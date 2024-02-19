MAV And MHI: Municipal Bond CEFs Being Bought Up By Activist

zimmytws

We've been covering a number of different municipal bond closed-end funds lately. That includes the non-leveraged Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW), and we also wrote up an update on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM), IIM being a leveraged muni CEF.

Today, we are going to be giving the Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (NYSE:MAV) and Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHI) a look. The overall idea of MAV and MHI would be similar to IIM, since they share the fact that they are leveraged.

However, a major difference is in the types of muni bonds that these funds invest in. MAV and MHI both allow for investments in below-investment-grade muni bonds or those that are not rated. Though they aren't exclusively invested in lower-rated muni bonds, there is quite a bit of exposure to high quality as well.

MAV Basics

1-Year Z-score: 2.74

Discount: -11.35%

Distribution Yield: 4.10%

Expense Ratio: 1.32%

Leverage: 38.20%

Managed Assets: $366.5 million

Structure: Perpetual

MAV's investment objective is to "pursue high current income exempt from regular federal income tax, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective." In attempting to achieve that, the fund will "invest in a professionally managed portfolio of municipal securities from across the United States." That includes lower-rated credit quality muni investments.

MAV Portfolio Credit Quality (Amundi)

MAV recently filed that they will be redeeming some of their Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares on February 29, 2024. So the leverage ratio should come down, and they've been pretty consistently redeeming these over the last couple of years.

MHI Basics

1-Year Z-score: 2.61

Discount: -11.68%

Distribution Yield: 3.81%

Expense Ratio: 1.21%

Leverage: 32.87%

Managed Assets: $345.3 million

Structure: Perpetual

MHI's investment objective is to "pursue high current income exempt from regular federal income tax, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective." In attempting to achieve that, the fund will "invest in a professionally managed portfolio of municipal securities from across the United States." That includes lower-rated credit quality muni investments.

MHI Portfolio Credit Quality (Amundi)

As we can see, these funds are quite similar. MAV has a bit more in "not rated" securities, whereas MHI carries a bit more weight toward the higher quality of the spectrum.

Similarly, MHI also filed notice that they will be redeeming some of their outstanding Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares. They had also been redeeming some of these previously, too.

Discounts, Rate Pressures And Potential Opportunity

The funds are trading at some hefty discounts to their net asset value per share. If muni CEFs come back to favor, that could be a potential catalyst to see some further potential upside.

CEFs, in general, have seen their discounts wider than they historically have been, but muni funds, in particular, have been hit hard. The discounts in this space have only been wider 3% of the time since 1996. That compares with all CEFs showing discounts wider only 14% of the time.

Muni CEF Discount/Premium (RiverNorth)

Though discounts ebb and flow over time, they are generally influenced wider for a specific reason. In this case, it's quite clear. It is because of a higher interest rate environment, which has caused CEFs to become less attractive in terms of yields they can deliver relative to risk-free assets.

At the same time, municipal bonds that both of these funds hold also saw their prices fall to have their own yields rise. That had the negative impact of seeing each of the fund's NAVs under some significant pressure, which their prices followed. The Fed can only control the short rates, but the long rates, such as the 10-Year Treasury Rate, also respond to the changes in the environment.

Ycharts

The duration of MAV's portfolio comes to 7.29 years. That means that for every 1% change in rates, the fund should move 7.29% up or down. MHI is quite similar at 7.64 years. That's why we see the negative correlation above with the 10-Year Treasury Rate.

The prices for these funds fell even further, pushing out each of the discounts on these funds. However, in the last week or so, these discounts have already started to narrow.

Data by YCharts

Further, the majority of CEFs are leveraged, and in many cases, this leverage is unhedged. That means these funds saw a serious increase in their borrowing costs as the Fed was raising interest rates.

MAV and MHI weren't immune; they saw their borrowing costs rise, and that meant that the funds were cutting their distributions like many leveraged muni funds.

MHI saw its net investment income per share in fiscal year 2021 at $0.55. Now, the last semi-annual report annualized would put the NII at $0.28.

MAV saw a similar trend, with FY 2021 NII at 0.53, which subsequently fell to $0.32 in the latest report.

With that declining NII, we saw the usual trend we've been seeing. That was lower and lower distributions being declared.

Ycharts

In fact, even with all these cuts, the distribution coverage here is still not looking great with the last UNII report.

Pioneer UNII Report (Amundi)

Overall, the reality of the current environment looks pretty ugly. However, with rates projected to move lower in the next year or two, that should bode well. That could be the potential catalyst to swing CEFs back in favor, turning a headwind into a tailwind.

Of course, the longer rates stay high, the longer this would take to play out. Further, a big risk would be if inflation starts trending higher again, putting the Fed in a position to raise rates potentially. This is actually what we got lately, with hotter-than-expected inflation reports, pushing back the expectations for rate cuts to later this year.

Saba Watch

With MAV and MHI, we are seeing yet another potential catalyst. We aren't the only ones that have been taking notice of closed-end funds but, in particular, the potential for municipal bond CEFs. They've been garnering attention from the activist group Saba Capital Management. Saba now owns a sizable ~10% of MAV, and they are up to an even larger slice of the MHI pie at around 14%.

Both of the filings show that this could be just normal course of business, simply buying up shares as they believe they are attractive, as stated in each of the filings:

The Reporting Persons acquired the Common Shares to which this Schedule 13D relates in the ordinary course of business for investment purposes because they believe that the Common Shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity.

That said, as a 13D filing, it leaves the door open for Saba to engage with the management team and the Board in discussions. That could potentially entail ways that the funds could try to get the discounts to narrow. That often includes raising the distribution - as we've seen from a number of other muni funds - but that's whether they are earning their distributions or not. It could also include a potential tender offer. Both of these funds are fairly small, so seeing a merger and then a tender offer could be an option.

Overall, it can just be yet another potential catalyst that is in the cards for these funds. Alternatively, it could just be reinforcing the potential opportunity in the space from a presumably smart millionaire activist who manages a hedge fund with billions in assets.

Other municipal bond funds that Saba has also picked up more recently were BNY Mellon Municipal Income (DMF), BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality (MPA), and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM).

Conclusion

Municipal bonds were beaten down in the higher-rate environment. Municipal bond closed-end funds were beaten down even further as they saw their discounts widen and borrowing costs explode. Expectations are that we are at least at peak rates for this cycle, meaning that most of the damage should be in. Though there remains a risk that rates could rise again in the future, the Fed is projecting rate cuts in the next year or two. The market is also projecting cuts, and while they seem to be a bit ahead of the Fed, either way, rates are expected to go lower.

That should turn what was a headwind for these funds into a tailwind, delivering attractive returns going forward. And at the end of the day, you are getting some diversified tax-free income from these funds while waiting. There are a number of worse gambles that could be being made in the market.