2 REITs To Buy And 2 REITs To Sell

Over the past year, we wrote many articles highlighting the opportunity that's present in the REIT sector today.

In short, their valuations are near the lowest in a decade because their share prices have crashed even as their cash flows kept on growing, and as a result, most REITs are now very opportunistic from a historical perspective.

But note that I said "most" REITs", not "all" REITs.

This is a vast and versatile sector with over 200 companies in the US, and just because the majority of them are cheap does not mean that all of them are worth buying.

In what follows, I will highlight 2 REITs that remain overpriced and I will then also present 2 better alternatives for investors to consider:

Iron Mountain (IRM) & Crown Castle (CCI)

IRM is a REIT that specializes in paper storage facilities.

That's not a business that I would describe as particularly attractive.

I don't expect paper to become obsolete anytime soon, but it is clear that over time, we will print less and store documents digitally instead.

I know this from my personal experience running a small company. I used to print way more than I do these days and the same is true for most other people and companies. I actually don't even own a printer anymore.

So this is not a "growth" sector. It will likely keep generating stable cash flow for the time being, but eventually its organic growth will turn negative.

Iron Mountain

Moreover, IRM often does not even own the properties. It will instead lease them on a long-term basis and only own the metal racks that are used to store the paper documents. That makes it riskier because it means that it won't have an alternative use for some of its assets. It also means that it will need to pay growing rents even as some of its assets could face declining revenues. Finally, it also means that it won't participate in the long-term appreciation of the real estate in some cases:

Iron Mountain

Another unique thing to consider about IRM is that it generates 40% of its revenue from services such as paper shredding, paper transport, etc. and the revenues from these services are more volatile.

Despite that, IRM is today priced at 24x FFO, one of the highest valuation multiples in the entire REIT sector.

It has resisted the market crash and kept pushing new all-time highs even as other REITs collapsed:

How can you explain this huge disparity?

It is not just IRM's recent growth because other REITs have kept growing as well and dropped regardless.

Rather, I think that IRM got caught in the hype surrounding AI. It blew up stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and IRM is the Nvidia of the REIT world in a way because it is rapidly growing a data center business:

But the market appears to have gotten ahead of itself.

The data center business today still represents only about ~10% of IRM's cash flow. The vast majority of its revenues come from the paper storage business and associated services.

Therefore, I think that it is inappropriate to price IRM as a data center REIT. In fact, IRM is today even priced at a premium relative to pureplay data center REITs like Digital Realty (DLR):

DLR IRM P/FFO 19x 24x Click to enlarge

IRM may have better near-term growth prospects, but REITs should be valued based on decades of expected future cash flow, and from that perspective, I have a hard time justifying its current valuation.

I think that it has become overpriced and risky. 24x FFO for a quasi-paper storage REIT in a 5%+ interest rate world is just too much in my opinion.

If you want to buy a growth REIT, then I think that Crown Castle (CCI) is a much better option. It is a blue-chip cell tower REIT that has historically traded at a far higher valuation than IRM most times because it has a stronger balance sheet, a better track record, and superior long-term growth prospects.

But today, it is the opposite. It is currently priced at a steep discount after seeing its share price crash over the past years. Just take a look at the contrast between CCI and IRM:

CCI is facing near-term headwinds that will cause it to stagnate over the next 2 years, but the management is confident that they will return to their historic 7-8% FFO per share growth rate past 2025.

Yet, you can today buy it at a near 6% dividend yield and an FFO multiple that's 10-turn lower than that of IRM.

As usual, the market only cares about the short term and appears to have forgotten about the big picture. If you are long-term-oriented, CCI seems like a much better opportunity than IRM at today's prices.

Welltower (WELL) & Ventas (VTR)

WELL is a blue-chip healthcare REIT that owns mostly senior housing facilities and medical office buildings.

Both of these property sectors are today doing well, but here's the issue. The market has priced WELL at 24x FFO, which is a 10-turn premium relative to its close peer Ventas (VTR), and I am having a hard time explaining this huge disparity considering that both REITs are fairly similar:

They are large-cap diversified healthcare REITs

They primarily focus on senior housing

They both have strong investment-grade-rated balance sheets

They have exceptional track records

They are both considered to be blue-chips

Welltower Ventas

WELL has a bit better near-term growth prospects, but once again, investors need to remember that commercial real estate should be priced based on decades of expected future cash flow and therefore, the impact of a year or two of faster growth shouldn't be that significant.

Coincidentally (or not), Land & Buildings, which is a major REIT activist investment firm, recently built a large position in VTR and is looking for ways to unlock value.

To close the gap, VTR's share price would need to rise by 50%+ from here. While you wait for the upside, you also earn a 4.2% dividend yield, and the lower valuation provides a better margin of safety.

Closing Note

It is very important to be selective when investing in REITs.

Not all glitter is gold and there are wide disparities in performance from one REIT to another.