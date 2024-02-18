Oselote

It has been a while since I last wrote about Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) directly. Back in January 2023, I downgraded WPM to a hold, as traders had gotten overly optimistic about the Federal Reserve's monetary policies, with many expecting the Fed to start cutting interest rates by July 2023.

Since my downgrade, WPM has essentially tread water, as gold and precious metals companies have been whipsawed by the Fed's meandering monetary policies (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - WPM has gone sideways since January 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

First, the March 2023 U.S. regional bank crisis spurred gold prices higher, as traders thought the Fed would have to cut interest rates to support the U.S. financial system and a faltering economy (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Gold prices have been volatile (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

However, the U.S. economy bounced back strongly during the summer months, and the Fed kept on raising interest rates to honour their pledge of 'higher for longer' monetary policies. This caused gold and gold stocks to lose most of their spring-time rally as yields surged, with the 10-year treasury yield briefly touching 5% (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - 10 year treasury yields touched 5% (St. Louis Fed)

Then beginning in the Fall, the Fed finally stopped hiking Fed Funds policy rates, and by November, Fed officials started to float the idea of policy rate cuts, as the decline in inflation risked making real interest rates too restrictive (real interest rates are nominal interest rates less inflation; if inflation declines, real interest rate rises). In the December FOMC meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed this 'Fed Pivot' by suggesting policy rate cuts would be appropriate in 2024.

This 'Fed Pivot' lit a fire under risk assets, including gold and precious metals, as investors once again fanned hopes of interest rate cuts, with many expecting cuts to begin as soon as March 2024 and the Fed cutting a total of 6 times in 2024 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - In December 2023, investors were expecting the Fed to start cutting in March 2024 (CME)

However, in recent weeks, those rate cut hopes were dashed, as the economy continued to perform strongly while inflation showed signs of reaccelerating. First, on February 13th, CPI inflation came in higher than expected at 0.3% MoM or an annualized rate of 3.1%, significantly above the consensus of 2.9%. Perhaps more importantly, the core CPI figure which excludes volatile food and energy prices, reaccelerated to a 3.9% YoY rate (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - January CPI was higher than expected (investing.com)

While a single inflation print may be an anomaly, the hot CPI report was followed a few days later with a PPI inflation report on February 16th that showed the same message of inflation reaccelerating above expectations (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - As was PPI (investing.com)

Combined with pushback from Fed officials who now claim they will be patient in implementing rate cuts, investor expectations for policy rate cuts have now been pushed out to June at the earliest, with only 4 rate cuts priced into 2024 (Figure 7). The net result is a decline in gold prices back to ~$2000.

Figure 7 - Investors now expect June to be the earliest rate cut (CME)

Coming back to Wheaton Precious Metals, should investors buy WPM while expectations are low, or should they avoid gold and precious metal investments because the Fed may be delayed in cutting interest rates?

Brief Company Overview

For those not familiar with Wheaton Precious Metals, WPM is one of the world's largest precious metals royalty and streaming companies. In my initiation article, I explained why I liked WPM's business model of providing non-dilutive financing to mining companies in exchange for a percentage of production (royalty) or the right to purchase production at discounted prices (streaming).

While many precious metal investors regularly complain that gold miners are due a large rebound because gold has surpassed $2000 / oz while gold miners are still trading near 2016's depressed levels, the reality is that mining is a very tough business with lots of things that can go awry (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Gold Mining Stocks Have Underperformed Physical Gold (2011-2023) (Sprott)

For example, operationally, mines can become flooded (for underground mines) and processing equipment can break down. Financially, miners also have to deal with constant cost inflation in materials and labour, as well as lower ore grades (leading to more waste) as the best ores are always mined first. In fact, the global average all-in-sustaining cost ("AISC") for gold miners has soared by more than $400 / oz since 2020, eating up much, if not all, of the increase in gold prices (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Global average AISC reached a quarterly record high in Q1'23 (World Gold Council)

In contrast, WPM's 'production costs' are highly predictable and fixed due to contractual agreements struck when WPM originally provided its financings (Figure 10). This allows WPM to consistently 'produce' precious metals at first-quartile costs.

