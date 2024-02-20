Malikov Aleksandr/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Iovance Biotherapeutics' (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock is up over 50% since my "buy" recommendation in September.

Seeking Alpha

On Friday, its stock was halted after reports that its pioneering TIL therapy, named Amtagvi (lifileucel), received accelerated approval for the treatment of advanced melanoma after anti-PD-1 and targeted therapy. After-hours trading saw an additional 30% increase in the company's stock price. In the piece that follows, we now concentrate on Amtagvi's marketization possibilities and the company's future moves in light of this exciting development.

Amtagvi: Pioneering the TIL Therapy Frontier for Melanoma

I have been following Iovance's progress in metastatic melanoma since 2018, so it's great to see things come full circle following the FDA's green light. Amtagvi enters a crowded market but is a welcomed addition to the treatment arsenal. By the time melanoma is metastatic or inoperable, it can be very difficult to treat and lead to poor outcomes. The role of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) in this context, specifically with therapies like Amtagvi, introduces a groundbreaking approach. This method, a form of personalized adoptive cell therapy, involves extracting T-cells from the patient's tumor, growing them outside the body, then reintroducing them after receiving interleukin-2 and chemotherapy that depletes the lymph nodes in order to strengthen the body's defenses against cancerous cells.

Clinical trials have underscored the efficacy of TILs, offering hope for patients with advanced melanoma, including those unresponsive to PD-1 inhibitors. A significant phase III trial highlighted TILs' superiority over ipilimumab in improving progression-free survival [PFS] and showing a trend towards better overall survival (OS), with notably higher response rates. Despite the high toxicity associated with the lymphodepleting regimen and IL-2 infusions, the serious adverse event profile was more favorable compared to ipilimumab, indicating a potentially better tolerance and quality of life for patients.

As Amtagvi carves out its niche, its promise extends beyond current treatment paradigms, offering a lifeline to those with few options left. Its approval not only marks a milestone for Iovance, but also symbolizes a leap forward in our fight against metastatic melanoma, emphasizing the critical role of innovative therapies in tackling this challenging disease.

Amtagvi estimates for melanoma generally range from $700 million to $2 billion; I think the lower estimate is more realistic. There are a few reasons to proceed cautiously here: First, as I have mentioned, the metastatic melanoma treatment landscape is crowded; second, TIL therapy can be time-consuming and costly for patients; third, like with any new technology (despite the fact that TIL therapy has been studied for decades), prescribers and patients may be reluctant to use it at first; and lastly, Amtagvi comes with a boxed warning for "treatment-related mortality, prolonged severe cytopenia, severe infection, and cardiopulmonary and renal impairment." The revenue estimates on Amtagvi differ so greatly in part because of these four factors, among others.

Financial Health

Turning to Iovance's balance sheet, the combined values under 'Assets' for 'cash and cash equivalents' ($267.7 million) and 'short-term investments' ($93.7 million) total liquid assets amount to $361.4 million. Against this, total debts, including 'Accounts Payable' ($19.3 million), 'Accrued Expenses' ($61.2 million), 'Operating Lease Liabilities' ($10.5 million for current and $68.0 million non-current), 'Deferred Tax Liabilities' ($18.3 million), and 'Long-term Note Payable' ($1.0 million), sum up to $178.3 million in total liabilities. The current ratio, calculated as total current assets divided by total current liabilities, is approximately 4.2, indicating a strong liquidity position in the short term.

The net cash used in operating activities over the last nine months is $277.9 million, leading to an estimated monthly cash burn of approximately $30.9 million. Given the liquid assets of $361.4 million, the cash runway is estimated to be roughly 11.7 months. This calculation, based on past data, may not fully predict future performance.

Considering the cash burn rate and the current liquid assets, the odds of Iovance requiring additional financing within the next twelve months are high.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha data, IOVA's market capitalization stands at $2.34 billion. Its growth prospects appear robust, with analysts projecting a staggering revenue increase from $2.83 million in 2023 to $140.50 million in 2024, and further to $308.86 million in 2025, indicating an aggressive growth trajectory. The stock's momentum outpaces the S&P 500 (SPY) across various timeframes, showcasing a significant +107.95% over the past three months compared to SPY's +11.03%, highlighting strong investor interest and market performance.

Data by YCharts

Institutional ownership is high at 83.27%, with notable activity including Vanguard, Mhr Fund Management, and BlackRock increasing their positions, signaling strong institutional confidence. Insider trades reveal a net positive activity over the past twelve months, with 4,965,393 more shares purchased than sold, suggesting optimistic insider perspectives on the company's future.

Given these factors, the market sentiment surrounding IOVA can be qualified as "robust," reflecting strong growth potential, significant institutional and insider confidence, and impressive stock momentum.

Is IOVA Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

In conclusion, Iovance's success with Amtagvi marks a notable leap in advanced melanoma management, warranting a sustained "buy" recommendation. Amtagvi's fast-track nod highlights its role in filling a crucial gap within the metastatic melanoma realm, amidst fierce competition and notable hurdles.

Investors should heed the associated risks. The battle against metastatic melanoma is intense. Amtagvi's market penetration may face hurdles: high costs, the intricate nature of TIL therapy, and safety concerns underscored by a boxed warning. Many of these hurdles should be offset by the fact that Amtagvi figures to see the bulk of its utilization in very ill patients with few remaining options. Iovance's liquidity signals strength, yet there is a looming need for fresh capital injections to offset rapid cash consumption. I would anticipate Iovance raising upwards of $300 million in equity imminently.

Moving forward, the spotlight is on Phase 3 confirmatory data for Amtagvi. Full approval could cement its market stance, widen usage, and spur adoption. Revenue forecasts, probably leaning on the side of optimism, hint at substantial gains, contingent on surmounting stated obstacles and outmaneuvering rivals. Keeping a close eye on early adoption statistics and the company's ability to meet demands will be key moving forward. Until proven otherwise, investors may benefit from holding and adding Iovance's stock in light of this medical breakthrough.