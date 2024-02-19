JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Introduction

Who said automakers can't outperform the market? Everybody may think about Tesla (TSLA). And yet, since Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) debuted in early 2021 from the merger of former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot, this underdog has overperformed, trouncing Tesla and beating even the S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

Why is this happening? And, even more important, is there room for investors to keep riding this favorable tide? Since Stellantis just released its FY2023 results, we have some fresh news and data to use to make some educated guesses about the path the company is headed.

Summary of my bull-case on Stellantis

Stellantis has been one of the first stocks I began covering on Seeking Alpha and, so far, I have shared ten pieces on the company to highlight why I have been bullish all the way along. Reading about Peter Lynch's investment in Ford (F), I started noticing many of the criteria he used back in the 80s to choose that particular automaker were now applicable to Stellantis.

In fact, two years ago the stock was trading around $14.50 with a net cash per share of almost $10. According to Lynch, this meant we were actually paying around $4.50 a share, which was more or less Stellantis' 2022 EPS, which actually came in at $4.42. Therefore, the true P/E was ridiculous: 1.01. Coupled with a dividend per share of $1.43, investors were, in some sort of way, being paid to hold Stellantis' shares almost for free. Even the free cash flow per share was $3.87 which meant the stock was trading at an FCF yield of 26.7%.

All of this sounded too good to be true and many believed Stellantis could be a value trap, given the industry it is part of, which, notoriously, has been fiercely competitive and value-destroying for many.

And yet, Stellantis, quarter after quarter, kept on posting improving profitability, well-supported by strong and healthy financials. This proved once again that its CEO Carlos Tavares, after leading the turnaround of PSA, was making Stellantis go down the same profitable road. In the case of an automaker, the management team can make a big difference, since an automaker's results are mainly linked to efficient business execution rather than from some sort of moat or technological competitive advantage.

Last Fall, Stellantis faced the UAW strike. Although the impact of the strike on Stellantis' operating costs was meaningful, I estimated it would have probably caused a 1% increase in Stellantis' overall opex. This made me consider Stellantis more resilient than its two other Detroit peers.

In the meantime, with some ups and downs, the stock kept climbing and I actually started considering trimming my position and locking in some gains. In fact, I got to the point I was about to sell. But the more I went over Stellantis' results and the more I tried to forecast how the company could perform in the future, the more Stellantis kept appearing as a bargain. And this is after I am up over 70% on my cost basis.

Stellantis' Full-Year 2023 Results

Main Highlights

Stellantis just reported its FY2023 results. Let's take a quick look at the main financials. Keep in mind that Stellantis is headquartered in The Netherlands and therefore it reports in euro.

Net revenues of €189.5 billion, + 6% YoY, supported by full-year pricing improvements of 4%.

Net profit +11% to €18.6 billion.

Ad. operating income (AOI) +1% to €24.3 billion, with an AOI margin of 12.8%.

Industrial FCF of €12.9 billion, +19% YoY.

Industrial available liquidity at €61.1 billion.

Moreover, Stellantis highlighted how its LEV sales spiked up 27% YoY, while it saw a 21% increase in global BEV sales in 2023.

Given its strong results and, most importantly, its above-average profitability (most legacy automakers struggle to reach a 7% margin), the company announced it proposed a dividend of €1.55, up 16% YoY, together with an open market share buyback program worth €3 billion.

This means the company should deliver around €7.7 billion, which equals to a 26% increase in shareholder returns YoY. This is an 11% percent yield on the company's market cap at the beginning of 2024. Currently, it is a 10.2% yield. Considering the company's net profit, the payout ratio will be 25%, which is extremely healthy and safe.

STLA FY2023 Results Presentation

Stellantis' Results: The Good

In Stellantis' report, there are a few important good facts to take note of.

First of all, the company keeps on growing and is now close to €200 billion in revenues, which means it is two-thirds on its way to post a €300 billion top-line by 2030. We should not overlook that, although the past two years have been very favorable for automakers, Stellantis has far outgrown its main peers

Secondly, Stellantis is profitable and seems able to protect its double-digit margins in all its markets. Only Europe posts an AOI margin of 9.8%, which is in any case way above its legacy peers. Since the merger, Stellantis' revenues have taken off, while its main competitors (Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, GM, Ford) have struggled to increase their top line by 50%.

Seeking Alpha

As strange as it may sound, we have to agree with Carlos Tavares when he claims Stellantis to be a growth stock.

