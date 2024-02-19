SomeMeans

The consumer discretionary sector has had a slower post-COVID recovery than most other industries. More specifically, since inflation and interest rates spiked at the end of 2021, its performance has been comparatively lackluster, erasing all the significant gains made during the COVID consumer splurge era. Since 2022, the Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) has had somewhat steady underperformance compared to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). That said, its 10-year total returns (including dividends) are nearly the same as the S&P 500s. See below:

Data by YCharts

Consumer discretionary was among the best sectors to own as the economy initially rebounded from the lockdowns in 2020. Immense government stimulus and higher savings and income for most people resulted in a boom in discretionary consumer spending activity. Stocks rose as a result of higher EPS outlooks. However, that was short-lived as the artificial increase in demand resulted in higher inflation and interest rates, weighing on the revenue and margins of most consumer discretionary firms.

Today, many expect those inflation and interest rate strains to fade, potentially supporting a rebound in the sector. While there is merit and evidence, investors should appreciate XLY's risks. This includes the elevated valuation of its holdings, particularly compared to real interest rates. Secondarily, the economic rebound in consumer spending may not prove well-founded, as it is primarily driven by consumer borrowing activity, which cannot be sustained forever.

Consumer Discretionary Valuations Are High

XLY is currently trading at a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 25.8X, which is a high figure. It is not necessarily high compared to the S&P 500, which trades at a similar valuation but is incredibly high historically. Usually, large stocks trade at "P/E" values below 20X. In the past two decades, valuations have often been higher than that, closer to 25X. However, interest rates were also meager during the first two decades of the 2000s, justifying extreme equity valuations.

With interest rates at 5% and real rates (after inflation) around 2%, it is tough to justify such high equity valuations. Of course, this is an issue for most large companies, particularly in higher "growth" sectors such as technology. That said, consumer discretionary is not a growth segment but a cyclical one, which can obfuscate itself as growth. Assuming any cyclical risk to XLY's consistent income, the ETF would likely be highly overvalued today compared to (inflation-hedged) fixed-income investments.

Crucially, we're seeing a solid negative shift in two-year-ahead sales outlooks for most of the top ten holdings in XLY. See below:

Change in sales outlooks for top ten stocks in XLY (YCharts)

These figures do not measure revenue growth outlooks but changes to the sales growth outlooks. This measure is very useful because it gives us an idea of how the future outlook of these firms is trending. Most of these ten companies are expected to grow sales over the next two years. However, there is a relatively sharp decline in the degree to which they're expected to grow by then. That gives us preliminary evidence that they may underperform current expectations because the consensus outlooks face negative revisions.

For the most part, we're also seeing a sharp slowdown in these ten firms' backward-looking sales growth figures. Their median sales growth YoY last quarter was ~8%, which is decent and slightly above the consumer inflation rate. However, this figure generally slips for most of the ten, particularly from 2022 levels. See below:

Data by YCharts

Lower growth rates usually mean lower valuations. That is what we saw in 2022, as these companies negatively adjusted to the decline in growth. However, the recent rebound seems to juxtapose the fundamental trend, which is negative, as is also indicated by the 2-year-ahead sales outlook measures. These data do not justify the high valuation premium placed on XLY's holding today.

The Economic Backdrop Remains Complex

Since 2020, many models to predict the economy have been lackluster due to the enormous volatility created that year. For the most part, wages, compared to inflation, have been weak and have only recently turned positive. Consumer sentiment has tracked wage growth but remains in somewhat weak territory. Unemployment is also very low, encouraging consumer spending but discouraging interest rate cuts. See below:

Data by YCharts

The rebound in wages and consumer sentiment, combined with low unemployment, is all generally good for XLY. Many investors point to these figures as indicative of a bullish rebound for the sector. However, it is primarily driven by the decline in commodity-driven inflation since 2022. "Supercore" inflation strips away impacts from oil, food, and housing. Those are essential figures, but the "supercore" inflation rate tells more about future inflation. That figure is rebounding, with its fastest uptick from April 2022 to 4.4% today. That is one strong indication that inflation may also be rebounding, which I've long suspected, due in part to the abnormal strength of the labor market.

Significantly, most of the retail sales growth we've seen since 2020 is driven by increases in credit card debt, not wages. Arguably, the "headline" inflation rate is below the total household cost growth most people face. In other words, "official" GDP growth and wage growth may be negative; the consumer price index is "underreporting" true inflation. While that point has some debate, there is solid evidence that household savings levels have been consistently low since 2020 and are reversing today. At the same time, credit card debt is surging at an extreme rate, implying households are still borrowing money to maintain consumer spending levels, negating the idea that wages are growing faster than inflation today. See below:

Data by YCharts

Notably, real retail sales have also fallen by 3% over the past year after showing a very slight rebound. That is a sign that many households cannot continue to utilize credit card debt to offset negative real income growth and are now stripping back discretionary spending.

Overall, I believe the macroeconomics facing XLY are weaker than most investors expect. In my opinion, the decline in inflation will prove temporary, as evidenced by the "supercore" inflation rebound. Further, contrary to the official data, household savings and borrowing data indicate that many households still struggle to maintain spending levels. No doubt, consumer sentiment today is better than it was a year ago, but that may be driven by a transient commodity-driven inflation slowdown (see gas prices), which could easily be reversed soon.

The Bottom Line

In my view, XLY is rising today due to investor exuberance, driven by a hope that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates due to the decline in inflation. The "top-level" data supports that, as the headline, CPI is falling while consumer sentiment has stabilized. That said, the deeper data shows that many people are reducing retail sales as they overuse credit cards and are saving far less than before 2020.

Does that necessarily mean XLY will crash soon? Absolutely not. XLY has some momentum, and stocks with unreasonably high valuations can quickly become more overvalued as investors lose focus on the bottom line. However, we're seeing a general negative trend in growth outlooks for most of the top ten holdings in XLY. Its valuation remains high despite that and the much higher bond yields. Further, although some aspects of the economy appear to be improving, that may likely be a short-term trend, as household financial stability is weakening, causing a decline in real retail sales.

Overall, I am bearish on XLY today and believe it will decline over the next twelve months. That said, it could quickly rise over the next three months if the stock market's current wave of momentum continues. According to AAII data, many individual investors still have a decent amount of cash "sitting on the sidelines." Likely, some have been waiting to buy stocks for a rebound, implying the current wave of stock market momentum may last even if it is not supported in the fundamental data. As such, it is likely not an ideal time to short XLY. Even still, I suspect its downside risk is higher than its short-term bullish potential, even over a shorter time horizon.