STAG Industrial Is A Buy (Technical Analysis)

Walter Zelezniak Jr
Summary

  • STAG Industrial, Inc. is a buy at its current price due to its uptrend and position above the 30-week EMA.
  • Momentum indicators show both short-term and long-term bullish momentum for STAG.
  • Volume analysis suggests that smart money has been accumulating shares in STAG, indicating bullish sentiment.

In this article, I will outline why I think STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is a buy at its current price. I will use price action, momentum, volume, and relative strength in my analysis. I will also outline some tactics for risk management

Walter Zelezniak Jr
As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STAG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

A
Aprendiendo
Today, 4:26 AM
I am relatively newbie in stocks. Appreciate your ideas on when to exit if the idea is win not save with stocks. This is on my opinion one of the most complicated actions, to figure stop loss and profit by stock….at the moment of come in.
