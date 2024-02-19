Bert's Dividend Stock Purchase Summary

Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

Buying dividend stocks and dividend-focused ETFs is the name of the game. The stock market continues to twist and turn with each new earnings release and inflation report. Thus, creating opportunities for us to buy and add to the positions in our dividend stock portfolios. Learn about the purchases we made, the amount invested, and most importantly, how much dividend income we added to our dividend stock portfolios this week!

The S&P 500 once again finished the week at about 5,000. An incredible milestone and feat, especially in a market that continues to surprise analysts and investors. Inflation is cooling, but still reporting higher than expected in several monthly economic reports. Further, despite record-setting markets, companies continue to announce layoffs and reduce expenses.

The mixed signals have created some buying opportunities. The goal is to share with all of you our journey to financial freedom, have some fun, and retire early. That is what it is all about, right?!

When looking to buy stocks this year, I’ve raised the bar for what it will take to add a new stock to my portfolio. I already have too many positions. I don’t want to add a new position unless the company is a Dividend King, a Dividend Aristocrat, or a rock star company. To date, I’ve only found one such company this year. It will be featured in this article.

We’re putting our cash to work by buying these undervalued dividend stocks using our dividend stock screener. The dividend stock screener focuses on 3 simple metrics (and a bonus metric):

Price to Earnings Ratio Less Than the S&P 500 Payout Ratio Less Than 60% History of Increasing Dividends (Bonus) Dividend Yield

We run our investment purchases through our screener and then make our final investing decision after.

Dividend Stock Purchases

Let’s have some fun now. In this section, we are going to feature the dividend stocks that we purchased this week!

Stock Purchase #1: Weekly Dividend ETF Purchases (SCHD and VIG)

Every Monday, we purchase two dividend-focused ETFs for our dividend stock portfolio. The goal is to automate our investing to ensure that investing and growth occur every single week.

My wife purchases 4 shares of Schwab’s U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and I grab 1 share of Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) when the market opens every Monday. The goal is to automate our investing, set it, and forget it. It sure is nice having over $450 invested at the start of every week.

In total, these purchases added ~$14 in annual dividend income to forward dividend income. Our VIG position is closing in on 10 shares, and my wife’s SCHD position is almost 160 shares.

Stock Purchases #2: American Tower (AMT)

American Tower is a position I started building for my wife last year when REITs were taking a beating. We love this real estate investment trust because of its strong position in the cell tower industry. AMT invests worldwide and is a critical player in a sector that continues to grow. After all, how many people want slower WiFi or cell service?

Typically, REITs have higher dividend yields. That isn’t the case with American Tower. AMT is a low-yielding REIT with a high dividend growth rate. AMT looks more like a dividend stock than a dividend REIT. Further, AMT is not the cheapest REIT either, with a P/FFO ratio over 18.2.

Why did we invest in AMT? Quality. AMT is a great dividend stock with great metrics and a growing dividend. We continue to focus on quality, especially as we continue to experience dividend cuts with companies that are struggling in this high-interest rate environment.

This week, we added 1 share of American Tower when the stock price dropped below $190 per share. We paused investing in AMT when the stock price crossed $200 per share. Now that it is lower again, we are back to buying small amounts at a time. This investment added $6.80 to our forward dividend income. We now own 17 shares of AMT. Man, I would love to get this total up to at least 20!

Stock Purchases #3: Realty Income (O)

Our next big purchase is everyone’s favorite monthly dividend-paying REIT. We are talking about none other than Realty Income. Like American Tower, Realty Income’s price retreated this week due to fears that an interest rate cut may not arrive as quickly as everyone hopes.

The metrics look great for Realty Income. The Price to FFO Ratio is below 13x and the company has a very manageable payout rate for the REIT sector (75%). The company announces its quarterly dividend increases. The increases may not be large, but they sure add up over time.

With a dividend yield approaching 6%, it was impossible to pass on investing in Realty Income and adding another $6 to our forward dividend income. The average stock price for our purchase was just $51.58 per share.

On top of it, we reached a milestone with Realty Income! Our position is now over 200 shares and are now earning well over $50 per month in dividend income from this REIT.

Stock Purchase #4: Starbucks (SBUX)

This stock purchase was another “let's round out our position and cross a milestone purchase.” We’ve added nearly 10 shares to date to my wife’s Starbucks position, now that the coffee giant is below $100 per share again. Prior to this week, our position was 98.38 shares. It was time to push it over 100 shares!

We aren’t investing in Starbucks for the fun of it. We also love the business model and the brand loyalty of Starbucks. Costs are rising everywhere, including Starbucks. Has that stopped consumers from lining up in the store or the drive-thru? Not a chance. People still want their luxury coffee drinks and refuse to break the habit.

Further, the metrics look great compared to SBUX’s historical standards. The 23x P/E Ratio is below the S&P 500 and below the company’s average P/E Ratio. Great stocks aren’t cheap. The payout ratio is strong (56%) and the company’s dividend growth is impressive (10%), even if it will be lower this year.

We decided to add 1.741 shares to cross 100 total. This added $3.97 in annual dividend income to our portfolio now that the dividend yield is approaching 2.45%.

Stock Purchase #5: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Our last dividend stock purchase for the week was a Dividend Aristocrat which I am loving after the share price was beaten down after earnings. This stock dropped 10% after the company missed out on sales and lowered its earnings guidance. Air Products and Chemicals is a major play in the industrial gasses, helium, and hydrogen sectors. A tough, behind-the-scenes company that powers the world. Just the kind of stock I like to purchase when on special.

The metrics are looking solid, even with the new, lower EPS guidance. The P/E Ratio is below 19x and the payout ratio is still below our 60% threshold. Sure, the company’s 1% dividend increase in 2024 is well below the 5-year average dividend growth rate (9.73%). APD has demonstrated its ability to grow its dividend through good times or bad. When times are great, the dividend growth will be as well.

This week, we purchased 2 more shares of APD, adding $14.16 to our annual dividend income. Our total position is now 7 shares of the Dividend Aristocrat. I would love to continue adding more and at least build this position to 10 shares in the short term. 25 shares would be a great long-term goal!

Summary

In total, we invested almost $1,400 in the stock market this week. We added $45 in annual dividend income. Our Yield on Cost was 3.27%. We were very pumped to add this much to our dividend stock portfolio and are feeling fortunate to add some fuel to the fire early in 2024.

What dividend stocks did you purchase this week? What stocks have you been adding lately? How much dividend income did you add to your portfolio?

