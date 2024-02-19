FatCamera

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) is a company that operates in professional education, with excellent growth drivers and solid fundamentals. In this article, I analyze these aspects in detail, along with the company's competitive advantages and recent developments. Finally, I evaluate the current price of the company along with an analysis of its market multiples.

A Brief Overview of the Company

The company is mainly divided into two segments that offer courses in different sectors: Universal Technical Institute which accounts for 70.7% of total revenue, and Concorde with 29.3%. In particular, UTI is aimed at providing education on programs such as Energy Technology, Aviation Maintenance, Robotics, and Auto/Diesel/etc. technician on 16 campuses in the USA, while Concorde, which was acquired in FY22 is aimed at courses in the medical field, with 17 campuses across the USA.

UTI also boasts several very important partners who guarantee a high employment rate at the conclusion of the studies, 80% in FY23. This is a very important feature that highlights UTI's importance and relevance in the job market, giving it a significant competitive advantage as it is able to leverage this data to attract new students and continue to expand.

Another characteristic that differentiates UTI is its focus on developing professions which will grow at a notable pace in the coming years. In this, the company therefore has a high advantage regarding the attractiveness of the courses for new students. Below, the graph with job growth estimates for the next 10 years clearly indicates this positive trend.

Another point to note concerns the constant growth in revenue, which, apart from FY20 in which there was a decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has practically doubled in 5 years. This is also thanks to the aforementioned acquisition of Concorde, finalized in FY22.

However, it should be noted that by taking UTI individually and comparing revenues from 2018 to 2023, we can see that the trend continues to be extremely positive. In fact, it went from $317 million to $429 million, with an excellent growth of 36% in 6 years.

Q1FY24 Earnings Breakdown and the New Encouraging Guidance

The results for the first quarter of 2024 were far above expectations, leading to a strong bullish movement in the stock, driven in particular by the guidance and the extremely positive outlook for 2024. Below is the bullish movement of the stock after the earnings release.

Here is an excerpt of the Q1FY24 results:

Revenues increased 45.6% to $174.7 million compared to $120.0 million, primarily due to the growth in UTI new student starts and the inclusion of Concorde for a full quarter. Operating expenses rose by 38.9% to $160.5 million, compared to $115.6 million, primarily due to the inclusion of Concorde for a full quarter. Net income was $10.4 million compared to $2.6 million. Basic and diluted EPS were $0.18 and $0.17 compared to $0.03 and $0.02, respectively.

In particular, leaving aside the results of the Concorde segment, what amazed me was the growth in the number of UTI students, which increased by 17.2% compared to the previous year, and the operating expenses of $100.3 million (up compared to $92.2 million in the same period in 2022) relatively contained, despite the launch of new programs, as announced by CEO Jerome Grant.

Regarding the guidance:

Over the coming quarters, we are focused on increasing enrollment, revenue, and profit growth from our most recent program launches; enhancing the yield of our marketing and admissions investments; and optimizing our workforce and facilities utilization to drive improved margin expansion and operating leverage ... With our current momentum as well as our visibility into the remainder of the year, we are announcing positive adjustments to our fiscal 2024 guidance ranges for several key financial metrics. We are raising our expected revenue range and raising and tightening our adjusted EBITDA range. In addition, we are raising our GAAP net income and diluted EPS expectations...

In a nutshell, after improving guidance in Q4FY23 with a target of $705-$715 million in revenue and $98-$102 million in Adj. EBITDA for 2024, UTI has further raised the target to $710-$720 million in revenue and $100-$103 million of Adj. EBITDA, increasing confidence for 2024.

The growth drivers

Before moving on to the valuation, I also want to delve deeper into UTI's growth drivers. In particular, 5 main points are highlighted in the presentation to investors: acquisitions, new campuses, program expansions, offering of new programs, and optimization by exploiting economies of scale.

However, I would like to focus on some of them. First of all, I consider the continued geographical growth of both UTI and Concorde campuses very important. In fact, this allows for the fastest growth of the pool of available students and, together with in-demand training, creates an excellent combination for growth.

Another point that I consider very interesting regards the format of the courses, both in-person and hybrid, but also fully online. This allows UTI to position itself easily in an increasingly digitalized world, meeting the needs of students who are perhaps far from campus or unable to attend lectures. All of this always falls within the concept that the greater the user base that UTI addresses, the greater its growth will be.

Finally, I report a piece of news from February 15th:

Universal Technical Institute today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") recently approved the Airframe and Powerplant Technician program at its Miramar campus, with classes now underway. Universal Technical Institute is the transportation, skilled trades, and energy education division of UTI, Inc. Students in the 18-month Airframe and Powerplant program at Miramar will learn to diagnose, repair, and maintain aircraft and power plant components.

This shows how UTI remains at the forefront when it comes to training its students, which indicates that the company has a healthy business strategy and is destined to grow.

Valuation and Conclusion

As for the valuation, I based my analysis on the historical multiples of UTI and also compared the multiples of the sector by looking at competitors or other companies operating in related sectors. I mainly considered EV/LTM EBITDA and P/S ratio.

Regarding the first multiple, UTI appears to be overvalued. While the market currently trades around x12.5, the company currently has a multiple of x16.58. However, this figure does not worry me too much as it is almost in line with the company's multiples of past years. The case of the P/S multiple (x0.78) is different, which is in line with the trend of the sector and also with the historical average of UTI.

In summary, UTI is currently neither at a discount nor overvalued in my opinion, and therefore I consider it risky to buy, as there isn't enough margin of safety to consider it a value opportunity. To confirm this, looking at SA's Factor Grades, the momentum is extremely positive with an A+, however the rating is insufficient with a D, therefore two opposite metrics which from my point of view indicate keeping an eye on the company but not opening a position for now.

Therefore, despite having a good business with excellent fundamentals and excellent growth prospects, from my point of view, the company is a "Hold".