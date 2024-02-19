Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Patria: High-Yield, High-Growth, Strong Track Record

Atlanticus Capital profile picture
Atlanticus Capital
7 Followers

Summary

  • Patria Investments is successfully executing an ambitious consolidation strategy in the Latin American alternative asset management landscape, driving steady AUM growth and EPS expansion.
  • The company has a resilient business model with stable revenue from management fees and the potential for significant performance fees.
  • With a dividend yield of 7%, the stock offers attractive capital appreciation potential combined with a solid recurring income.

Corcovado and Rio de Janeiro

Christian Adams/The Image Bank via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) is successfully executing an ambitious consolidation strategy of the Latin American alternative asset management landscape, delivering economies of scale through sustained AUM growth. Its recurring revenue base is

This article was written by

Atlanticus Capital profile picture
Atlanticus Capital
7 Followers
Atlanticus Capital brings extensive experience in investment banking, venture capital, and private equity, to provide insightful analysis focused on sector-agnostic, value-growth hybrid investing in developed markets. Combining deep industry knowledge with rigorous financial screening, we uncover undervalued investment opportunities with growth potential and share nuanced perspectives on market trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

g
grcinak
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (1.98K)
Thanks to the reminder that I need to add to my position in PAX while the dollar is strong.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PAX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.