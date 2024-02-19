Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Celsius: Don't Fantasize Over Its Global Expansion Plans (Downgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock has defied gravity and outperformed the S&P 500 despite a momentary decline in December 2023.
  • CELH has enjoyed market share gains and a distribution partnership with PepsiCo but faces challenges from competitors like Monster Beverage and Red Bull in the global market.
  • CELH's expensive valuation and potentially significant resistance at the $70 level suggest a highly unfavorable risk/reward profile.
  • I argue that investors sitting on significant gains should consider reallocating their exposure before the dominoes crumble.
  • Downgrade to Sell.
Fear of Missing Out or FOMO marketing

patpitchaya

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) investors have seen the stock continuing to defy gravity, notwithstanding my caution on CELH in my previous update in December 2023. After suffering a momentary decline of more than 30% from CELH's September 2023

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
32.22K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (1.2K)
I have several problems with your thesis.

1. Red Bull & Monster were the incumbents when Celsius began to murder their share in the U.S., what makes you think the same MO won't succeed internationally?

2. Celsius & Monster's SG&A as percentage of revenues were similar as of last quarter. During this period Celsius gained more than 6% market share directly over Monster. With the support of Pepsi's distribution infrastructure, what makes you think revenue will outpace expenses?

3. Growth is naturally decelerating due to comps, but it is still significantly higher than consensus estimates, which have consistently failed with this one. Basing the overpriced claim on a consensus EBITDA multiple that does not account for the huge outsized growth in Celsius was the same mistake that made you miss with your last analysis.
LucioK profile picture
LucioK
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (6)
Good morning, I don't understand which are the number to support a Sell rating, just an EV/Ebitda? For a company that is still growing at pace near 80% in the Us? And that has not yet begun its internationalization?
Taro Watterson profile picture
Taro Watterson
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (100)
This article lacks any real substance. comparing EBITDA multiples without comparing growth rates is not professional. How can such an article pass SA quality control. simple click bait.
LucioK profile picture
LucioK
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (6)
Right, just arguing that Monster and Red Bull are dominant players. it was the same in the past years but this hasn't forbidden to Celsius to growth very fast
S
SilverBandit
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (3.97K)
@JR Research Why do you assume it will have to spend a lot in marketing overseas? It barely spend much at all for marketing here in the US, and it is number 3 in the energy drink market. I watch a lot of tv, and I haven't seen 1 Celsius tv ad.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (8.01K)
Good morning. I never pass up an opportunity to read one of your excellent articles. In this case, I enjoyed reading about a name that I know but don't follow at all, and your downgrade to SELL certainly validates my decision not to put CELH on my Watch List.

Now here's a U. S. Presidents Day challenge: What is the #1 stock you rate a BUY today?
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (2.36K)
Reasonable case for caution. Thanks for the research!