For those who are unfamiliar with Stellantis, it is important to say that the company splits its sales into three macro-areas: North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (Middle East & Africa, South America, China & India & Asia Pacific, Other). North America is the largest market with net revenues of €86.5 billion. Europe comes in second place with revenues of €66.6 billion. The rest of the world, which Stellantis calls its "third engine" did €36.5 billion. But, surprisingly, at the end of FY2023, it is the area with the highest margins, as we can read in the slide below taken from Stellantis' Earnings Presentation.

STLA FY2023 Results Presentation

Middle East & Africa reached an AOI margin of 23.7% and South America got close to 15%. Even Asia reported an AOI margin of 14.2%.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, spent a few words on these outstanding results:

We want to bring the third engine to our North American engine and our European engine. And it is fair to say that the third engine could grow at twice the pace of the whole company in terms of net revenue, plus 13% compared to plus 6%. [...] profitability is stellar and that right now the third engine is getting very, very close to the profits that we have in Europe.

What drove these results? Surely, in these markets, light-commercial-vehicle (LCV) sales are strong and these are higher-margin products. Stellantis, after all, is betting big on this segment which represents around one-third of the total net revenues of the company.

But, Stellantis' profitability can be seen all across the board of its portfolio. In fact, more than once its CEO has stated that Stellantis won't accept selling a single car at a negative profit. This is true even for BEVs and here we see how Stellantis' strategy to bet gradually on BEVs seems to be paying off better than the strategy of its peers. These, in fact, have poured immediately billions into this endeavor, while Stellantis has always taken a soft and gradual approach to developing the right technologies while being able to sell these vehicles at a profit.

Now, Stellantis has announced the new eC3 from Citroen, a B-hatchback, that will be sold in the European market at an average price of €23,300, with the entry price starting from €19,990. At this price, this car is profitable for Stellantis and it is affordable for many consumers.

Even though Stellantis has not been identified as a big BEV player, it has gradually climbed up the ladder and currently is the third player in Europe, number two in LEV sales, and number one in PHEV sales in the U.S.

Stellantis' Results: The Bad

Even though the report was welcomed warmheartedly by investors, there are some areas where Stellantis should do better.

First of all, it reported a 9.4% market share, down 130 bps YoY with declines in the U.S. and Canada. The region's AOI margin was down 100 bps to 15.4% due to production disruptions and costs related to the UAW strike and the following labor agreement. So, the strike has left some scars. Nonetheless, Stellantis reports the highest U.S. ATP (average transaction price) across the portfolio versus its main competitors at $53.3k/unit for 2023. However, the good news was that in H2 2023, Stellantis reported a North American market share of 10%, 120 bps above H2 2022. This means the company should be in an uptrend which should be further confirmed during 2024.

Moreover, I believe Mr. Tavares showed strong leadership when he openly admitted during the last earnings call that:

The good thing is that in 2023, we did many things wrong. And I can tell you that many of our business reviews were not a walk in the park, which means that we are starting 2024 with a significant number of things that we can do better.

Though these words may seem a bit rhetorical, I seldom find a CEO openly admitting something went wrong during the year, especially when the overall results are good. It shows me how Tavares and his team are deeply motivated in Stellantis' turnaround.

Stellantis' 2024 Outlook

Stellantis reported its order books cover the next three months, which is adequate for a company with its brands and cars.

Stellantis is usually prudent with its outlook. It is committed to keeping up its revenue growth, achieving a double-digit AOI margin, and generating positive industrial FCF.

How should we forecast Stellantis' path towards €300 billion in revenues?

Considering the full-year results just released, Stellantis will need to grow its revenues at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach the goal set for 2030. Is this possible?

Let's make two considerations. First, during these years, Stellantis will gradually shift towards increasing BEV sales that will replace ICEs sales. The average transaction price of BEVs is higher than the ATP of ICEs. So, Stellantis' sales mix will change in a way that is favorable for revenue growth. Secondly, 2 or 3 percentage points could easily come each year from pricing, which, if I understand correctly how Tavares is leading the company, should be at par or slightly above inflation. My take is that we should see inflation at 2-3% starting this year.

Moreover, Mr. Tavares disclosed during the last earnings call that:

One thing that makes me smile is that given the competitiveness of what we are creating and launching in the market, we see that each time that we put a little bit more money into media communications, eventually a little bit less money on the hood, the response is very good, which means the products are competitive, the products are appealing, and the technology is there. So we believe that there is a better way to go to market, and this is what we are doing right now in Europe, and it's working very well.

