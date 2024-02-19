General_4530/Moment via Getty Images

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) is an online B2B marketplace specializing in the international trade and transport of heavy items (primarily furniture, although GCT has been expanding into appliances, fitness equipment, and gardening equipment). In addition to the online marketplace, GigaCloud manufactures its own first-party goods (mainly furniture), and provides fulfillment services, including freight, storage, and last mile delivery.

In this article, I take a closer look at GigaCloud stock as a growth investment. My analysis suggests that GigaCloud checks quite a few boxes, and is a compelling investment for investors interested in high growth companies. I’ll start with the positives aspects of GigaCloud stock, and then consider the potential risks.

Overall, I rate GigaCloud stock a buy.

Positive #1: Rapid Growth At A Reasonable Valuation

GigaCloud has posted tremendous top-line growth over the last few years, with revenue growing almost 5x from $122 million in 2019 to $584 million during the last twelve months. In the last earnings report (Q3 2023), revenue was $178 million ($712 million annualized), representing 40% growth year-over-year. For Q4, GigaCloud guided revenue of $220 million ($880 million annualized) at the midpoint, with 30 million of the incremental $42 million coming from inorganic growth from GigaCloud’s recent acquisition of Noble House.

Hence, GigaCloud trades at about 2.3x ttm sales and 1.5x run-rate sales.

Profitability has also grown rapidly. GigaCloud has gone from $1 million in net profit in 2019 to $62 million over the last twelve months, and $24 million ($96 million annualized) in Q3. Comparing 2019 to the last twelve months, gross margin has climbed from 18% to 24%, operating margin from 4% to 15%, and net profit margin from 1% to 10%. In Q3, gross margin was 27%, operating margin was 18%, and net profit margin was 14%.

Hence, GigaCloud trades at about 22x ttm earnings and 14x run-rate earnings.

Given the rapid growth, I think the sales and earnings multiples are quite reasonable, and GigaCloud’s overall valuation makes sense. However, I do have some reservations about the margin improvements over the last year due to their connection with oil/freight prices, which I will discuss below in my discussion of risks. Investors should therefore note that GigaCloud’s performance over the last few quarters may be a bit inflated by temporary factors.

Positive #2: Strong Balance Sheet

GigaCloud’s balance sheet also looks strong. At the end of the last quarter, GigaCloud’s cash and equivalents amounted to $214 million (up from $116 million a year ago). GigaCloud total assets were $529 million and its total liabilities were $275 million, leaving $254 million (~19% of market cap) in stockholder equity. GigaCloud’s assets and stockholder equity have been on a consistent upward trajectory as the company rakes in profits.

GigaCloud’s current position should be a bit different from the numbers at the end of the last quarters. GigaCloud closed two acquisitions in Q4 worth $95 million “funded exclusively with cash off [its] balance sheet.” This means that the company should now have $120 million or so in cash and equivalents left from before (and some more from Q4 profits). The acquisitions will also affect assets and liabilities elsewhere in the balance sheet, although the details about these are not yet known. This is something to watch closely when GigaCloud next reports earnings in March.

Positive #3: Impressive User Metrics

Aside from the financials, the underlying user metrics for GigaCloud’s marketplace also look good. As of Q3, the company saw “an approximate 43% year-over-year increase in active 3P [third-party] sellers, which ended at 741 for the quarter.” GigaCloud also saw “active buyers increase to 4,602… an increase of approximately 10% from the year prior period, with average spend per active buyer making a significant 28.5% jump from the year prior period to approximately $149,000.”

As a result of this heightened activity, “GigaCloud Marketplace GMV [gross merchandise value] grew approximately 41% year-over-year to $684.8 million in the ttm period.” 54% of marketplace GMV was attributable to third-party sellers, whose part of GMV grew 67% year-over-year.

GigaCloud is also trying to grow inorganically, and expects “the acquisition of Noble House to add a significant number of [third-party] sellers.”

It certainly seems that the underlying metrics for the GigaCloud marketplace are moving in the right direction: more buyers, more sellers, more transaction volume. This is a significant positive for GigaCloud.

Positive #4: GigaCloud Is Simplifying Its Business

GigaCloud is in the process of achieving greater vertical integration and simplifying how its business operates. The following figures from GigaCloud’s Q3 earnings presentation explain the transition quite well.

GigaCloud Q3 Presentation GigaCloud Q3 Presentation

As readers can see, the new business model gives GigaCloud greater control over the fulfillment process from factories to customers. The transition should help reduce complexity, costs, mistakes, and delays, and should help GigaCloud’s efficiency and margins. However, this transition is still a work in progress, and GigaCloud’s recent acquisitions are also partly motivated to help fill the gaps, so we do not yet know how much of a positive impact to expect from in the long term. Investors should watch this closely as well, but I do think it is reasonable to expect financial improvements from more simplified operations.

Positive #5: Chinese Stocks Are In A Slump

China-based firms have seen a significant decline in stock prices over the last couple of years. The SSE Composite is down more than 20%, and the Hang Seng is down about 50%, since 2021 highs. China-based stocks have seen declines for various reason, some of which are rooted in political and macroeconomic issues relating to the Chinese economy.

It does not seem that GigaCloud’s growth is too badly affected by these issues, which makes sense considering that the customers for GigaCloud’s marketplace are not in China. Hence, as far as GigaCloud is concerned, the ongoing slump in Chinese stocks may present a good buying opportunity, and a recovery in China could potentially give a further boost to GigaCloud stock down the line.

