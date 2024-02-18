Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wheaton Precious Metals: Rate Cut Expectations Normalizing; Maintain Hold

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Wheaton Precious Metals has been affected by the Federal Reserve's fluctuating monetary policies, causing gyrations in gold and precious metals prices.
  • In recent weeks, expectations for Fed rate cuts have been normalized, aligning with the Fed's projections.
  • I remain comfortable holding onto WPM to take advantage of an eventual Fed rate cut. When that becomes more imminent, I will likely add to my holdings.

Gold bars,silver,copper,platinum,1000 grams pure metal,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of commodity ,3d rendering

Oselote

It has been a while since I last wrote about Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) directly. Back in January 2023, I downgraded WPM to a hold, as traders had gotten overly optimistic about the Federal Reserve's monetary policies, with many expecting the

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.59K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Miners to the Moon
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (4.29K)
I’ve found that royalties WPM, RGLD & OR can be traded successfully
as long as you’re closely watching daily price movements.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WPM
--
WPM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.