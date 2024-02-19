2 REITs For 'The Millionaire Next Door'

GCShutter/E+ via Getty Images

If you’re looking for something new to read, I have an old book to recommend. It’s called The Millionaire Next Door by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko, published in 1996.

That’s nearly 30 years ago, which is a bit weird to think about. I don’t know about you, but my life was very, very different back then.

For one thing, I wasn’t as mature about my investments. If I were, I would have taken the timeless truths in that book to heart right away, including:

“Whatever your income, always live below your means.”

“Wealth is more often the result of a lifestyle of hard work, perseverance, planning, and, most of all, self-discipline.”

“Many people who live in expensive homes and drive luxury cars do not actually have much wealth… Many people who have a great deal of wealth do not even live in upscale neighborhoods.”

“One of the reasons that millionaires are economically successful is that they think differently.”

“The foundation stone of wealth accumulation is defense, and this defense should be anchored by budgeting and planning.”

“If your goal is to become financially secure, you’ll likely attain it… But if your motive is to make money to spend money on the good life… you’re never gonna make it.”

(Quotes taken from Goodreads.)

Back in 1996, I was following almost none of that. I was working hard, mind you. Very hard.

But I could have been a lot smarter about what I did with the results.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Eat Your Heart Out

I can’t overemphasize how good The Millionaire Next Door is – no matter how many statistics have changed since the original publication. The same goes for the 2010 edition, another lifetime ago.

But the vast majority of this book is about as classic as you can possibly get. That’s because it’s all based on the surprising premise that there are millionaires and multimillionaires who look nothing like the flashy celebrities we’re accustomed to.

I know we’re used to seeing Beyonce – worth a whopping $800 million (as of December 2023) – Cristiano Ronaldo (for all of you global football fans) – worth $500 million – or Zendaya, who some of us still remember from our kids watching Disney’s K.C. Undercover – worth $22 million – stepping out in constant style.

They’re all known as fashion icons, with Ronaldo in particular being dubbed the luxury brand patron by AllFootball.com. (I had to look this up since I’m into basketball, not soccer.)

“Aside from luxury cars, Cristiano seemingly has an endless supply of the latest and most expensive designer clothes and accessories. What we would give to own even half of his wardrobe!”

That might work for someone with half a billion to his name. But that’s his prerogative. Unless we’re famous sports stars too, we’re never going to achieve even a hundredth of that ($5 million) if we try to emulate his spending habits.

The Millionaire Next Door notes how so many millionaires fly under the radar. They drive 15-year-old cars. They live in typical suburban single-family homes. And they wear regular clothes brands they bought on discount.

There’s nothing that stands out about them at first glance. Except for maybe how peaceful they seem.

Which only makes sense considering how well they tend to sleep at night.

Get Out of Debt. Get Into These REITs

Contrary to popular opinion, you don’t need everyone to notice you.

Material-based approval might feed your immediate ego, but it won’t enrich your future. Instead, it can detract from your retirement… your long-term happiness… and your ability to provide for your family.

This past week, Yahoo Finance published a piece based on an interaction between billionaire Mark Cuban and financial guru Dave Ramsey.

“When the two sat down on The Dave Ramsey Show in November 2022, the conversation quickly turned to credit card debt. ‘If you use your credit cards, you do not want to be rich,’ Cuban said. ‘That’s my favorite line; I tell it to people all the time.’”

And Ramsey added:

“The Forbes 400, the 400 wealthiest people in North America, when surveyed and asked what’s the way to build wealth, 75% of wealthy people – not your broke brother-in-law with an opinion… say, get out of debt and stay out of debt.”

Easier said than done, I know. As the Federal Reserve Bank of New York recently noted, Americans have accumulated $1.3 trillion of credit card debt. Part of this is no doubt because rental costs are taking up enormous amounts of people’s income.

Life and living are brutally expensive right now.

Then again, how often do you treat yourself to non-necessities because “you deserve it”? The answer might say a lot about why you find yourself fretting about your finances.

(Check out my recent Starbucks article HERE)

That’s why I want to point you to some real estate investment trusts (REITs) that successful millionaires may put their money into instead of daily or weekly splurges that add up fast, especially these days.

These assets tend to keep giving long after the latest fad has passed or your overpriced coffee hankering has faded.

(Yes, I know I’m a hypocrite on that last one.)

Essential Properties Realty (EPRT)

Many of you (including me) have been fixated on two popular net lease REITs – Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC) – and have been less obsessed with lesser-known Essential Properties Realty.

That’s completely understandable, especially when you consider the fact that there are 17 net lease REITs today with a total market capitalization of over $130 billion.

iREIT®

EPRT is also not the highest yielding net lease REIT with a current dividend yield of 4.7% compared with an average of 7.2% for the peer group.

So what makes this REIT interesting?

First off, remember that EPRT listed shares in 2018 with an IPO that included 32.5 million shares valued at around $450 million.

One of the differentiators for EPRT is that the company has a new vintage portfolio, with around 93% of cash ABR generated from service-oriented and experience-based tenants. This means that this REIT has long duration lease contracts (13.9 years WALT) with strong unit-level rent coverage (4.0x).

So as you can see, EPRT has the lowest (3%) immediate-term lease maturities.

EPRT IR

Another differentiator for EPRT is the fact that the company focuses on middle-market customers and not investment grade tenants like Realty Income, Agree Realty, or NETSTREIT (NTST).

EPRT is more closely related to STORE Capital (private) or NNN REIT (NNN).

This means that we will not see EPRT buying big box stores leased to Home Depot (HD) or distribution centers leased to Amazon (AMZN).

Instead, EPRT seeks to own smaller-scale, fungible net leased properties that offer greater re-leasing opportunities and the properties are more liquid for recycling.

