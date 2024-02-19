Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: Reverse DCF Implies Sky-High Market Expectations

Feb. 19, 2024 4:37 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock4 Comments
Henning Podehl profile picture
Henning Podehl
69 Followers

Summary

  • Amazon's stock has rallied by 88% in 2023, leading to high market expectations that may be difficult to meet.
  • Current stock price assumes 16% sales growth and 10% operating margin for the next 10 years, which may be overly optimistic.
  • Intense competition in e-commerce and cloud services adds additional constraints, potentially limiting multiple expansions.
  • Risks include a potentially adverse macroeconomic environment, rising competition from new entrants, and the challenge for Amazon to balance pricing for operating margins without sacrificing volume growth.
FRANCE-US-ECONOMY-TECHNOLOGY-LABOUR-AMAZON

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AMZN) have rallied by 88% in the year 2023. The recent rally has led to higher embedded expectations in the stock price. My reverse DCF valuation indicates, in order to justify the current stock price of $168, Amazon would

This article was written by

Henning Podehl profile picture
Henning Podehl
69 Followers
I am an investor pursuing a Master's degree in Finance. I have a strong passion for equity research and macroeconomics. I have gathered experience in asset management and company valuation practices throughout my life. In my investment approach, I invest in publicly traded companies likely to gain market share over extended periods. I favor businesses with recurring revenue streams and management teams holding a significant stake in the company. I aim to furnish Seeking Alpha users with comprehensive research and distinctive ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

a
alessandro.agnoletti74
Today, 5:18 AM
Comments (79)
16% sales growth Is too high, but 10% margin Is too low. I think amzn can grow 10% por year and margin will be at least 15% next years. I expect at the end of 2028 Amzn revenue will be 1 trillion with e free cash flow margin of 15%. With a free cash flow of 150 billion AMZN can easily be valued at 350$ that It Is a 25 p/free cash flow valuation. Do you think it's not achievable? For me Is a base target for AMZN
Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
Today, 4:55 AM
Comments (13.13K)
Big Stocks With Big Gaps To Fill Include AMZN and META (from Forbes):

www.forbes.com/...

So both AMZN and META will correct sooner rather than later.
S
Sjwmba77
Today, 4:53 AM
Comments (276)
It'll be fine..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.