2 REITs For 'The Millionaire Next Door'

Feb. 19, 2024 7:00 AM ETEPRT, SUI12 Comments
Summary

  • I recommend reading the book "The Millionaire Next Door" by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko, published in 1996.
  • The book emphasizes the importance of living below your means and adopting a lifestyle of hard work, perseverance, and self-discipline to accumulate wealth.
  • In this article, I'm recommending two REITs that I will be including in my "millionaire maker" portfolio.
Cheers to all

GCShutter/E+ via Getty Images

If you’re looking for something new to read, I have an old book to recommend. It’s called The Millionaire Next Door by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko, published in 1996.

That’s nearly 30

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPRT, O, ADC, NTST, NNN, SUI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (647)
Thanks for another great article Brad. It is still a great book and one many "younger than me" people should consider. The lessons were ones I was mostly living by the time it came out.

The other piece of the secret sauce IMHO is to start your own business. Then the harder you work the more money you make rather than the more money someone else makes. As your business grows, hire people to "multiply your hands". There is only so much one set of hands can do.

The only downside of starting a business....don't plan on SWAN-ing for quite a few years. But I surely do now.....
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments (78.16K)
@Mike-SC Agreed

The best thing that I ever did was to become an entrepreneur...

Around 30 years ago I interviewed for a job as a real estate analyst in Portland, Maine. The company flew me there and I took a personality test.... and it seems that it demonstrated that I was wired to be an entrepreneur.... I did not get the job....but it seems the test was 100% accurate.

Have a great week and all the best!
O
Optician52
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (427)
I'm 71 and I don't/have never owned a REIT although I read about them almost daily. If I were to buy just one for income and a little price appreciation which would be your recommendation please ?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (78.16K)
@Optician52

Consider these...

1) ADC 5.2% dividend yield (+15% TR potential)
2) O 5.9% dividend yield (+20% TR potential)
3) VICI 5.6% dividend yield (+15% TR potential)

Also, come and visit us at iREIT on Alpha.

Have a great week.
O
Optician52
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (427)
@Brad Thomas Thank you for the suggestions and also have a great week !
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (78.16K)
@Optician52 Thank you for the opportunity to be of service!
v
vernon18
Today, 7:18 AM
Comments (600)
Another great article! Thank you Brad.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (78.16K)
@vernon18 Thank you!

Have a great week and all the best!
m
millionairemaker
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (136)
I'm not long either stock but would be a buyer of SUI under $125. Long O, WPC, VICI, MAA, ARE in the REIT space. Thanks for the article!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:20 AM
Comments (78.16K)
@millionairemaker great name by the way!

Glad you liked it and all the best.
