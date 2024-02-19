alvaro gonzalez/Moment via Getty Images

As a value investor, I'm always on the lookout for the next attractive opportunity. In many cases, I end up passing on the companies that I look at. In a rare select few cases, I do find a prospect that is appealing enough to buy into. My search ultimately brought me to a fairly small regional bank known as Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS). Recently, financial performance achieved by the institution has been mixed. But the good news is that shares are trading at attractive levels. But there is another level of complexity here. And that involves a major transaction that the institution is in the process of completing. For those who are bullish on the business, this transaction could open the door for some additional gains as well.

An interesting bank seeing interesting changes

For those not familiar with Provident Financial Services, a little bit of detail about the company and its operations would probably be valuable. In short, Provident Financial Services is a financial holding company that was founded in early 2003. A combination of organic growth and acquisitions have increased the enterprise to the size that it is today. For context, that involves $10.29 billion worth of deposits. Even though the bank was founded 21 years ago, it actually traces its roots back to 1839. And although it has changed a lot over the years, it does provide its customers with the traditional banking products that you would expect.

For instance, the company makes available deposit and checking accounts. It provides a wide array of loans such as commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, and more. The institution makes investments in other types of assets as well, such as mortgage-backed securities. And on top of all of this, it provides fiduciary and wealth management services to its customers, as well as insurance brokerage services. In terms of geographic focus, the company is located out of New Jersey. As of the end of the 2022 fiscal year, it operated a network of 95 full-service banking offices that were spread across 14 different counties in parts of New Jersey, as well as in three counties in Pennsylvania and two in New York. It has some satellite loan production offices spread across a few different areas as well. In New Jersey, where the institution does most of its business, it boasts a 2.24% share of the deposits of all customers that have their funds in banks that have less than $100 billion in assets. Using this measure, it makes it the second largest institution in its size range throughout the state.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Recent financial performance achieved by the bank has been quite mixed. After seeing net interest income rise from $390.4 million in 2021 to $409.2 million in 2022, that number then plunged to $371.6 million last year. Even though the company enjoyed an increase in assets from 2022 to 2023, it suffered from a decline in its net interest margin from 3.37% to 3.16%. Even though the yield that it was able to get on interest earning assets grew from 3.76% to 4.87%, the average cost of interest bearing liabilities skyrocketed from 0.54% to 2.24% over the same window of time, largely as a result of higher interest rates on its debt, an increase in the amount of debt on its books, and a rise in how much it had to compensate depositors to keep their funds at the institution. Similar weakness can be seen when looking at both non-interest income and net profits as we go from 2022 to 2023.

Speaking of deposits, one weak area of the bank in recent years has been the total value of deposits. These dropped from $11.23 billion in 2021 to $10.56 billion in 2022. 2023 saw a further drop to $10.29 billion. However, the final quarter of the year actually showed a recovery compared to the decline that the institution had seen for no less than four straight quarters prior to that. In addition to suffering from a banking crisis last year, the industry has also been plagued with intense competition for deposits. High interest rates have resulted in depositors looking elsewhere for attractive returns. So it is not uncommon to look at an institution that, over a year or two, has seen some weakness on this front. But it's definitely not something you want to see.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even though the value of deposits has declined, the value of loans has only increased. After climbing from $9.58 billion in 2021 to $10.25 billion in 2022, we saw a further increase in each quarter from the second quarter of 2023 through the final quarter of 2023. By the end of the year, loans came in at $10.87 billion. This is not to say that everything has gone up. As the chart above illustrates and as the chart below illustrates, the value of securities has continued to decline in most quarters, though there was a modest uptick in the final quarter of last year. And the value of cash, after 2021, remained in a fairly narrow range even though we saw a pretty consistent decline from the first quarter of 2023 through the final quarter of the year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Another interesting topic is debt. After seeing debt jump from $637.1 million in 2021 to $1.35 billion in 2022, investors might have expected a decline. However, even in spite of higher interest rates, debt has increased further. By the end of the 2023 fiscal year, it had grown to $1.98 billion. Some of this is likely in response to the concerns that have plagued the sector. Banks did load up on debt during much of last year, opting to keep the cash on hand to guarantee depositors that the firms were adequately capitalized. However, I don't see why this would be such a major concern as far as Provident Financial Services goes. Although final quarter data for 2023 has not come out for this particular measure, we do know that as of the end of the third quarter, 24.6% of all deposits were uninsured. This is below the 30% maximum that I like to see. And it also means that the probability of a bank run on deposits is limited.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In terms of how shares are priced, I can only say that the stock looks cheap. If we used results from the 2023 fiscal year, the institution is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 9.1. The price to book multiple is 0.78 while the price to tangible book value is 1.08. Now, in addition to that being attractive, there's also the fact that the institution has an interesting catalyst. Back in September of 2022, management announced that Provident Financial Services would effectively be absorbing Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) in an all-stock transaction whereby shareholders of Lakeland Bancorp would receive 42% of the combined company, while shareholders of Provident Financial Services are slated to receive the majority 58% ownership.

Provident Financial Services

Late last year, the two companies came out with a joint press release saying that they remain committed with the merger and they are working to see that it comes to fruition. Assuming that it does, it will set the stage for an even larger enterprise. At the time the deal was announced, Lakeland Bancorp had $8.37 billion worth of deposits, making it the 4th largest player in New Jersey that has less than $100 billion in assets. Lakeland Bancorp brings with it certain activities that Provident Financial Services never really developed an expertise in. Examples include asset-based lending, equipment lease financing, mortgage warehouse lending, and more. This will create a more complete financial institution that can provide its customers with most anything they need.

Provident Financial Services

Management also has high hopes for what this transaction could mean for profits moving forward. They are forecasting, for instance, annualized cost savings of $65 million from the transaction. The close proximity of these financial institutions will help to make possible these savings. About 75% of those savings will be recognized during the first nine months following the completion of the merger. And this does not include any potential revenue synergies. These synergies are expected to help grow net profits for shareholders from $198 million on a standalone basis for Provident Financial Services to $424 million annually. Only $137 million of the $226 million improvement is driven by the standalone earnings associated with Lakeland Bancorp. The rest is associated with synergies and other adjustments.

Of course, Lakeland Bancorp does not appear to be an awful opportunity either. In fact, the all-stock nature of the proposed transaction now means that buying it could be the same as buying Provident Financial Services at a discount so long as the deal is completed as agreed upon. At the present moment, shares of Lakeland Bancorp are trading at a 17.8% discount to the implied buyout price. And as you can see in the chart below, shares of the enterprise are priced very similarly to what Provident Financial Services is priced at now.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

For investors in the banking sector they want to mix things up, Provident Financial Services makes for an interesting prospect. It is true that financial performance has been somewhat mixed as of late, particularly from a revenue and profit perspective. The recent uptick in deposits is encouraging, as is the continued growth in loans. But there are some things I don't like, such as the growing debt. The good news is that shares are priced at rather attractive levels. But for those who want a little extra upside and who don't mind the risk that a planned merger brings, buying Lakeland Bancorp is the same as buying Provident Financial Services at a discount.