China Might Not Be A Paper Dragon In 2024

Feb. 19, 2024
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In general, Chinese stocks quoted in Hong Kong are extremely cheap, and growth prospects for China remain strong.
  • China's total debt-to-GDP ratio is driven by corporate debt, while the central government and households are not significantly indebted. Furthermore, this corporate debt is mostly held within profitable SOEs.
  • China's GDP may be understated rather than overstated.
  • There are many other observations that clash with what's being reported in the media.
3D rendering of golden chinese glow dragon isolated on black background

jiefeng jiang

For anyone but the most distracted observer, it's obvious that Chinese stocks have been under a lot of pressure. The Hang Seng, Hong Kong Stock Exchange's main index, now sits around the same levels first reached in 1997, 27 years ago.

This article was written by

Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
24.01K Followers

Portuguese independent trader and analyst. I have worked for both sell side (brokerage) and buy side (fund management) institutions. I've been investing professionally for around 30 years.

I have a Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha called Idea Generator that's focused on deep value, real-time actionable ideas based on valuation and catalysts. The Idea Generator portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 by more than 74% since inception (2015).

I can be reached at paulo.santosATthinkfn.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As explained in the article, I do hold a large number of HK-listed stocks, as well as some China-related ADRs quoted on the US market.

Comments

