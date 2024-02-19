Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Positioned For Growth, But High Liabilities Persist

Feb. 19, 2024 2:43 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
391 Followers

Summary

  • Oracle offers a full-scale cloud computing platform that includes various services and is expected to benefit from significant growth in the cloud computing market.
  • The company has proven to be highly profitable and has a strong net income margin compared to its peers in the industry.
  • However, Oracle faces risks due to its weak balance sheet and the need to invest in advanced security measures to protect against cybercrime in the cloud market.
  • My analyst rating for ORCL stock is a Buy, but I would only consider a small allocation.

Oracle

picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Images

This analysis will focus on the competitive advantages related to Oracle (ORCL) Cloud Infrastructure, and it will show the long-term growth I expect to continue for the firm related to associated technologies despite

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
391 Followers
I am a value and growth analyst focusing on 10+ year holding periods. I write for multiple investment publications and manage an equity portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ORCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.