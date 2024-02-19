Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Let's Talk Inflation, Post-CPI

Feb. 19, 2024 12:13 AM ETSPY, DIA, QQQ, SHY, TLT, DXY, GLD, SLV, RINF, DBC, TBT
Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
63.1K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation is caused by rapid increases in money supply, not rising prices and costs, which come after an inflationary operation.
  • The Fed is sending mixed messages about inflation, pretending to be hawkish while making internal moves to forestall liquidity crises.
  • The Biden administration benefits from the current disinflationary trend, but the situation may change after the election.
  • The Fed aided Trump in 2020 by creating inflation, and it is beneficial to Biden in 2024 as it employs 'tightening lite'.
  • We, as investors, are tasked with correctly interpreting the 2024 macro because changes are coming and the potential options could not be more different.

Red growing up arrow on abstract blur supermarket shelf background. Bar charts and graphs. Rising consumer prices. Inflation concept. Retail industry. Finance and Economy. Stock Market. Store. CPI

NVS

Discussion about this thing we call "inflation" after the January CPI report

A vast majority of people see inflation as rising prices, wages, and 'pushed' costs within the economy. In other words, to quote a line from Full Metal Jacket, "it's a huge s**t sandwich, and we're

This article was written by

Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
63.1K Followers
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.