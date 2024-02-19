Michael M. Santiago

The streak broken

The S&P500 (SP500) was down last week by 0.40%, and this was only the second week down out of the last 16 weeks, which also broke the 5-week winning streak.

The point is that the S&P500 has been on an almost vertical spike since late October 2023. And what was the trigger for this rally? It was the Fed's dovish pivot - the Fed abandoned the "higher-for-longer" policy at the December FOMC meeting and signaled a "normalization" policy.

However, given the recent economic data (higher inflation, stronger growth), it seems like the Fed could be forced to delay the normalization plans, possibly indefinitely, and even consider the increase in interest rates.

Thus, I expect that a minor dip in S&P500 will deepen over the coming weeks. Here is the detailed analysis.

The Fed's SEP expectations versus the data

The FOMC's December Summary of Economic Expectation revealed that the Fed expects for 2024: 1) GDP to slow to 1.4%, 2) unemployment to increase slightly to 4.1%, and 3) the core PCE to fall to 2.4%.

Thus, the Fed signaled 3 interest rate cuts in 2024 from 5.3% to 4.6%, and additional 4 cuts in 2025 to 3.6%. This is a normalization policy, and a soft-landing scenario (no recession).

However, the recent data shows that:

The labor market is much stronger than expected, with the unemployment rate decreasing to 3.7% in January with 353K new jobs created. Further, the weekly initial claims remain very low near the 200K level, which also reflects a tight labor market. The disinflationary process seems to be stalling at well above the 3% level, based on the core CPI measure and possibly even accelerating when you look at the Sticky Price CPI without Shelter, which actually bottomed out in November at 3.02% and has been rising since to 3.25%. This is a very important observation since some analysts view that the January surprise 0.4% increase in core CPI inflation is due to shelter, and shelter is expected to sharply fall. However, even with the shelter inflation out, the "sticky" inflation items are still rising. The economy is much stronger than expected, despite the surprise decrease in January retail sales, and GDPNow is still predicting a 2.9% GDP growth for the current quarter Q1/24.

Thus, based on the recent economic data, the FOMC might be forced to revise the SEP when they meet in March, and signal less than 3 cuts in 2024, possibly from 0 to 2.

Market expectations versus the reality

The Fed is well aware of the two key issues facing the economy and the stability of the financial markets:

There is a significant maturity wall coming in 2025, where many companies will be forced to refinance their debt, and if interest rates remain high until 2025, many of these companies will default - and this is likely to cause a credit crunch in 2025. This will affect the most the Commercial Real Estate (XLRE) firms, regional banks (KRE), generally small companies (IWM), and all other weaker or "zombies" companies. But also, it will have a systematic effect on the broader economy and the markets. The lagged effects of the prior monetary policy tightening will eventually start affecting the economy, especially given that the pandemic-related savings are likely depleted, and the student loan payments have resumed. This could cause a recession, which is not politically desired during the election year.

Thus, the market interpreted the Fed's dovish pivot as a signal that the Fed wants to avoid the recession in 2024, and more importantly the maturity wall in 2025, and initially priced a more aggressive easing in 2024 - with more than 6 cuts priced in at one point.

Yes, the fact is that the Fed has to cut aggressively in 2024 to avoid the 2025 maturity wall, so these were rational expectations. However, the "hope" was that the inflation would collapse, and allow the Fed to cut sharply. Unfortunately, the data does not support this "assumption".

The macro context and current pricing theme

After the Fed abandoned the "higher-for-longer" policy in Oct/Dec the financial conditions loosened considerably:

2Y yields (US2Y) fell from 5.2% to 4.2%

10Y yields (US10Y) fell from 5% to 3.84%

The Euro strengthened from 1.04 to 1.11

Stock market

However, after the Fed repositioned to the "higher-for-little-longer" at the January meeting, the market started to price the Fed's SEP projections, with the 2Y note rising to price 3 Fed cuts in 2024. Currently the 2Y Treasury Note yield is at 4.64%, and the December 2024 Federal Funds futures are reflecting a 4.53% policy rate, which is almost at the Fed's 4.6% SEP target.

The 10Y Treasury Bond yield is currently at 4.28%, mostly driven higher by an increase in the real yield - which suggests a tightening of financial conditions. The USD Dollar (UUP) has appreciated, with the Euro (FXE) falling down to 1.07, also reflecting tightening of the financial conditions. Thus, the financial conditions have been tightening as the 2Y Note reprices the market expectations to be more consistent with the Fed's SEP projections.

However, the S&P500 has been rising due to the GenAI theme, led by a narrowing number of big-tech stocks. Specifically, the S&P500 dropped after the Fed's January hawkish turn but bounced due to a 20% spike in Meta (META) after the earnings announcement. The S&P500 also fell after the January CPI report but bounced strongly, led by NVIDIA (NVDA), and the related spike in Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and earlier Arm Holdings (ARM).

What's coming next?

The financial conditions have to further tighten, as the 2Y yields price the 3 Fed cuts, which also suggests the increase 10Y yields as real yields rise, as well as a stronger USD. This suggests a further selloff in S&P500.

However, the Fed is also likely to revise the SEP projections and signal less than 3 cuts in 2024, which means further tightening of financial conditions (higher rates and stronger USD) - and even deeper selloff in the stock market, as the valuation multiples contract, which should affect the overpriced tech the most.

Alternatively, the surprise drop in the January retail sales could start to show up in other data, particularly in the initial claims for unemployment, which could signal an imminent recession, and a recessionary bear market in stocks.

With respect to the GenAI theme and the big tech "bubble", Nvidia will release earnings on February 21st, which is an event that could pop the bubble.

Implications

The financial conditions have been tightening, and will likely have to continue to tighten as the market and the Fed adjust to the inflation reality. This is a negative catalyst for the S&P500 over the near term - thus I continue to rate S&P500 as a Hold.

However, 1) we still don't have an imminent recession, 2) there is no unfolding systematic credit crunch, and 3) the Fed is still not expected to actually increase interest rates. Thus, I am still not downgrading to a Sell.

The correction in S&P500 is potentially underway - technically the resistance is the previous high and the top of the rising channel, and the next support is the 50dma at around 4800.

However, as the November election gets closer, and the 2025 maturity wall approaches, the conditions for the stock market will continue to deteriorate unless the Fed cuts aggressively - which is not likely at this point. Thus, my longer-term view of the S&P500 is increasingly bearish.

Other Key Charts

Here is the sticky CPI less shelter - rising since November.

Here is the 2025 maturity wall: