observed in its similarly promising forward guidance.
  • AMZN's increased FY2024 cloud/ AI investments may also ensure its long-term dominance in the intensifying market competition, despite the growing TAM to $592.38B in 2032.
  • With the stock now trading above its fair value, bottom fishing investors may consider adding after a moderate pullback, preferably at its previous resistance range of between the $145s and $155s.
  • The Company's intermediate to long-term prospects look very bright with multiple growth drivers, further aided by the lifting market sentiments and projected soft landing ahead.

Hand of woman holding pink balloons with percent on pink background, Minimal, Sale and discount. copy space.

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in November 2023, discussing its stellar FQ3'23 top-line performance across AWS and e-commerce segments, naturally contributing to the stock's impressive rally, further aided by the robust cost optimizations thus far.

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.64K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MSFT, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

ValueGrowth Investing profile picture
ValueGrowth Investing
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (293)
@Juxtaposed Ideas I think it's also worth mentioning the growing Ads revenue for AMZN, both from the e-commerce platform but also from the recently enabled Ads feature on Prime Video. This could be a strong profit and cashflow generator for the business. Don't know if you've included this profit stream in your estimates
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (3.4K)
@ValueGrowth Investing Agreed with advertising opportunities - massive untapped market across its offerings.
Dave Schwartz profile picture
Dave Schwartz
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (291)
For everyone that says it’s cheap there is someone who thinks otherwise. Jeff Bezos the founder, does not think it’s cheap or he would not have sold $6b in stock in a frigging week! No mention how much he sold for his ex-wife which he also controls. Maybe $2b for her?
So that’s $8b reasons why stock is not cheap.
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (3.4K)
@Dave Schwartz With 964M shares, or the equivalent of $163.33B in stock value, $8B is chump sum.
r
royal options
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (689)
Amazon Has Rarely Been Cheaper?

Odd title considering when you view the charts, it clearly shows it’s almost at its top.
M
MikeKorea
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (3.49K)
@royal options click-bait
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (3.4K)
@royal options If you only focus on the stock price, then you are not wrong. But I believe that there is many ways to value the stock and price is rarely the most accurate metric.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (8.01K)
Yup. I concur.
I recently trimmed our position in MSFT by 17% and our position in GOOG by 15%, but did not trim AMZN at all.
GOOG, AMZN and MSFT are currently ranked the 4th, 8th and 17th largest holdings in our family's main portfolio of 32 stocks.
Despite the apparent disparity in size based upon these rankings, it's a crowded field in the horse race among our largest holdings, and all 3 of these stocks are full positions in the portfolio.
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (3.4K)
@ndardick Agreed. Thank you for the kind words and great insights.
