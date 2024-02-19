monsitj

In this article, I will outline why I think STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is a buy at its current price. I will use price action, momentum, volume, and relative strength in my analysis. I will also outline some tactics for risk management in this trade. Let’s look at Chart 1 below.

Chart 1 – STAG Weekly with 30-week Moving Average, Momentum, Volume, and Relative Strength

StockCharts.com

All my stock analysis starts with reviewing price action. Looking at the main pane in Chart 1 you can see the weekly price action of STAG along with the 30-week exponential moving average (EMA) in blue. STAG posted a high of $44.18 in December 2021. The following week, STAG had a bearish engulfing candlestick, and its downtrend began. A bearish engulfing candlestick is when the week’s price action starts above the previous week’s high price and closes the week below the previous week’s low. A bearish sign. The bears won for that week. You can see that STAG then started its decline until it made a low in mid-February 2022. During that time, STAG closed below its 30-week EMA and the 30-week EMA started to roll over and decline. After the February 2022 low, STAG then rallied, and you can see that it failed to hold the 30-week EMA. I like to own stocks that are above an upward sloping 30-week EMA. I prefer to short or be out of stocks that are below a downward sloping 30-week EMA. That rule would have kept traders out of STAG for the most part of 2022. STAG continued to decline until early July 2022. It then rallied back to the downward sloping 30-week EMA but couldn’t close above it. That was another sign that STAG’s decline wasn’t over yet. STAG then declined to its low of $25.09 in October 2022 which is when the bull market began. That decline from December 2021 to October 2022 was over 43% and traders could have avoided most of that decline by simply using the 30-week EMA as their guide. After the low in October 2022, the bulls took control of STAG. STAG rallied up to late January 2023, recapturing its 30-week EMA. The significance of this rally is two-fold. First, STAG recaptured its 30-week EMA and the 30-week EMA started to slope upwards. The second significant price action clue was that STAG exceeded the high it made in August 2022. STAG made a higher high. After the January peak, STAG then declined to $29.85 in March 2023. That represented a higher low as the decline stayed above the low from October 2022. STAG now has put in a higher low. Higher highs and higher lows are the definition of an uptrend. Since then, this uptrend has continued. Higher highs were made in July 2023 and in December 2023. Higher lows were made in October 2023, and I think a higher low was made last week. STAG’s price action since the October 2023 low is bullish for two reasons. The first reason is that it made the higher high. The second bullish reason is that STAG closed above the upward sloping 30-week EMA and on its decline, it failed to close below the 30-week EMA. This is the first time since the rally began in October 2022, that STAG stayed above its 30-week EMA during a countertrend decline. That is a bullish sign to me. Last week, STAG tested the 30-week EMA, but bulls bought the re-test of this moving average. I want to see a close above the December 2023 high which will confirm the recent price action, but I see last week’s price action as bullish. You can buy STAG here with confidence.

Momentum is indicated in the top pane of Chart 1 using the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO). Momentum is shown in two ways with the PPO. Short term bullish momentum is shown when the black PPO line is above the red signal line. That is the condition now. Conversely, short term bearish momentum is shown when the black PPO line is below the red signal line. Long term bullish momentum is indicated when the black PPO line is above the zero or centerline of the chart. That is the condition now. I say long term because you can see that the black PPO line doesn’t oscillate above or below the zero or centerline that often. Momentum is good to pay attention to when you hold a position. When STAG declined, you can see that PPO stayed below the zero or centerline of the chart during the whole decline. And for the most part, PPO has been long term bullish since January 2023, showing you to stay in the position. STAG is displaying both short-term and long-term bullish momentum.

Volume is another part of my stock analysis. I like to use volume as a guide to see what institutions or smart money are doing. Since October 2023, volume has shown that smart money has been accumulating shares in STAG. Most of the bigger bars in the third pane of Chart 1 show to be black, which means that higher volume is accompanying advances in the stock price for the week. You can see the same thing last week. I like to own stocks that smart money is buying shares in because smart money only buys stocks when they think the stock is undervalued. Volume is bullish for STAG.

Lastly, I use relative strength as a guide to buy stocks. One of my investment objectives is to beat the SP500 index. The way to do that is to buy stocks that are outperforming the broad index. The bottom pane of Chart 1 shows the ratio of STAG to the SP500 index. When the black line is rising, that means that STAG is outperforming the SP500 index. When the black line is falling, that means that STAG is underperforming the SP500 index. Since the low in October 2022, STAG has been about even to slightly better than the SP500 index. Since its most recent high, STAG has underperformed the major index. You can see that last week STAG outperformed the index and maybe that is a sign of more outperformance to come. The relative performance chart is by far the least bullish of the four elements outlined in this article.

Risk management is a critical component of my trading strategy. Before I buy a stock, I want to know when I would exit my position because the price is showing me that my analysis was wrong. Often, I simply use a close below the 30-week EMA. That would keep me out of a large decline, as I outlined above. Another way is to use price action as a guide for setting your stop loss. Looking at Chart 1, last week had a bullish engulfing candlestick in which the low of last week exceeded the low of the previous week and the close of last week exceeded the high of the previous week. And it did so on higher volume. It’s a very bullish candle. You can use last week’s low price as a stop loss for this trade. The low of last week was $36.20. You can put your stop loss at say $35.80 to give it some cushion. If STAG trades that low over the next couple of weeks, well then, my bullish thesis may be incorrect. When that happens, I want to exit my position with a small loss, preserving my capital for the next setup, such as here or here. Being wrong is not a problem for me; staying wrong is a problem for me.

In summary, STAG is a buy to me at its current price. It is in an uptrend, and it is above an upward sloping 30-week EMA, which was just tested in a bullish manner. Momentum is bullish on both a short term and a long-term basis. Institutions have been recent buyers of STAG, showing that STAG is undervalued at current prices. Relative strength is not the best it could be, but it may be on the verge of turning higher or bullish. If you decide to start a position in STAG, consider your exit point in advance in case may bullish thesis proves to be incorrect.