Figure 10 - WPM has low and predictable production costs (WPM investor presentation)

Geopolitically, mining companies also have to contend with royalty rates that rise when commodity prices are rising, but not fall when commodity prices decline. Finally, investors also have to contend with management teams intent on 'empire building' to the detriment of shareholder returns.

All-in-all, there are reasons why gold miners are perennial laggards that shine only once in a blue moon, like in 2020, when spiking gold prices gave the miners a boost to margins.

Personally, WPM is the only precious metal's equity I own, outside of physical bullion ETFs used as portfolio diversifiers.

Rate Cut Expectations Now Inline With Fed Projections

Coming back to gold investments, now that expectations for Fed rate cuts have been pushed out to June with only 4 cuts expected for 2024, it is actually coming into agreement with the Fed's December Summary of Economic Projections, where Fed officials predicted a year-end Fed Funds rate of 4.6% (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - FOMC December 2023 Summary of Economic Projections (Federal Reserve)

So rather than fear further declines in gold prices, investors should start to sharpen their pencils around good companies like WPM that can outperform when macro shocks once again cause investors to boost their rate cut expectations and lift gold prices.

The list of potential macro shocks is endless. For example, recently, we got economic reports showing that Japan and the U.K. have both fallen into recessions. New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) recently plunged ~60% as the delayed impact of higher interest rates hit its loan portfolio, raising fears of a replay of last March's regional bank crisis. U.S. retail sales surprisingly fell more than expected in January, suggesting the U.S. consumer may be much weaker than thought. Geopolitical tensions continue to simmer in the Middle East between Israel/U.S. and Gaza/Iran.

Although markets are currently fixated on the higher than expected inflation prints, the longer-term trend remains a gradual decline in inflation, and my base case remains that the Fed should cut interest rates around mid-year.

Gold Setup Remains Favourable

Historically, when the Fed starts to cut policy interest rates, gold breaks out of its consolidations (Figure 12). As long as macro data continues to favour rate cuts in 2024, this setup is still on the table.

Figure 12 - Gold vs. Fed Funds rates (Author created with pricechart from stockcharts.com)

Beware Geopolitical Risks

However, it would be remiss for me to talk about Wheaton Precious Metals without discussing some of the risks involved with the company. First, the gold breakout scenario I painted above may not come to fruition. If gold prices decline, we should expect WPM to decline in sympathy.

More specifically, royalty and streaming companies like Wheaton have risks within their portfolios that are usually hard to monitor for shareholders. For example, when Panama recently confiscated/shut the Cobre Panama copper mine from First Quantum Minerals (FM:CA), one of the companies most impacted was Franco-Nevada (FNV) another large royalty and streaming company, as Cobre Panama represented over 20% of the company's NAV (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - Cobre Panama was a large part of FNV's NAV (FNV investor presentation)

Fortunately, WPM does not appear to have similar single-asset risks as FNV, and I am not aware of its operating mines currently being involved in any geopolitical disputes (Figure 14).

Figure 14 - WPM's asset base (WPM investor presentation)

However, that could change, especially with populist governments in Brazil and Mexico, where a large percentage of WPM's revenues are generated (Figure 15).

Figure 15 - WPM revenue mix (WPM investor presentation)

Conclusion

For now, I remain comfortable holding onto my position in Wheaton Precious Metals. I see recent weakness in WPM shares as simply markets normalizing from exuberant expectations for Fed rate cuts in early 2024. My base case is still expecting the Fed to cut policy rates in mid-2024, with potential downside in yields should economic data weaken over the coming months as the rest of the world appears to be mired in recession.

Wheaton remains my go-to precious metal equity investment, as I like the streaming and royalty business model. However, I would not be a buyer of WPM until I see more confirmation that a Fed rate cut is imminent, or if the pendulum swings too much in the other direction, making gold investments cheap.

I rate WPM a hold.