Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

This is my first article on Seeking Alpha about TerrAscend (OTCQX:TSNDF), though I have covered it for quite some time. I added it on Friday (2/16) to my Beat the American Cannabis Operator Index model portfolio that I offer my investing group members, as I think that it can do better than peers. I do not yet own it in my Beat the Global Cannabis Stock Index model portfolio.

The stock bounced a bit after my purchase in the model portfolio, but it is currently up only 3.7% year-to-date, well behind peers. This underperformance, though, is nothing new. The stock is actually slightly lower now than it was on 8/29, the day before the news hit of a potential rescheduling and set off investor interest in MSOs.

Almost a year ago, I shared with my subscribers a monthly newsletter article about the company. In "TerrDescend", I suggested that holders exit the name. It was trading at $1.61, so it's up now only 5% since May 12, 2023. It ended 2023 at $1.63, up just 1% from when I shared my negative outlook. Here is how I concluded that article:

Alan Brochstein at 420 Investor

Today, I want to explain why I like the stock relative to MSO peers. I will review its history, discuss its 2023 fundamentals and the outlook, assess its valuation and look at the chart.

In The Beginning

TerrAscend started out as a Canadian LP listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange back in 2017. Now, after transitioning to the Toronto Stock Exchange and exiting Canada in 2023, it is exclusively an MSO. I view the story as unique and powerful.

Canopy Growth Gets On Board

An early move that helped the company was the investment by Canopy Growth (CGC), which bought shares in 2017. When the company transitioned its Canada-only strategy, the shares were turned into exchangeable shares so as not to interfere with NASDAQ listing rules. It now owns 63.5 million exchangeable shares, 22.5 million warrants at $6.07, and an option to buy 1.07 million shares at $1. The ownership reduces the float of TerrAscend stock.

TerrAscend Enters the U.S.

TerrAscend's first move in the U.S. was when it acquired its way into California, buying the Apothecarium there. I have always liked the store on Market Street in San Francisco and visited it at the end of 2022. It operates four others in Northern California.

The next move was into Pennsylvania, where it now operates 6 dispensaries. It entered the state through the acquisition in 2019 of Ilera Health. Pennsylvania is medical-only, but the state may move to adult-use.

In 2022, it acquired Gage Growth, which allowed it to enter the state of Michigan. At closing, the unit had 15 dispensaries, and it now operates 19. When it opens a new dispensary in Detroit, it will operate 20.

Most recently, it entered Maryland in 2023, where it now operates 4 acquired stores. The state transitioned from medical-only to also adult-use in mid-2023. Also, in 2022, New Jersey, where it won its initial medical cannabis license in 2018, completed its move from medical-cannabis to adult-use, and TerrAscend has three stores, all close to NYC (Lodi, Maplewood and Phillipsburg). The company calls New Jersey its largest and most profitable market.

Management

One of the ways that the company has evolved is that its founder, Jason Wild, is no longer the CEO. The company hired as CEO its President, Ziad Ghanem, at the end of Q1 in 2023. Ghanem, who joined the company at the beginning of 2022, was President of Parallel, a privately-held MSO. He spent 15 years at Walgreen's Boots Alliance before that.

Prior to Ghanem's appointment, Jason Wild had served as Executive Chairman from early 2021, when Jason Ackerman left the firm after joining as CEO in early 2020, replacing Michael Nashat, a co-founder. Ackerman had joined as an outsider, having previously served as CEO of FreshDirect.

I think Jason Wild is a good person to lead the company, but he is a financial person and not an executive of proven caliber. I do like that he has a lot of skin-in-the game. Wild is well known for his success with Arbor Pharma, which he acquired through his JW Asset Management in 2010 and sold to NovaQuest's Azurity in 2021. I was a big fan of Bassem Hanna, a founder of the company, too.

Investor Wild owns a lot of TerrAscend, both individually and through his JW Asset Management firm. A recent SEC filing indicates that JW Asset Management with Jason Wild owns a total of 100.9 million shares, with Wild himself owning 3 million. Between mid-November and the end of 2023, Wild bought 107K shares between $1.39 and $1.58, just below the current price. This ownership by JWAM also reduces the float.

I feel as though Wild has helped to build a superior company in the cannabis industry. I am happy for him that he was able to transition to executive chairman from CEO after an initial stumble. I also appreciate their CFO, Keith Stauffer, a veteran of Hershey's and Coty.

2023 and Beyond

TerrAscend struggled in 2022, but its 2023 was very successful through the first three quarters. Analysts project, according to Sentieo, that total revenue for 2023, which should be reported in March (not yet scheduled), will grow 29% to $320 million. More importantly, adjusted EBITDA improved and will be a record $72 million according to projections.

Q3 was very strong, with revenue of $89.2 million, up 35% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITA of $24 million was a record quarter and up 113% from a year before. Cash flow from operations picked up, rising from $1 million in Q2 to over $9 million. Through the first three quarters, it totaled $21.7 million, compared to a use of cash of $29.4 million during the first three quarters of 2022. At the same time, capital spending has plunged from $24.3 million to just $6.2 million. The result is that the company has gone from negative free cash flow to positive at $15.5 million.