Some Significant Risks

In addition to the positives discussed above, there are also some significant risks associated with GigaCloud.

The most significant risk as I see it is margin contraction. On the last earnings call, management noted that GigaCloud’s improved year-over-year margins (18% to 27%) were “were largely a result of the continued return to normalization of ocean shipping rates from the all-time highs in the first six months of 2022.” In 2022, GigaCloud’s net profit margin was 3%, which has now climbed to 14% on the back of these developments. It follows that GigaCloud’s margins are, to a significant extent, at the mercy of oil prices and shipping rates - which, of course, vary over time and could climb higher again. It seems that GigaCloud should be able to weather these fluctuations from a long term point-of-view, but of course, the market does not like declining profits and the share price could potentially take a big hit if margins see significant compression over the next couple of years.

Somewhat relatedly, regarding the $85 million Noble House acquisition closed in Q4, management noted that “the initial impact would be dilutive, of course” and that they are “working really, really hard to try to bring the operation to profitability as soon as possible” (Noble House had been in bankruptcy proceedings). From this commentary, it sounds like there could be fairly significant (albeit perhaps only temporary) dilutive impact on margins in the coming quarters, which could both act as a headwind for GigaCloud, and make it more difficult for GigaCloud to whether fluctuations in shipping prices.

In addition, the increasing shift of manufacturing to countries other than China over the last couple of years could also pose a risk to GigaCloud, whose sellers are primarily based in China. GigaCloud is taking steps to mitigate some of this risk, and noted that the Noble House acquisition would bring suppliers from India to the GigaCloud marketplace. However, the full impact of the acquisition remains to be seen, and for now, China will likely remain the primary country of origin for goods sold on the GigaCloud’s marketplace.

Finally, there is continuing risk that trade tensions with China could further accelerate over time. Although recent trade tensions primarily pertain to advanced technology, it is always possible that further escalation of these trade conflicts could result in new policies that hurt Chinese exporters like GigaCloud.

Hence, as readers can see, there are multiple material risks associated with GigaCloud stock.

Is There Alpha Here?

It is a bit tricky to estimate exactly where GigaCloud will be in, say, 5 years, due in large part to the uncertainty surrounding long-term margins for the company. There are multiple moving pieces, some tailwinds and other headwinds, and it is difficult to say in which direction GigaCloud’s margins will trend in the long term.

As I see it, the following are the major factors that should impact GigaCloud’s margins over the next few years:

Scale (tailwind). GigaCloud’s operating costs have steadily fallen from 14% of revenue in 2019 to a little under 10% presently. It makes sense that increasing scale would have this effect as fixed costs get divided among more revenues and GigaCloud sees higher utilization with warehouses, etc. Continuing growth could see operating costs fall further as a percentage of revenue, which could improve profit margins by another couple of percentage points down the line.

Business process simplification. As discussed, the simplification of GigaCloud’s business model should likely yield margin improvements, but it is difficult to say by exactly how much.

Noble House acquisition (potential headwind). As discussed, the Noble House acquisition will be dilutive to margins in the short term. It could potentially be accretive in the long term (especially since, as management noted, Noble House operates in a more premium market segment), but there is a reasonable chance that it won’t.

Oil prices/shipping costs (potential headwind). As discussed, oil prices and shipping costs could have a significant impact on margins. Oil prices have been relatively steady since their decline from the 2022 peak. However, it is possible that they could climb again, especially if there is further escalation of conflicts in the Middle East.

Overall, I think there is a good chance that GigaCloud could improve its net profit margin (currently 12-13%) by a few percentage points over the coming years, especially if oil prices stay relatively steady. But I like to be conservative with my estimates, so I am going to assume that GigaCloud’s long-term net profit margin will be lower - let’s say 10% of revenue.

Then the main question is: how much can GigaCloud grow revenue over the next few years? Given GigaCloud’s strong performance over the last few years, and especially in 2023, combined with strengthening user metrics as well as inorganic growth via acquisitions, I think GigaCloud can reasonably be expected to keep growing its top line over the next few years. I am going to be very conservative again and assume 15% annual growth, but note that it could be significantly higher (growth has averaged close to 50% annually since 2019, and is guided to be 38% in 2023).

At the midpoint of its Q4 guidance, GigaCloud would have 2023 revenues of $676 million. If GigaCloud grows at 15% annually for 5 years, that would bring its revenues to $1,360 million. If the profit margin is 10%, GigaCloud would achieve $136 million/year in profits, which is about 10% of its current market cap and a little over 2x ttm net profits.

If GigaCloud had doubled its profits in 5 years, I think a multiple of 15-20 would be quite reasonable, which would yield a market cap of $2.04-$2.72 billion, a 45%-93% increase over the present market cap.

Hence, it seems to me that even with rather conservative projections, GigaCloud could generate good returns over the coming years - with significant upside if the company outperforms my assumptions.

I will update these projections over the coming quarters as we gain clearer information about the impact of the Noble House acquisition and the business process simplification.

Conclusion

Having considered the positives and negatives, I think that overall GigaCloud is a compelling long-term investment. Although there are certainly some significant risks that investors should monitor closely, there is quite a lot to like with GigaCloud, and a strong probability of good returns in coming years. On balance, I rate GigaCloud Technology stock a buy.