So, even from the perspective of Stellantis' marketing and sales strategy, we could see some improvements, which means Stellantis is aware that the efficiency of its workflow alone can already lead to revenue growth.

So, considering all these aspects, I don't see it very difficult for Stellantis to reach its goal. Of course, there may always be a market disruption or the company may fail at bringing to the market vehicles that meet demand. However, these risks are always present and are not specific to Stellantis' strategy.

Valuation

Although Stellantis' stock has trounced its peers, it keeps on being rated with an A+ by Seeking Alpha's Valuation Grade. The reason is two-fold. On one side, Stellantis was so deeply undervalued compared to its peers that it has a lot of room to go before it catches up. The second one is that, while Stellantis' has grown its market cap, its financials have improved, driving price appreciation.

Here we see Stellantis Quant Factor Grades compared against its main peers. I don't get why its growth is graded with a C-when its 3-year revenue growth reports a CAGR of 50+%.

Seeking Alpha

Currently, Stellantis trades at these multiples: fwd P/E of 4.19; fwd EV/EBITDA of 1.72; fwd P/FCF of 2.69; and an FCF yield of around 15.1%.

These multiples are absurd in today's market when many high-quality companies go along with lower-quality ones and trade at above-average ratios.

However, we also know how automakers trade at a deep discount to the market, due to concerns about the industry as a whole.

However, even though Stellantis is closing the gap with its peers, for the most part, it is still trading at lower multiples.

STLA HMC TM VWAGY GM F P/E (fwd) 4.19 8.15 10.17 2.66 4.64 6.73 EV/EBITDA (fwd) 1.72 6.88 10.41 6.39 6.18 11.36 P/FCF (TTM) 3.02 9.51 38.26 4.31 2.13 3.28 Click to enlarge

Yet, is this justified when Stellantis' profitability and execution outpace those of its peers? As we can see below, only Stellantis and Toyota (TM) have a net income margin above 10%.

Seeking Alpha

However, Stellantis beats every other automaker when considering its return on total capital:

STLA HMC TM VWAGY GM F ROTC 14.77% 3.41% 4.89% 3.54% 3.17% 1.77% Click to enlarge

This means only Stellantis is currently deploying its capital at a rate of return that is actually value-creating, rather than value-depleting.

So, considering Stellantis' 2024 revenue and EPS estimates the stock is still on sale. Let's use the reasoning of Peter Lynch to see even from that point of view if the stock is a bargain. Currently, Stellantis trades at $25.70 in New York. Its cash per share is $16.72. Its net cash per share is $8. So, we are paying $17.70 a share. Annual EPS estimates for 2024 expect Stellantis to post $5.94 per share. This gives a fwd 2024 P/E of 3. Since I believe Stellantis will beat expectations, supported by its newly announced buyback program, the true fwd P/E is below 3.

Let's zoom out and stretch our valuation more into the future. Let's assume Stellantis will reach its 2030 goals: €300 billion in revenues with double-digit AOI margins.

This means we would have an operating income above €30 billion. Currently, Stellantis has 3.14 billion shares outstanding. With its €3 billion buyback program, at today's price, the company would purchase around 116 million shares. Let's assume each year Stellantis will buy back around 100 million shares. This will decrease the share count to around 2.3/2.4 billion shares outstanding by 2030. This means we can make a first 2030 EPS forecast of €12.77. In other words, the stock is trading at a fwd 2030 P/E below a 2.

If the stock just keeps trading at a 4 fwd P/E, it will be at €51. Using today's EUR/USD exchange rate, we are talking about fwd 2030 EPS of $13,76 and a share price of $55. There is clearly room for at least a 2x.

Let's look at Stellantis' valuation under the FCF yield perspective. Currently, the stock trades at a fwd FCF yield above 15%. If we consider Stellantis to reach €30 billion in net income by 2030, we can also expect the company to make €36 billion in cash from operations. If Stellantis will keep up with its policy of capped capex (around €10 billion currently), we can forecast it to be around €13 billion by 2030. This leaves us with €23 billion in FCF. Divided by the forecasted number of shares outstanding, we can estimate FCF per share to be €9.79. This is a fwd 41.2% yield based on today's price. If the stock will trade in 2030 at the same yield it has today - 15% - we can expect Stellantis to trade at €65 a share, or $70.

So, based on these two metrics, I expect Stellantis to trade around €60 a share by 2030. This means the stock should compound above 14% per year. If this happens, it will be a market-beating stock.

This is why I keep rating Stellantis as a buy, suggesting to look at it very carefully and ponder the great opportunity that lies here before our eyes.