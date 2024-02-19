Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kraft Heinz: Mixed Outlook But Increasing Free Cash Flow

Summary

  • Kraft Heinz has seen disappointing performance and a lack of dividend growth, making it difficult to recommend for investors seeking consistent dividend income.
  • The company has seen growth in its foodservice and emerging markets segments, but only modest growth in its GROW platforms segment.
  • KHC has announced a share repurchase program and expressed optimism about its growth prospects for 2024, but the company's ability to meet its projected growth targets remains uncertain.
  • The current dividend yield of 4.5% is well-covered, and if financials improve, a dividend raise could happen.

USA Grocery Products

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Overview

I always wanted to like Kraft Heinz as an investment, since I've personally purchased and consumed many of their food products throughout my life. I frequently view Warren Buffett's portfolio and see that he's been

This article was written by

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio. The Gaming Dividend is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 1:53 AM
Comments (2.73K)
Long KHC. To answer your question about the Buffett Stake. He’s stuck with them because he loaned them the money to buy Heinz and as I remember secured a perpetual preferred paying around 9% or so. He never loses on these deals. And then on the share buybacks. Another Buffet order to Heinz. He doesn’t want us investors to get any of the excess profits in the way of dividend hikes but likes them to buyback shares. And don’t forget the Berkshire Vice Chair and heir apparent to Buffett is on the KHC board of directors telling them what Buffett wants. I hate the fact that people from Brazil own and run this iconic giant but it is what it is. Otherwise, but only if bought with a solid margin of safety would I add shares.
