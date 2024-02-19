NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Overview

I always wanted to like Kraft Heinz as an investment, since I've personally purchased and consumed many of their food products throughout my life. I frequently view Warren Buffett's portfolio and see that he's been involved with Kraft since 2015. In addition, I know how Warren Buffett values dividends. It was always lost on me though how he's stuck with Kraft through all the poor price performance and lack of dividend growth. Unfortunately, I do not think Kraft is a good match for someone with my investing style; someone that values consistent revenue growth, dividend growth, and a reliable source of dividend income.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) produces and distributes a wide range of food and beverage items across North America and globally. Their products are marketed under well-known brands such as Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, and more. The performance so far has been disappointing but it seems like management are implementing strategies to help foster growth. Total return has been lacking, and the dividend hasn't grown since a cut back in 2019. Therefore, Kraft is very difficult to recommend unless you are compelled by their turnaround story.

Kraft's clientele includes chain stores, wholesale outlets, grocery stores such as Kroger (KR), convenience stores, and even places like Walgreens (WBA) or CVS (CVS). Additionally, its products are available online through various e-commerce platforms and retailers. They operate in three main pillars: Foodservice, emerging markets, and GROW Platforms in U.S. Retail.

Each of these segments saw growth in comparison to their last fiscal year. Their foodservice segment, which operates on a global scale, saw organic net sales growth of 14%. Kraft's emerging markets, which operate internationally, saw organic net sales growth of 14% as well. Lastly, their GROW platforms, which are focused in the North America zone, saw organic net sales growth of only 2%. However, when looking at the data on a smaller quarterly scale, we have a mixed outlook.

Recent Earnings

In their recently reported Q4 earnings, Kraft experienced a 7.1% decrease in net sales. Organic Net Sales decreased only by 0.7% which isn't much of a big deal yet. This is because the gross profit margin saw a significant improvement, up to 33.8%. There was a decline in net income by 14.6% and adjusted EBITDA decreased by 5.3%.

Ideally, I would like to see better profitability and growth before initiating a position. I do not like to take bets on a turnaround story until I see signs of growth. These Q4 earnings results aren't very reassuring when you look at the average growth metrics. The average revenue growth over the last 5-year period is only 0.67%. EBITDA growth is negative at -4.05% over the last 5-year period.

These headwinds were mostly due to how the consumer food industry presented a tougher landscape than initially anticipated by management. Management stated in their earnings call that this was largely due to the effects of higher interest rates. I agree here, as higher interest rates have naturally placed additional strain on consumer spending when combined with higher levels of inflation. I think this shift in consumer spending creates a risk, which I will discuss further. In addition, KHC felt the impact of reaching peak levels in lapping excess SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits during the quarter. It's worth mentioning that Kraft anticipates the effects of reduced SNAP benefits to be most pronounced in the second quarter of 2024.

One of the few positives I do see is the growth in operating cash flow and free cash flow per share growth. Free cash flow per share has grown at a 37% rate YoY. The gross profit margin is aligned with the sector median at 33.7% and the net income margin is improving as it currently sits at 10.7%.

Lastly, Kraft announced a $3.0 billion share repurchase program on November 27, 2023. Share buybacks are always good in my opinion because they represent a company's confidence in the long-term outlook.

Outlook

During the earnings call, Kraft expressed optimism about its growth prospects for the full year 2024. The company foresees organic net sales to align with their internally calculated long-term algorithm, which indicates a steady trajectory in revenue generation. However, this has been the sentiment over the last few earnings calls and we have yet to see the growth they aim for. The growth outlook for the next fiscal year is as follows:

Net Organic Sales: 0-2% growth due to increased volume.

Adjusted Operating Income: 2-4% growth as SG&A re-established to healthy levels.

Adjusted EPS: 1-3% growth, which does not include the possibility of share buybacks.

One of the main key points of focus for Kraft will be the Foodservice segment, where the company aims to capitalize on opportunities for expansion. They plan on supporting growth by growing their distribution network into new channels that have higher margins of profitability, as well as entering new markets.