Although EPRT is smaller than Realty Income and Agree Realty, it enjoys powerful diversification that includes 1,793 properties (17.8 mm SF) with 363 customers in 16 industries. The portfolio is currently 99.8% leased and 98.7% of EPRT’s customers provide financials (unit-level reporting).

You may recall that Berkshire Hathaway was a fan of the business model, as the company bought shares in STORE Capital before the company went private. I’m sure you’ve probably never heard of some of these EPRT customers (top 10 tenants):

Equipment Share: 3.3% of ABR

Chicken n Pickle 2.0% of ABR

Bright Path 2.0% of ABR

Festival 1.7% of ABR

Five Star 1.7% of ABR

Captain D’s 1.6% of ABR

Whitewater Car Wash 1.4% of ABR

Cadence 1.4% of ABR

Accelerated Brands 1.4% of ABR

Mister Car Wash 1.3% of ABR

Also, EPRT is diverse geographically as ~76% of Total Cash ABR comes from the Top 19 States (States with >2.0% of our total ABR) and ~50% of Total Cash ABR comes from Sunbelt states (tenants increasingly seek to expand their businesses in higher-growth markets).

EPRT IR

Another differentiator for EPRT is its balance sheet.

At year-end 2023, the company had net debt to annualized EBITDAre of 4.0x and liquidity of nearly $800 million. The weighted average interest rate is 3.6% (100% fixed) and the asset base is 100% unencumbered (no secured debt). There are no debt maturities until February 2027.

EPRT IR

EPRT is aggressively capitalizing on its balance sheet to create an opportunity to generate historically wide risk-adjusted returns. As you can see below, EPRT has best-in-class AFFO per share growth in 2023.

EPRT IR

And EPRT affirmed its 2024 AFFO per share guidance of $1.71 to $1.75, which implies year-over-year growth of 5% at the midpoint.

FAST Graphs

In terms of valuation, EPRT is attractive.

Shares trade at $24.69 with a P/AFFO of 14.9x (normal is 18.5x).

As mentioned previously, the dividend yield is 4.6%, however, EPRT has one of the lowest payout ratios in the peer group (just 67%).

Payout Ratio (AFFO per share)

EPRT: 67%

O: 76%

ADC: 74%

VICI: 75%

NNN: 69%

GTY: 77%

FCPT: 82%

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with 20% annual returns, which is what we believe EPRT can generate over the next few years. Most ultra-wealthy investors would love to take a bite of this apple, and remember, you can too. We maintain a BUY for EPRT.

FAST Graphs

Sun Communities (SUI)

Similar to EPRT, SUI also tends to “fly under the radar” as the company has a smaller dividend yield than most mainstream residential landlords like Camden Property Trust (CPT) or Mid-America (MAA).

iREIT®

However, I like this manufactured housing / RV Rental community/ marina landlord based on the various demand drivers I’ll discuss below.

SUI has ~180,200 manufactured housing (‘MH’) and RV operational (‘RV’) sites and ~48,000 wet slips and dry storage spaces and is the largest publicly traded operator of MH, RV and Marinas.

SUI IR

There has been virtually no new manufactured housing supply for years, as SUI MH communities provide 25% more space than multifamily and single-family rentals at ~50% less cost per square foot.

The average resident tenure of a manufactured housing customer is ~15 years and that generates steady, growing rental revenue, versus a home that generally sells in place. There’s low turnover, driven by a $6k - $10k average cost for a resident to move a home.

Also, SUI’s MH portfolio (in North America) is 96.3% occupied (95.9% occupied at December 31, 2022).

Demand is also strong for RV parks.

Around 11.2 million households own an RV versus 1.7 million RV campsites in the U.S.

Finally, marina demand is also strong.

There are ~12 million registered boats within the U.S. and an estimated supply of 900K - 1 million leasable wet slips and dry storage racks.

These resilient demand drivers (with high barrier-to-entry properties) provide SUI with consistent and cycle tested organic cash flow growth. For more than 20 years, SUI has achieved record positive same store NOI growth.

As shown below, SUI’s average same property NOI growth was 5.1% (200 bps higher than multifamily REITs).

SUI IR

SUI has also maintained a solid balance sheet (BBB rated by Moody’s and S&P).

The company has $7.6 billion of debt outstanding at a weighted average rate of 4.15% and a weighted average maturity of 7 years. 71% of the portfolio is unencumbered, with modest maturities in 2024 and 2025 (as seen below):

SUI IR

In terms of valuation, SUI is attractive.

Shares trade at $130.00 with a P/AFFO of 20.2x (normal is 25.9x).

As mentioned previously, the dividend yield is 2.9%; however, SUI has one of the lowest payout ratios in the peer group (just 59%).

Payout Ratio (AFFO per share)

SUI: 59%

ELS: 76%

UMH: 99%

MAA: 69%

CPT: 68%

EQR: 85%

Much like EPRT, we like the solid growth potential for SUI. We maintain a Buy with a 20% annual Total return forecast.

FAST Graphs

The Millionaire Maker

As I’ve pointed out in many Seeking Alpha articles over the years, I’ve become a millionaire twice.

First when I was a young scrappy real estate developer (read more HERE) and the second time was when I became a dedicated REIT investor here on Seeking Alpha.

I will say that I’m having much more fun the second time around because I’ve learned to be both a teacher and a student.

I’m always learning from my mistakes, and the good news is that I don’t make as many (mistakes) as I did when I was in my 30s and 40s.

That’s not to say that I don’t make mistakes, and of course, you know me by now. I insist on full transparency, which is why I remind readers frequently (as I did here).

So now you know what the millionaire next door is buying: EPRT and SUI.

I hope you enjoyed this article.

And finally, as the millionaire next door will tell you,

“Whatever your income, always live below your means.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.