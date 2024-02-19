patpitchaya

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) investors have seen the stock continuing to defy gravity, notwithstanding my caution on CELH in my previous update in December 2023. After suffering a momentary decline of more than 30% from CELH's September 2023 as it bottomed out at the $48 level, buyers returned aggressively. Consequently, CELH outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) significantly.

Short sellers have remained defiant, with CELH registering a short interest as a percentage of the float of nearly 25% as of the end of January 2024. Therefore, questions must be asked whether the recent recovery could lead to another major top, preceding a more pronounced fall subsequently.

The up-and-coming energy beverage company has enjoyed three solid years of market share gains as Celsius rose to become the #3 leader in the energy drinks space. In addition, its market share also rose to 9.5% in tracked channels, although growth is expected to normalize, given tougher comps. Moreover, Monster Beverage (MNST) and Red Bull are well-entrenched as market leaders, operating at a more significant scale than Celsius. Celsius's distribution partnership with PepsiCo (PEP) has been instrumental in its market share gains. However, I assessed that the market has likely priced in significant optimism on its expected international expansion, which is believed to be an immense opportunity for Celsius.

Management anticipates the company can "achieve significant international rollout over the next three to five years." Celsius believes its global expansion plans will be a pivotal growth vector, noting that "approximately 35% to 37% of Monster's revenues come from international markets." As a result, Celsius is confident that its robust partnership with PepsiCo will allow it to deliver a "tailored approach" to each market, "ensuring a strategic and sequenced rollout."

However, I urge investors to be cognizant of the execution risks underlying CELH's anticipated global expansion plans in the medium term. It's reasonable to assess that Celsius would have to spend more on marketing in order to penetrate the respective local markets, notwithstanding its partnership with PepsiCo. Therefore, investors must be cautious about ascribing higher-than-anticipated operating leverage gains as Celsius starts its global rollout. Moreover, Monster and Red Bull are dominant players on the global energy drinks stage, providing significant incumbent advantage against Celsius. As a result, Celsius might face challenges competing against the established global scale of the energy beverage leaders, complicated by its attempt to achieve a more targeted global rollout.

Celsius's recent market expansion in the UK, Canada, and Ireland has likely driven CELH's bullish momentum as investors assess the company's growth opportunities in the global markets. While Celsius has demonstrated its capabilities in the domestic market, CELH's expensive valuation suggests the market seems to have priced in significant gains in its global growth momentum.

CELH is valued at a forward EBITDA multiple of 41.4x, well above its peers' median of 17.6x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). With growth expected to normalize following three years of rapid growth, investors are expected to pay closer attention to underlying profitability growth. However, Celsius management reminded investors that the company is more focused on gaining market share, suggesting we must be cautious about expecting significant margin accretion. Hence, the risks of disappointment linked to CELH's pricey growth premium could rear its ugly head if the performance of its global expansion was more challenging than anticipated.

CELH price chart (monthly, long-term) (TradingView)

CELH's long-term price chart suggests it could form another significant top if selling resistance remains robust at the $70 level, which resisted buying momentum in September 2023. While I've not assessed validated bearish reversal signals, I'm increasingly convinced that the risk/reward is highly unfavorable for CELH investors as it embarks on its global expansion phase.

As seen in its forward EBITDA multiples, the market seems too confident, baking in significant profitability gains. However, the company has highlighted that the momentum of its global rollout could hamper margin accretion, behooving caution.

With CELH potentially inching closer to a significant resistance zone, I urge investors sitting on substantial gains to consider reallocating some exposure to protect their gains.

Rating: Downgrade to Sell.

