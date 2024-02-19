Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stellantis: The Turnaround Of A Cinderella Now An Investors' Darling

Feb. 19, 2024 6:55 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Record year for the company with net revenues, net profit, and free cash flow all reaching new highs.
  • Introduction of a profitable B-hatchback BEV in the European market at competitive prices.
  • Strong growth in BEV and LEV sales, with Stellantis leading in light commercial vehicles and electrified mobility in Europe.

US-FRANCE-ITALY-MERGER-STELLANTIS-AUTO

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Introduction

Who said automakers can't outperform the market? Everybody may think about Tesla (TSLA). And yet, since Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) debuted in early 2021 from the merger of former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.04K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

bobsar profile picture
bobsar
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (1.28K)
I like STLA. But this idea of my cost being net of cash is bogus. If it was my cash I could take it home. I can't. It's good that STLA has a cash hoard but .... I don't agree with THAT idea. Your analysis is thorough and coherent which is a plus these days.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

