Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is a well-managed commercial mortgage real estate investment trust that makes a very convincing case for an investment based on its dividend coverage and earnings fundamentals.

Though some passive income investors are worried about the state of the commercial real estate market, particularly with respect to offices, Ladder Capital’s 4Q-23 results were as solid as ever. The mortgage trust reported robust growth in net interest income (before provisions), but produced no new originations.

The central bank is poised to delay its rate cut timeline as inflation recently came in higher-than-expected, which may limit Ladder Capital’s origination prospects, but only in the short term.

With that being said, Ladder Capital’s dividend coverage metrics improved QoQ, so I see no reason for the mortgage trust to adjust its dividend downward in 2024.

My Rating History

A rebound in originations in the third quarter and a higher book value discount were two considerations that underpinned my latest Buy stock classification published in October 2023. The REIT’s office market exposure continues to be a bit of an anchor for Ladder Capital, but the discount to book value has since narrowed from 21% to 14%.

Ladder Capital continued to enjoy robust distributable earnings in the fourth quarter, and the dividend coverage ratio still looks really good. A Buy stock classification is therefore wholly justified.

Ladder Capital’s Real Estate Portfolio Is Performing Well

Ladder Capital is a commercial real estate investment trust with considerable investments in multi-family loans, office loans, net-lease CRE equity and commercial real estate securities. The mortgage trust owned a portfolio worth $5.6 billion at the end of 4Q-23. This portfolio mainly included commercial real estate loans, amounting to 56% of total assets, which was complemented by net-lease commercial real estate investments, securities and cash.

Portfolio Overview (Ladder Capital)

As to the most important part of Ladder Capital’s investment portfolio, office exposure: A relatively minor percentage of 16% was allocated to office real estate. Offices have faced quite significant pressure in 2023 due to surging interest rates, falling occupancy and lower transaction volumes.

U.S. metro office vacancies have risen substantially in major metropolitan areas like New York, San Francisco and Boston in the last three years and now in many places exceed the 20-year average vacancy rate by a considerable margin.

U.S. Metro Office Vacancy Rates (Cresset Capital)

All of these factors have raised concerns about the stability of office real estate investments. With that being said, Ladder Capital’s portfolio doesn’t send any major distress signals that investors would have to worry about, in my view.

The Northeast accounted for 29% of Ladder Capital’s investments in 4Q-23 which made it the second-biggest geographic region after the South. The mortgage trust’s portfolio, however, is overall well-performing and the majority of office loans (77%) were originated after Covid-19 hit the office real estate market.

Geography (Ladder Capital)

Ladder Capital’s net interest income was $39.8 million in 4Q-23, up 7% YoY, primarily because the company owns floating-rate loans in its portfolio. These floating-rate loans have produced higher interest income in a rising-rate environment.

The mortgage trust does have to build loan loss reserves, however, for the possibility of some borrowers falling behind on payments. These provisions totaled only $25.1 million in 2023 and $6.0 million in 4Q-23. Relative to a total commercial loan investment portfolio of $3.1 billion, this is a relative minor sum (0.8%) that doesn’t put Ladder Capital’s business, or the 9% yield, at risk, in my view.

After consideration of loan loss provisions, Ladder Capital’s net interest income fell to $33.8 million, but this reflected only a 3.4% YoY decline. The decline in post-provision net interest income was what stood out in the trust’s earnings release. This trend has been going in 2023 as the market turned more skeptical on mortgage trusts with large exposure to office market.

Moving forward, provisions for loan losses is a key metric that is deserving of special attention on the part of passive income investors.

Ladder Capital will remain focused on the origination of commercial real estate loans in the near future, but possibly move away from the office sector. Instead, the trust could originate more loans in other markets such as multi-family, hotels or industrial.

As we will see next, Ladder Capital’s net interest income/distributable earnings were more than sufficient to ensure that the dividend is well-covered in 2024.

Net Interest Income (Ladder Capital)

Ladder Capital’s Dividend Metrics Reflect A Robust Margin Of Dividend Safety

Ladder Capital earned $0.32 per share in distributable earnings in the fourth quarter, which leads us to a dividend coverage metric of 139% in 4Q-23, reflecting a QoQ improvement of 4 percentage point.

The dividend coverage ratio in 2023 was even higher at 146% which suggests that the commercial mortgage real estate investment trust offers passive income investors a very well-covered 9% yield indeed.

Ladder Capital is also not anywhere near a dividend cut, in my view, and I think that the mortgage trust could actually raise its dividend in 2024.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Ladder Capital Is Undeservedly Cheap

So far, we have established that Ladder Capital produced growing net interest income (before provisions) and improved dividend coverage relative to 3Q-23.

As a consequence, I think that Ladder Capital’s 12% discount to book value is wholly inappropriate and not justified based on the fundamentals that have been reflected in the trust’s 4Q-23 earnings.

An appropriate measure for intrinsic value is Ladder Capital’s book value, which presently stands at $12.10. I would consider a re-rating to be completed if this price level is reached, and it is my long-term stock price target for LADR as well. The mortgage trust’s low percentage of provisions relative to its total mortgage loan portfolio could justify a full re-rating.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) sells for a 3% discount to book value, but the trust has slightly lower U.S. office exposure (11% of assets), causing investors to sleep a little better at night.

Data by YCharts

Why My Approach To Ladder Capital May Not Hit The Bullseye

Higher-for-longer interest rates after this week’s higher-than-expected January inflation are a distinct possibility. Higher short-term interest rates obviously are cold water for trust’s like Ladder Capital that depend on new loan originations to grow their portfolios and earnings.

If key interest rates stay higher-for-longer, Ladder Capital’s profit growth potential may be suppressed in the short-term as well.

Higher loan loss provisions are also a possibility as they relate to Ladder Capital’s 16% office portfolio.

My Conclusion

No matter how you look at it, Ladder Capital is a solid passive income investment with very decent dividend coverage.

The trust’s trends in pre-provision net interest income and dividend coverage don’t show that the commercial real estate market is in a state of crisis, which in turn only serves to make Ladder Capital that much more compelling as a passive income stock.

The discount to book value also seems widely inappropriate, taking into account the overall healthy portfolio and income metrics discussed.

I think that Ladder Capital is offering passive income investors a very well-covered 9% yield and I don’t see, given its high degree of excess coverage, any immediate risks to the dividend. Buy.