vittaya25/iStock via Getty Images

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DES) is a passively managed ETF of over 600 small companies that seeks to provide investors with exposure to the US small-cap space. DES managers screen for small-cap businesses in the bottom quartile of its proprietary index after the top 300 companies have been removed. This ensures many micro-caps and smaller companies in its constituents. Additionally, there are no quality factors like return-on-equity or return-on-assets applied to the screening. The Value Hunter is a fan of DES' monthly dividend payout rather than a quarterly dividend, and also likes its dividend-weighted ETF inclusion rather than dividend yield weighting. While we believe there are potential catalysts this year for small-cap stocks to outperform larger caps, a straight ETF indexer based on size alone makes us put a Hold rating on this ETF. Another WisdomTree product we've recently written about, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth (DGRS) seems to make a more attractive addition to a small-cap portfolio allocation.

2024 The Year of Small-Cap Outperformance?

Small-cap companies have significantly underperformed large-cap companies since 2015. The charge below shows the performance of the Russell 2000 Index, as represented by iShares Russell 2000 Small Cap ETF (IWM), compared to the large-cap companies represented by the Russell 1000 Index when represented by iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB).

Total Performance Since 2015 (Seeking Alpha)

In addition, on a relative P/E valuation basis, small caps have not been as cheap relative to large caps since mid-2000. Indeed, note the two standard deviation discrepancy experienced after the collapse of the dotcom bubble and the current similar two standard deviation gap. Large caps are now at a 36% premium to their 20-year P/E multiple, while small caps are at a 14% discount to their 20-year P/E multiple. When combined with a potential stabilizing to lower interest rate environment in 2024, small caps have the potential for significant multiple expansion.

Relative P/E Valuation Small Cap/Large Cap (FactSet, Lazard)

Potential Interest Rate Tailwinds

Many economists expect a continued pause of Fed interest rate hikes in 2024 as inflation potentially moderates. There are some economists who believe rate cuts will likely be part of the Fed policy later in 2024. Lower rates affect smaller companies more proportionally than larger companies because many small companies rely heavily on floating interest rates or private equity financing. Larger, profitable companies typically have the ability to issue debt through bonds, which is usually a cheaper way to finance their growth than loans from banks. Therefore, a lower cost of capital for smaller companies could allow a more meaningful stock price appreciation in 2024 relative to larger companies.

Sector Focus

The Value Hunter closely follows DES and DGRS in the small-cap ETF space, as well as large-cap ETFs iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) and T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG). Noted in the chart below are the top three primary sectors, representing over 50% of each ETF.

DES DGRS DGRO TDVG Financials 25% 17% 18% 16% Consumer Cyclicals 15% 23% Industrials 15% 24% Technology 18% 23% Health Care 18% 17% Click to enlarge

*Source Seeking Alpha

While the financial allocation is similar for each ETF, the real deviation comes with the smaller cap ETFs having higher allocations to consumer cyclicals and industrials and the larger caps holding more technology and health care. Technology and health care tend to be higher growth sectors, which can be seen in the 5-YR total performance graphics.

5-YR Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Wrapping It Up

DES is an ETF with a basic index strategy that can add a small-cap allocation to an investment portfolio. Because the nature of its screening is so basic, DES is not our first choice. Is well diversified with over 600 companies, and its top 10 holdings represent only 8.4% of the ETF. But, with forty percent of the Russell 2000 companies having no earnings, we believe it makes sense to look to ETFs that apply some quality factors to their screening process rather than size alone. This is why we would prefer DGRS to DES as DGRS applies an investment process that only includes companies in the ETF with quality factors their managers believe show potential for future profitability: return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) rather than just a straight indexing strategy. We believe this makes sense to add a layer of quality when picking an ETF.

2024 may be the year for the tide to potentially turn for higher quality dividend-paying small-cap companies relative to large-caps, given years of underperformance and very low relative valuations. This could be particularly true should normalizing economic conditions come to fruition. Both DES and DGRS are not market-cap weighted, but rather weighted by dividend cash flow, which helps support monthly income targets investors may have.

Investment Risks

Interest rate risk. There are risks of unforeseen macroeconomic events. Stickier-than-expected inflation is one example that could change our interest rate outlook. Should the Fed begin hiking interest rates again, we would expect smaller cap stocks to remain undervalued to larger caps for an extended time frame.

Geopolitical risk and standard deviation risk. Should unforeseen geopolitical risks arise, investors could decide to remain in large caps that can offer investors presumed safety through higher liquidity and lower volatility. The annualized standard deviation for DES and DGRS is a rather high 20%, a D Seeking Alpha rating, compared to an annualized 13% SD for both DGRO and TDVG earning a B rating by Seeking Alpha. Higher standard deviations suggest more potential for greater pricing volatility, both upward and downward.