Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: A Lot Would Have To Go Wrong

Feb. 18, 2024 11:53 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T) Stock1 Comment
Michael Dion profile picture
Michael Dion
261 Followers

Summary

  • DCF analysis yields a price target of $24 or 40% upside to today's pricing.
  • The business has significant room to grow via strong fundamentals and can absorb the sizeable cost or capital pressure before the current price is at risk.
  • With a strong price target and the dividend looking quite safe, I rate AT&T a strong buy.

AT&T To Merge Warner Media With Discovery

Justin Sullivan

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) had a solid 2023, more than delivering on guidance and core priorities, but it is still down more than 11% across the last year.

What really caught my attention after

This article was written by

Michael Dion profile picture
Michael Dion
261 Followers
Michael (Mike) Dion is an FP&A, Corporate Finance, and Small Business expert who spent the last 12 years working in the Fortune 100, building a startup's finance and accounting department, advising small businesses, and guiding non-profit organizations as a board member. He has finance experience across multiple industries, including Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, and Construction. He founded F9 Finance, a website that helps Finance professionals accelerate their careers; and simplifies Finance and Accounting concepts to make them easily understandable and accessible to Professionals and Small Business Owners.His investment approach is informed by both Fortune 100 and small business experience. He looks for value opportunities where other investors overreact to bad news or underreact to good news—always backed up by strong fundamentals and preferably a dividend. Cash flow isn't just king for companies; it's critical for investors at all levels.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (2.32K)
“AT&T: A Lot Would Have To Go Wrong”

Don’t underestimate T. It is a case study in what can go wrong. That said, in the spirit of ‘it’s so bad, maybe it’s good (or just ok)’ I initiated a position in the commons recently. I have been long the preferreds since last year and they have done very well. Now hopefully the common stock can have its day (or preferably year) in the sun.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.