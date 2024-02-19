Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bert's Dividend Stock Purchase Summary

Feb. 19, 2024 4:14 AM ETSCHD, VIG, AMT, O, SBUX, APD
Dividend Diplomats
Summary

  • My wife purchases 4 shares of Schwab’s U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and I grab 1 share of Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF when the market opens every Monday.
  • This week, we added 1 share of American Tower when the stock price dropped below $190 per share.
  • Our position is now over 200 shares and are now earning well over $50 per month in dividend income from Realty Income.
  • We’ve added nearly 10 shares to date to my wife’s Starbucks position, now that the coffee giant is below $100 per share again.
  • In total, we invested almost $1,400 in the stock market this week.

Cash dollar bills and stock market indicators

Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

Buying dividend stocks and dividend-focused ETFs is the name of the game. The stock market continues to twist and turn with each new earnings release and inflation report. Thus, creating opportunities for us to buy and add

Two guys who love Investing, Dividends, Frugality, Passive Income & attempting to Reinvest Our Dividends to one day achieve Financial Freedom! Follow us on your journey towards a work-free life! We share EVERY ASPECT of our journey on our blog, social media, and YouTube Channel. Make sure to follow us so you don't miss an update. Updates include the stocks we are watching, buying, selling, and our overall thoughts about the the marketBlog: http://www.dividenddiplomats.comYouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/dividenddiplomatsTwitter: https://twitter.com/DvdndDiplomats

