Introduction

While the company name Lotus Bakeries (OTCPK:LOTBY) may not necessarily ring a bell, its flagship product, the Biscoff cookie, already is well-integrated in North America. The Belgian company started out with the speculoos cookie but has since expanded its range of products to other Biscoff-type products like ice cream and speculoos spread. And although Biscoff for sure is the company’s main product, Lotus Bakeries has been expanding into other segments as it acquired the popular "dinosaur cookies" and is the owner of the Nakd bar brand.

Lotus Bakeries has its main listing in Belgium where it is listed with LOTB as its ticker symbol on Euronext Brussels. The stock is currently trading at 9,100 EUR per share (not a typo) and as there are just over 800,000 shares outstanding, the current market capitalization is approximately 7.35B EUR. Due to the high share price, the average daily volume of 819 shares sounds low in absolute numbers, but it still represents a monetary value of well in excess of 7M EUR per day. I will use the Euro as base currency throughout this article.

The company continues to grow at an aggressive pace

Lotus Bakeries is still growing really fast. Whereas its revenue came in at just over half a billion Euro in 2018, it has now breached through the 1B EUR annual revenue level for the very first time in 2023. The higher revenue goes hand in hand with a higher EBITDA result as well as a higher free cash flow result. About half of the revenue that was generated in 2023 came from the Biscoff segment while the natural foods brands contributed just under 21% of the total revenue.

As you can see below, the total revenue generated by Lotus in 2023 was 1.06B EUR, an increase of 21% compared to 2022. But as almost all other operating expenses (except for the impairment expenses) increased at a similar rate, the REBIT, the Recurring EBIT result, increased at approximately the same rate as the top-line result. In 2023, the REBIT came in at 173M EUR compared to 140.2M EUR in 2022. That’s a 23.3% increase, so there was a very small margin improvement, mainly thanks to the lower impairment expenses related to inventory levels.

As Lotus Bakeries has a very clean balance sheet, the net finance expenses are pretty low resulting in a pre-tax income of 167.9M UR and a net profit of 129.3M EUR. As there are currently just over 811,000 shares outstanding on a weighted basis, the earnings per share came in at 159.31 EUR. That’s a nice increase from the 127.3 EUR per share it generated in 2022 as EPS result.

This also allowed the company to hike its dividend and whereas Lotus paid a 45 EUR dividend on its FY 2022 results, it is now proposing to pay a dividend of 58 EUR per share. That’s a 29% increase but given Lotus’s share price of in excess of 9,000 EUR per share, the yield is still below 1%.

As mentioned before, Lotus Bakeries has a very robust balance sheet. At the end of 2023, it had approximately 131M EUR in cash while its total gross debt on the books was just over 290M EUR resulting in a net debt of 159M EUR. Considering Lotus reported a REBITDA (Recurring EBITDA) of 208M EUR which means the current debt ratio is just under 0.8 times EBITDA.

The strong financial performance also means the company can continue to invest in its own business. Lotus Bakeries is currently building a new plant in Thailand to supply the Asian market and this new plant will be operational in the first half of 2026. Additionally, it just completed the construction of a new production facility for the Bear and Nakd bars in South Africa. The company expects to spend 200M EUR on capex in 2024 and 2025 combined, which is approximately 8 times higher than the current depreciation expenses on the tangible items.

For 2024, I think we can expect further growth thanks to the strong demand for Biscoff products as well as the contribution from the new plant in South Africa which will be ramping up to full production this quarter.

The analyst consensus estimates are calling for another 10% revenue increase to 1.17B EUR, while the EBITDA should increase by a similar percentage to approximately 228M EUR. This should result in a net profit of approximately 145M EUR for an EPS of almost 180 EUR per share.

Investment thesis

While I admire the company’s progress and very robust financial results, the share price certainly has kept up with the performance and expectations. Based on the analyst expectations for 2024, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of just over 50 times its net profit while the EV/EBITDA ratio stands at approximately 32-33. While I appreciate the anticipated annual double digit growth rate, let’s not forget Lotus’s main product is "just" a cookie.

I'm on the sidelines. The company has a great product and is well managed but I can’t justify paying the current multiples for a cookies manufacturer.

