TommL

Grocery-anchored shopping center REIT, Phillips Edison & Company (NASDAQ:PECO), is currently tracking in the same trading range as when I last covered the stock in mid-2023. At the time, I viewed shares as a "hold" due to its limited catalysts and what I believed to be its fair valuation.

Currently, it trades at about 14x its forward core funds from operations ("FFO"), little changed from my last report. The stock has also returned about 3.8% over the same period that the broader S&P (SPY) gained 13.1%.

While the limited share price movement may have justified the neutral view, I believe PECO warrants continued attention due to its defensive properties, which include its monthly dividend payout. The REIT is also viewed bullishly by some Wall Street analysts.

But despite these positive markers, I continue to remain neutral on PECO due to the low-yielding nature of the dividend and the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the merger of two of their largest tenants.

PECO Key Portfolio Metrics

The exclusive focus on omnichannel, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers is clearly providing a demand tailwind for PECO's properties. At the end of 2023, PECO boasted a 97.4% overall leased rate, consisting of a leased rate of 98.9% and 94.7% from their anchor and inline spaces, respectively.

While the overall leased rate was unchanged from the same period in 2022, with the anchor rate, in fact, down 40 basis points ("bps"), PECO's inline leased rate was up 90bps. The improved metrics in the latter are more notable, given its upside potential for further growth. PECO President, Bob Myers, for example, noted on the conference call that inline occupancy could increase another 100-150 bps due to the favorable demand environment.

This wind in the demand environment remains supported by PECO's top tenant base, which includes Kroger (KR), Albertsons (ACI), and Walmart (WMT), to name a few.

PECO Q4 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Top Five Tenants

Much has been speculated about the KR/ACI merger. And I have expressed my own thoughts in a previous article in late 2022. In that article, I noted that the merger creates uncertainty and that PECO had too much exposure given the uncertainty. The PECO management team believes, instead, that the merger would create a net positive for PECO. While a possibility, I don't believe investors have enough information on hand yet to assess, especially since the proposed merger was recently pushed back.

PECO Q4 Results Recap

The uncertainties surrounding the KR/ACI merger aside, PECO is still delivering strong portfolio level growth rates. In Q4, PECO grew core FFO by 4.9% YOY, driven primarily by same-center NOI growth of 3.6% due to higher occupancy levels and strong leasing spreads.

During the quarter, renewal rent spreads were up 14.2%, with inline up 17.4%. PECO also benefitted from a very high retention rate of 93%. The high retention is notable since it keeps the company's spending on tenant improvements ("TI") down. During the quarter, PECO spent just $1.17/SQFT on TI. This supported continued growth in net effective rents.

PECO Dividend Payout

Strong portfolio metrics and near mid-single-digit growth in FFO enabled PECO to maintain strong coverage on their monthly dividend payout in 2023. Presently, the monthly payout stands at $0.0975/share. At current trading levels, this represents an annualized yield of 3.3%. And from a coverage standpoint, it's about 50% of projected FFO, well below the sector average.

The current yield, however, is unlikely to attract income investors, especially given the alternative available in risk-free Treasurys. But the payout does have the potential to grow in the periods ahead. The monthly distribution has already increased from $.0850/share in mid-2021.

And in my view, it will likely reach the $0.10/share milestone sooner than later. Higher retention will likely contribute to lower overall capital expenditures. This in turn will facilitate higher AFFO growth and resulting coverage levels.

In addition to coverage, PECO also expects to generate a post-dividend free cash flow of +$100M in 2024. While much of this is expected to be directed towards acquisitions, it's possible the management team could apply this to dividend growth as well.

PECO Outlook And Guidance

Ongoing inbound migration to Sunbelt states, where PECO's properties are primarily located, and continuing relocation to more suburban neighborhoods are two trends that should remain favorable demand drivers for PECO in the periods ahead.

As a further complement to the demand factors is the supply makeup, which remains accommodative due to the limited supply growth in previous years and the headwinds embedded in new growth in the present.

These fundamentals paired with the better-than-expected results in Q4 enabled the management team to up their guidance from what had initially been provided at their Investment Community Day in December. At the midpoint, core FFO is now expected to be up 3% over 2023 levels.

PECO Q4 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Guidance elsewhere is more-or-less expected to be in line with what had been previously provided. Same-center NOI growth, for example, is expected to be about 3.75% at the midpoint. The team still sees net acquisition volume to be about +$250M at the midpoint.

Is PECO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

For investors seeking defensive positioning, PECO is one stock that warrants a second look. Shares have tracked in a tight range over the past year, up about 5.5% during the timeframe, with about a $10/share difference between its 52-week high and 52-week low. Highlighting PECO's defensive features are its strong portfolio leased rates, its monthly dividend payout, and steady demand from the top grocers in the nation.

PECO also possesses the catalysts for further growth. Inline occupancy rates, for example, could expand another 100 to 150 basis points. Additionally, a thaw in the transaction markets could enable PECO to direct its significant free cash flow to an expansion of its existing portfolio.

But despite the favorable prospects and its record of delivering strong core FFO growth and maintaining strong dividend coverage, PECO's current dividend yield of below 4% may not be enticing enough for income-oriented investors compared to alternative investments, such as Treasury Bonds. Future growth in the payout may also not move the needle far enough in terms of yield.

The uncertainties surrounding the Kroger-Albertsons merger also present a risk factor to PECO, given its exposure to these tenants. While the PECO management team views the merger as a net positive to the portfolio, the benefits remain to be seen.

Overall, I believe PECO warrants a continued watch for its defensive qualities and growth potential. At its current 14x forward FFO trading multiple, however, I view shares as a fairly valued, given its lower dividend yield and ongoing merger uncertainties surrounding its two largest tenants.