Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kraft Heinz Had Decent 2023, But It Is Still A Hold

Feb. 19, 2024 7:42 AM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Stock1 Comment
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.17K Followers

Summary

  • Kraft Heinz is a stable consumer staples company that offers low-volatility options for investors during uncertain times.
  • The company has faced challenges in sales and earnings growth, but analyst consensus predicts slow growth in the medium term.
  • Due to its history of stagnation, the company is a HOLD until it shows two consecutive years with mid-single-digit growth.

The Kraft Heinz Canada head office in North York, Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

The consumer staples sector is an interesting one, especially during times of economic and business uncertainty. Consumer staples companies offer low-volatility options as investors seek less volatile and cyclical investments. These companies, known for their stability during economic cycles, present opportunities for

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.17K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:05 AM
Comments (8K)
I agree with your valuation of KHC, and therefore concur with your thesis that it's a reasonable stock to own during uncertain times.

I bought 3/4 of a full position in KHC in September 2022 at a price just under $33 because I felt that we were heading into a bumpier ride for 2024, in which dividends would represent a greater percentage of total portfolio returns than they did in 2023. I also wanted to lower the overall beta of our portfolio, so KHC helped to get the job donel. I have not yet altered my view, and am continuing to hold KHC, particularly after its dip in price last week.

KHC is currently the 21st largest holding in of our family's main portfolio of 32 stocks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KHC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KHC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KHC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.