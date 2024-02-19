mbbirdy

Overview

My recommendation for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is still a buy rating, as I expect growth momentum to continue into FY24, with a positive outlook for both the Las Vegas and Macau properties. Note that I previously rated a buy rating for WYNN as I believed WYNN offered investors an opportunity to ride on the recovery theme in China and Macau, especially with the recovery in Macau still in its first innings. Also, the valuation had gotten cheaper, making the upside more attractive.

Recent results & updates

While the share price painted a different story (dropping from $110 to $85 before November '23), WYNN fundamentals continued to improve, and operating metrics in all properties continue to suggest strong growth momentum, which I think has convinced the market that performance ahead is going to be strong (share price rallied from $85 back to $105 in just ~3 months from Nov'23 to Feb'24). For 4Q23, WYNN reported consolidated revenue of $1.84 billion and property EBITDA of $632 million, both beating consensus by $113 million and $69 million, respectively. The outperformance was driven by strong performance in key properties: Las Vegas and Macau.

WYNN performed really well in Las Vegas, where it generated $697 million in revenue and $271 million in EBITDA. This translates to an EBITDA margin of 38.9%, a 140bps vs last year. Strength was seen across the board, with casino up 19% y/y, rooms up 28% y/y, F&B up 13% y/y, and Entertainment up 12% y/y. For the hotel business, both pricing and occupancy metrics also reflect a very healthy level of demand, where 4Q23 ADR grew 28% to $631, now 96% above pre-covid level (4Q19), and occupancy has pretty much recovered to the per-covid level as well, coming in just 50bps at 88.9%. As for the casino side of things, WYNN performance continues to indicate that any impacts from COVID-19 are over and done with, as slot handle and table drop were 79% and 59% higher than 4Q19, respectively. Adjusting for hold, normalized EBITDA was up 14% y/y. I expect this strong momentum to continue as management noted quarter-to-date trends for January are similar to 2023, in which they are seeing strong hotel revenue performance. Also, the 2 major events (Super Bowl and Chinese New Year) should give a big boost in February. On the latter, I believe this outlook has high creditability, given WYNN has double the front money and credit on the books as of February 2023. As for the Super Bowl, the revenue and profit contribution should be significant considering it has a similar ADR as F1 (which was a major boost to EBITDA, where Las Vegas saw its best October, November, and December performance). One negative point that investors might ponder is the recent opening of Fontainebleau, as it is a competitor. I think it is still too early to tell what the net impact is given that WYNN is nearer to the Sphere (opened in September 2023), which should benefit from more inbound traffic.

Google

The same was true for Macau, where WYNN generated $911 million in revenue and $297 million in EBITDA. Comparing Macau's performance to pre-covid levels, hold-adjusted EBITDA has pretty much recovered as well (94% of pre-covid levels); mass GGR (gross gaming revenue) and drop were both above pre-covid at 117% in 4Q23 and 132% in January, respectively. While slot GGR and VIP GGR are still below pre-covid, at 50% and 28%, respectively, I believe this suggests potential for elevated growth in the near term as Macau catches up to previous levels. Strong top line and operating performance contributed greatly to margin improvement, now 140bps above pre-covid levels at 32.6%. Importantly, Macau has not lost any market share since 4Q19, indicating the resiliency of WYNN's Macau property.

Turning to Macau, we generated $297 million of EBITDA in the quarter on market share that was consistent with the prior quarter and with 2019. From: 4Q2023 earnings call

Similar to Las Vegas, I expect momentum to continue into FY24, where industry GGR is expected to grow by 5 to 15% stronger than 2019 levels. Macro factors like the depreciation of the RMB and government efforts to drive domestic tourism all bode well for the Macau gaming industry. Underlying consumer behaviors are also favorable for WYNN, as consumers are shifting expenses away from large ticket items to experience spending (i.e., travel, gaming, etc.).

S&P

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, WYNN is valued at $166.59, representing a 58% increase. This target price is based on a consensus growth forecast for the next 2 years (9% and 4%). I believe consensus estimates are reasonable given FY23 did a lot better than I expected (11 points outperformance vs. my expectation for 63% growth), which creates a tougher comp for FY24 and FY25. The strong 4Q23 performance and outlook for WYNN in FY24 also support an elevated FY24 performance before reverting back to mid-single-digit growth, in line with its historical average growth (from post-subprime to pre-covid). Similarly, because of the weaker EBITDA margin performance (reported 27% against my 29% expectation), I have tapered my expectation to consensus estimates of 30% for FY24 and FY25. However, I have taken on a more aggressive multiple assumption, in that I now assume WYNN will trade at 13x forward EBITDA (its average) vs. my previous expectation of 12x because of the performance so far, momentum into FY24, and market sentiment (as seen from the stock price rally).

Headline year-on-year comparison could be a risk that impacts stock sentiment for FY24, as management expects tougher comparisons as FY23 was a really strong year, boosted by the F1 event. In addition, the worsening of macroeconomic conditions could prove to be much more than what WYNN can handle if consumers pull the plug on discretionary spending.

Summary

My bullish recommendation on WYNN remains. WYNN's fundamentals demonstrate robust growth momentum in both Las Vegas and Macau properties. 4Q23 performances exceeded consensus expectations, particularly in Las Vegas, where all key segments exhibited strength. Macau, too, showcased resilience, maintaining market share and indicating potential for elevated growth. With favorable macro factors and consumer spending trends in the gaming industry, I believe WYNN is positioned for a continued positive trajectory into FY24. While headline year-on-year comparisons and macroeconomic uncertainties pose risks, the overall outlook remains optimistic for WYNN's performance.