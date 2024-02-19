Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warner Bros. Discovery: Fears Are Close To Nearly Peaking Again (Upgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock has fallen close to its November 2023 lows as fears crept in, heading into its fourth-quarter earnings release.
  • The market is uncertain about the impact of the joint streamer announcement by Disney, Warner, and Fox Corporation.
  • Warner's transition to a more competitive streaming era may lead to a less profitable business, but its valuation has likely reflected significant pessimism.
  • I argue why the risk/reward setup is increasingly bullish, even as the ad market in 2024 could be weaker than expected.
In this photo illustration, a Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

I downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) stock in November 2023, as I argued why a weaker TV advertising market could worsen headwinds as we headed into 2024. WBD has underperformed the S&P 500 (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

J
Justinrobidas369
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (11)
I'm think a great opportunity to present itself in a few weeks .. Best to get involved in research and discussion sooner than later to avoid missing the opportunity
arisberna profile picture
arisberna
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (326)
I believe that what is keeping the company share price depressed, it has to do with the huge amount of debt!

I believe that so long debt and interest rates remain high, share price and mood around the company will be depressed.

That is also why I think there was a muted reaction to announcement with $DIS and fox $FOX build a joint sports streamer with $WBD.. investors are wondering if Warner will take on more debt??

If earnings do not show an improvement, stock will tank.. if they do not show they are paying down debt, stock will tank. I own few thousand shares and remain bullish overall, but I am starting to question the strategy of the company for the long run.

Cheers,
Aris
Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (8.28K)
I think Zaslav is a terrible person and a horrible choice for CEO.
That said, I think the worst case has been priced in for now [let's see what else he can do in the future to sink the brand].
I believe the name will benefit from tailwinds in April once the company can be acquired again.
s
skipharthun
Today, 1:40 PM
Comments (228)
Hope for the best, don't expect much.