The balance sheet has been stable, but there are some troubling aspects. At the end of Q3, the company reported total debt of $210.7 million. Net debt was $185.3 million, up a little from Q2 but up from $168.0 million at the end of 2022. The increase in net debt is due to acquisitions in Maryland. The net debt excludes income tax payable, and this is a large $58.7 million, up from $23.1 million at the end of 2022. Additionally, there is $38.3 million of long-term deferred income tax liability, which is up from $30.7 million at the end of 2022. Current liabilities exceed current assets, with a current ratio well below 1X at 0.7X. Finally, the company has negative tangible book value (-$95 million).

Analysts are forecasting strong growth ahead. For 2024, they project that revenue will rise 18% to $379 million, with adjusted EBITDA gaining 29% to $93 million. This margin would be 24.5%, which is lower than most peers and below the average of 25.4% for the Tier 1 and Tier 2 MSOs. For 2025, they expect that revenue will grow 11% to $421 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to rise 24% to $115 million, a margin of 27.3%.

The TerrAscend Valuation

As I posted above, I did not think that TerrAscend's valuation relative to peers was very good 9 months ago. Today, though, it doesn't look bad. For investors who think it is a premium company, as I do, the valuation seems very reasonable for an MSO.

Looking at it relative to the Tier 1 names and the other Tier 2 names, which year one looks at impacts the analysis. I think that the 2025 estimates are very relevant, as this is what I use for making a year-end 2024 forecast, and TerrAscend, at an enterprise value of 7.0X projected adjusted EBITDA for 2025, is very close to the average of the 9 stocks of 6.4X

Alan Brochstein, using Sentieo

I think that a lot of investors may look in the proverbial rearview mirror, and the company looks relatively expensive for 2023. It's important to remember, though, that the projected growth ahead is very strong for TerrAscend relative to its peers.

I have written a lot about the seemingly high valuation of Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), most recently calling it a bad cannabis investment in January. The stock has rallied by 9.4% since then and still offers poor likely upside relative to potential downside. TerrAscend has dropped 10.6% since then, a return that is worse by 20%.

In that article near the beginning of the year, I offered targets for year-end 2024 for Curaleaf that were dependent upon the 280E outcome. In the optimistic scenario, my target was 10X, and it was 4X in the pessimistic scenario. That company has a lot of debt and a high level of negative tangible equity. For TerrAscend, my upside target is 9X, and my downside target is 4X. These suggest year-end 2024 prices of $2.32 in the optimistic scenario and $0.75 in the pessimistic one. These would represent returns of 37% or -56%.

The TerrAscend Chart

I loved TerrAscend's stock at the end of 2022 after it bounced off an all-time low of $1.00, making it a large position in both of my model portfolios. I exited in early 2023. Over the past two years, the stock is down from its early 2022 peak of $6:

Charles Schwab

As I look at the chart, I see very strong support near $1 and possibly higher, like $1.45. The stock did recently clear the $2.25 I see as resistance briefly. The next big resistance is at $3.50 in my view. The stock stands out from peers in that it trades below the 50-day and the 150-day moving averages.

Compared to peers, the stock has lagged year-to-date, since 8/29 and over the past year:

YCharts

In 2024, the 3.7% return is worse than 7 peers and well below the average of 27.8%.

YCharts

Since the market turned on potential rescheduling news, TerrAscend has significantly lagged peers, falling in a price decline exceeded by only one MSO.

YCharts

Over the past year, it is also the second-worst of the Tier 1 and Tier 2 MSOs.

To be clear, then, TerrAscend has done poorly relative to peers in price action over the past year. For the past two years, it is down a lot, but it isn't extreme.

YCharts YCharts

One issue that concerns me technically is that the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) owns a lot. TerrAscend is the fifth-largest holdings of the fund, which currently owns 30.3 million shares that represent 5.4% of its holdings. Two weeks ago, I pointed out how poorly diversified this fund is and suggested that investors should exit the ETF. MSOS has dropped, and I am concerned that the ETF, which has seen its share-count expand over 21% thus far in 2024, could have challenges in the future if it needs to raise capital for share redemptions. This could happen if rescheduling fails, and it would weigh heavily on the large holdings, including TerrAscend.

Conclusion

I like TerrAscend relative to MSO peers currently, but, as I have written extensively: I am concerned about MSOs (and the ETF, MSOS, especially). It has underperformed, and its valuation doesn't stand out negatively any longer, especially for a premium company. I don't give a lot of credit for being on the TSX, but that could play a role down the road. One of the things that stands out about the company relative to many peers, including two of its Tier 2 competitors, is that the company is geographically focused. This leaves it in a position to expand through M&A into new states and to also be acquired potentially.

The company participates in two large markets that could become better, California and Michigan. Also, Pennsylvania could legalize for adult-use. The company has good capacity there.

I continue to see some risks to TerrAscend, and I rate the company only "neutral" right now. The biggest risk, in my view, is if 280E taxation remains. There are other companies that it could hurt more, but TerrAscend would be hurt in this scenario. The company has debt, more current liabilities than current assets, and negative tangible equity. Of course, if 280E is wiped out, this will be very helpful for TerrAscend.

Another risk, albeit not a great one imminently, is that large owner Canopy Growth, which is facing substantial balance sheet pressure, may need to exit its stake. Given that it doesn't own the common stock but rather exchangeable shares, there is limited risk in the very near-term.

Investors should be very careful owning MSOs right now generally, as the prices are up a lot and the prospects of rescheduling aren't yet clear. TerrAscend is not my favorite MSO, but I do think it looks better than many peers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.