Additionally, global brand activations will play a large role in Kraft's growth strategy for 2024. KHC seeks to increase brand visibility and market penetration in key regions worldwide with additional marketing initiatives. While it's too soon to know how effective this push will be, I think it's a good starting point on the road to recovery. Through the targeted marketing and partnerships, Kraft aims to reinforce its brand presence and drive demand for their portfolio of products across international markets. If successful, these growth initiatives will help increase free cash flow and should contribute to the likeliness of a future dividend raise.

Dividend

As of the latest declared dividend of $0.40/share, the current dividend yield is about 4.5%. The current dividend payout ratio sits at 53.87% which is actually below the 5-year average payout ratio of 56.21%. With a dividend coverage ratio of 1.89 and an interest coverage ratio of 5.8, there is no imminent threat to the sustainability of the current dividend. In addition, Kraft has about $4B in cash from operations.

Unfortunately, the dividend history doesn't reflect reliability, as the dividend was slashed 36% back in February 2019 and has never increased again since then. However, I do think we will see a raise again in the near future. As revenue increases, so does the free cash flow per share growth. The free cash flow per share growth rate sits at a high of 37% when compared to the sector median of 6%.

Valuation

Assuming Kraft is able to grow revenue and meet expectations, the stock does look undervalued. For example, the current P/E is 11.54x in comparison to KHC's 5-year average P/E of 13x and the sector median P/E of 17.62x. In addition, the Price /Book ratio of 0.84 significantly sits under the sector median of 2.89. While revenue growth has only averaged 0.67%, management seems to think they are capable of growing net sales between 0 and 2%. Management also thinks they are capable of growing adjusted operating income between 2% and 4% and Adjusted EPS between 1% and 3%.

While I don't remain hopeful that they can meet the higher end of these outlook ranges, I think a conservative estimate of 1% is a reasonable expectation. The full-year 2024 EPS estimate is about 3.03. Aligning this with the conservative growth rate of 1%, we can determine a fair stock value estimate of $34/share. This means the current price sits at about fair value based on the outlook and current financials.

The story may change based on management's ability to reach their projected outlook. If they were to achieve a 3% growth rate, the estimated fair value would shoot up to $44/share. This would represent a potential upside of nearly 30%. Once again, this fully depends on the performance going forward so it's something I plan to revisit after seeing the performance of the next few quarters.

Risk: Competition & Market Share

I recently published an article on General Mills (GIS) and stated that a risk is the loss of market share to the rise of more affordable "store brands". I think that same risk applies here, as Kraft operates in a product category that has lots of competitors and their products can be easily recreated at a more affordable price point.

Data tells us that the sales of private-label products have witnessed significant growth across various categories. In fact, nearly half of U.S. shoppers now prefer purchasing store brands over national brands. I think it comes down to the affordability. In my opinion, the store brands usually taste and look similar to the name-brand products that KHC has on the shelf. While 37% still favor national brands, two-thirds of this demographic remain open to the possibility of switching over to private labels. As the cost of living rises, I assume this number will continue to grow over time.

Lastly, if management is unable to reach the projected growth numbers, I think it is likely that we will see the share price fall further. It really all depends on Kraft's ability to execute plans and the effectiveness of increased marketing spend to help guide brand growth. The biggest thing stopping me from recommending this is the potential underperformance.

Takeaway

In conclusion, while Kraft Heinz presents a potential investment opportunity due to its established brand portfolio and strategic growth initiatives, challenges persist in disappointing dividend growth and lackluster financial outlook and performance. The turnaround story depends on the execution to meet projected growth estimates and the return on marketing spend to grow brand familiarity.

Despite an attractive valuation and potential upside if growth targets are met, risks like market share erosion to store brands and uncertainties surrounding execution are still there. I plan to revisit Kraft's potential as they report the next few quarters' numbers. While I cannot recommend initiating a position here, I don't see any dire reason to sell shares if you already hold a position. The dividend is well-covered and you can collect a 4.5% yield while waiting to see how performance plays out.