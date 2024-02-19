ssuaphoto

Value investors seem to have been dismissed out of hand by financial advisors with most recommendations that I read based on momentum, growth, relative price to earnings, sales, EBITDA or some other convenient metric and few delving into the business or its fundamental economics. This is particularly so for commodity-based companies where, to be fair, forecasts of commodity prices are prolific and typically wrong. Analysts regress to old DCF valuation methods necessitating a price forecast, despite the reality that forecasts of basic commodity prices like oil, gas and base metals are worthless since the commodities are subject to a global auction driven by a plethora of competing forces. What is an investor to do?

Valuation experts have, in recent years, shifted from DCF analysis to using a modified Black-Scholes analysis, which treats reserves of commodity-based companies as a "real" option on future commodity prices. This approach requires no forecast of future commodity prices, which the Black-Scholes model treats (correctly) as log-normally distributed around the current price. Mercer Capital, an advisory firm, offers consulting services to value undeveloped oil & gas reserves as a "real" option, a trend which I believe will grow to independent reserve valuation firms throughout the industry over time.

I have posted one or two articles on Canadian oil & gas companies containing Black-Scholes valuations of their reserves, only to have SA editors challenge me to defend the result with conventional analysis to support the thesis of the article. With respect to those editors, who are well-intentioned, the value of the Black-Scholes approach is that it is not short term nor affected by the conventional metrics but values the reserves based on the theory that if at any time before the right to develop those reserves is lost the commodity price environment allows profitable development, a relatively accurate value of the reserves is not only possible but incorporates the cost of waiting and risk of loss.

I am going to give it one more try, using Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (BTE.CA) as an example. Most articles on Baytex on SA try to guess whether the company can repay its debt and generate enough free cash flow after sustaining capital to pay dividends or buy back stock, in addition to exploiting the reserve base. That may interest traders but it is of no interest to me or to longer-term investors. The concern of longer-term investors is whether the assets underlying their investment will yield a positive return on investment that is favorable in comparison to other investments over the long run.

Black-Scholes answers that question.

The inputs to Black-Scholes used to value oil & gas reserves are not complex. This clip from Mercers' web-site compares the approaches to using Black-Scholes to value a stock option. I doubt SA editors would have any concern about the use of Black-Scholes to value a stock option, a method now accepted in Canadian courts of law. By analogy, it is equally robust to value reserves.

Screen Clip (Mercers Web Site)

Baytex has both reserves in Canada and reserves in the United States and the relative operating costs, royalty structures, and costs of development are not common, so using Black-Scholes to value Baytex requires a valuation of both U.S. and Canadian reserves separately and arithmetic to get to a per-share valuation of the whole enterprise.

Baytex reserve report includes detailed data on both Canadian and U.S. reserves and, in combination with its MD&A for Q3 2023, provides all of the input parameters to complete the analysis.

First, the Canadian reserves. Costs (including operating, royalties, transportation, administration, interest and taxes) amount to about $33 per barrel of oil equivalent. By comparison, the same costs in the U.S. total about US$40 a barrel. In this article, I will use Canadian dollars unless I identify an entry as US dollars. Canadian reserves total 255.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) and at current rates of production have a reserve life of 11.7 years. The value of these reserves as a "real option" amounts to CDN$5.6 billion.

Black-Scholes valuation of Cdn Reserves (Blair analysis)

A similar analysis of U.S. reserves (but completed in CDN Dollars) finds the value of those reserves to be approximately CDN$3 billion, bringing the value of all Baytex reserves to approximately CDN$8.6 billion.

Black-Scholes valuation of U.S. reserves (Blair analysis)

Baytex has consolidated debt of CDN$2.8 billion and 861 million shares outstanding, so the intrinsic value per share by this analysis is approximately $8.6 - $2.8 = $5.8 billion divided by 861 million shares = CDN$6.74 per share.

That compares to a trading price on the Toronto Stock Exchange of CDN$4.47 a share, leading to a conclusion that Baytex shares are undervalued by about 35%.