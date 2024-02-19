SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Investment thesis

UiPath's (NYSE:PATH) stock trades about three times lower than its all-time highs, but delivered an impressive rally over the last twelve months. The stock has benefitted from the overall positive sentiment around the technological sector. UiPath looks like a company with strong growth potential, and profitability metrics are improving. At the same time, there is a very high level of uncertainty regarding the ability to sustain the growth trajectory and achieve consistent profitability. Therefore, I believe that the premium that I have derived from my valuation analysis is not deserved. All in all, I assign PATH a "Sell" rating.

Company information

UiPath was established in 2005, focusing on creating and managing automation and computer vision technology. PATH has become an artificial intelligence [AI] powered automation platform that helps businesses streamline processes. Essentially, they enable companies to automate routine tasks, like logging into applications, extracting information, filling forms, and updating databases.

The company's fiscal year ends on January 31. According to the latest 10-Q report, almost half of the company's revenue is generated outside the U.S.

Financials

We have a short financial performance track record since the company went public only three years ago. Revenue compounded with a massive 46.6% CAGR between FY 2020 and 2023 and a stellar above 80% gross margin. Having such a wide gross profit margin means PATH has loads of resources to reinvest in R&D and marketing to fuel future growth, which the company actually does. As a result, the company has consistently been in deep operating losses.

Author's calculations

Despite experiencing significant operating losses over the past four fiscal years, the company maintains a robust balance sheet due to its positive levered free cash flow margin [FCF]. However, it's important to note that this positive margin is attributed mainly to the use of generous stock-based compensation [SBC]. The balance sheet is clean, with almost no debt and a massive $1.8 billion in cash as of the latest reporting date. Liquidity metrics are also in excellent shape. Overall, the company's fortress financial position provides vast opportunities to fuel growth with in-house R&D or strategic acquisitions.

Seeking Alpha

The latest quarterly earnings were released on November 30, 2023. PATH topped consensus estimates and delivered a solid 24% YoY revenue growth. Another vital sign is that the adjusted EPS more than doubled, from $0.05 to $0.12. The EPS improvement was achieved thanks to the solid operating leverage and decreasing SG&A to revenue ratio. Meanwhile, the company reinvested more than a quarter of its revenue in R&D.

Seeking Alpha

I am not going into deeper details about the latest earnings release since more than two months passed. Instead, I will focus more on the company's future prospects, starting with the highlight of the upcoming earnings release, which is scheduled for March 13. Consensus estimates forecast Q4 revenue at $383.7 million, meaning strong growth momentum will be sustained. The adjusted EPS is expected by consensus to expand YoY by one cent. There is massive optimism around the upcoming earnings release, since there were 19 upward EPS revisions over the last 90 days.

Seeking Alpha

Expectations around the AI expansion mainly fuel the optimism around the upcoming earnings release. According to statista.com, the global artificial intelligence market is expected to deliver a 15.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2030. This is a solid tailwind behind PATH's back for the next quarter and the next several years. Since the company has a wide gross margin and strong balance sheet, PATH is well-positioned to keep up with technological advancements.

On the other hand, American technological giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) have a history of expanding rapidly into new areas, and UiPath's niche is not an exception. PATH's resources are incomparable to those under the control of giants. Should PATH face direct competition from the U.S. hyperscalers, the company might potentially lose its market share.

Valuation

PATH had a solid past 12 months since the stock rallied by 55%, which is a notable outperformance compared to the broader U.S. market. The start of 2024 was also positive, with a 3.3% YTD stock price increase. On the other hand, the stock currently trades about three times lower than its historical high of May 2021. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns PATH a low "D+" valuation grade, which means the stock is overvalued from the perspective of ratios. Indeed, the company's valuation ratios are multiple times higher than the sector median across the board.

Seeking Alpha

For a growth stock like PATH, the discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation is the best way to proceed. I am using a 10.2% WACC recommended by Gurufocus. I expect zero FCF margin for the base year, with a 150 basis points expansion yearly. I use revenue consensus estimates for the base year and will simulate different scenarios because the DCF is very sensitive to changes in revenue growth projections. My base case scenario will be using a 15% revenue CAGR.

Author's calculations

The above scenario shows the business's fair value is $8.8 billion. This is 39% lower than the current market cap, which means PATH is significantly overvalued. At the same time, we know that PATH operates in a very promising industry, and revenue might grow faster than a 15% CAGR over the next decade. That said, for my optimistic scenario, I will implement a 20% revenue growth. I leave other assumptions unchanged.

Author's calculations

According to the optimistic scenario, the stock still looks notably overvalued. With a 20% revenue CAGR, the business's fair value climbs up to $12 billion, meaning there is an 18% premium. Given the level of uncertainty regarding the ability of the company to generate 20% revenue CAGR together with an optimistic 150 basis points FCF margin expansion, I believe that the stock cannot be called attractively valued.

Risks to my bearish thesis

There is a strong positive sentiment around the stock market in general, and particularly around the stocks that are benefiting from the rapid expansion of AI capabilities. For example, semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) will continue soaring in 2024, which means big expectations around another wave of guidance boosts. Such a strong sentiment also might boost stock prices for all other quality names exposed to the AI super trend. Since PATH has several fundamental strengths, there is a probability that the stock might continue its impressive rally in the current stock market.

Bottom line

To conclude, PATH is a "Sell" at this stock price. Despite being a promising company with a strong balance sheet and wide gross margin, I believe that a 20-30% premium is not deserved, given the extremely high uncertainty level regarding the ability to sustain a rapid revenue growth rate and achieve sustainable profitability metrics expansion.