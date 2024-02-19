Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Royal Gold: A Solid Buy The Dip Candidate

Feb. 19, 2024 1:41 AM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Stock
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Royal Gold saw lower gold-equivalent ounce volumes year-over-year with short-term hiccups at multiple key assets, including Mount Milligan, Pueblo Viejo, and Penasquito.
  • On a positive note, these setbacks have led to a deferral in cash flow and not any major hit to NAV, suggesting the recent weakness in the stock is unjustified.
  • In this update, we'll dig into Royal Gold's Q4/FY2023 results, recent developments, and what's in store for 2024.
Two miners in white hard hats walk past large mining truck

erlucho/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a volatile start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) which has declined 13% year-to-date, a nearly 20% underperformance vs. its seasonal average return in the first six weeks of the year of [+] 4%. This is even more disappointing for investors

Alluvial Gold Research offers my top miners ranked in order to aid in positioning in the most undervalued miners with upcoming catalysts to drive portfolio outperformance, as well as my current portfolios, plus buy/sell alerts. The service also offers:

  • Proprietary sentiment indicators updated weekly
  • Exclusive Research on top ideas not shared publicly
  • Top Takeover Targets
  • Buy Sell/Signals for GDX/SIL

As highlighted, I have been able to outperform GDX consistently by a wide margin (110% return since August 2020 as shown below) with the help of timing models I've built and rigid stock selection. 



This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.26K Followers

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

Taylor leads Alluvial Gold Research, where he shares in-depth and actionable research on precious metals stocks, as well as his current portfolios.

Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/No2YS7j

- Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAUX, IAU:CA, BTG, BTO:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for infor mational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RGLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RGLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RGLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.