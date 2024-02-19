Opla

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in materials. It is also a review of sector ETFs like the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) and iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for packaging in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in packaging companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Chemicals 1.48 -5.80 0.0338 0.5504 0.0206 16.51 40.67 0.0427 0.4482 0.0201 17.87 42.38 4.24% -10.40% Constr. Materials 10.27 30.96 0.0429 0.5865 0.0577 18.44 36.26 0.0403 0.8088 0.0380 13.16 29.76 5.57% 35.22% Packaging 4.84 6.43 0.0513 1.2408 0.0332 19.63 26.54 0.0492 1.0490 0.0361 18.29 25.15 2.91% -4.29% Mining/Metals -14.34 -0.59 0.0392 0.8818 0.0218 8.46 22.98 0.0422 1.1685 0.0246 9.39 21.15 2.26% -4.78% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality Chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in materials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution Since Last Month

The most notable move is an improvement in value score for the mining/metals subsector.

Score variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum scores based on median returns.

Momentum in Materials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

The basic materials sector was slightly overvalued relative to 11-year averages when I published February's S&P 500 dashboard. As of writing, construction materials are the best-ranked subsector regarding valuation, quality and momentum as well. Packaging and chemicals are close to their historical baseline in valuation and quality. The mining and metals subsector is overvalued by about 14% relative to its baseline.

Fast Facts On IYM

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) started investing operations on 6/12/2000 and tracks the Russell 1000 Basic Materials RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index. Its total expense ratio is higher than for XLB: 0.40% vs.0.09%.

The fund has 39 holdings and it is very concentrated. The top 10 companies, listed in the next table, represent 63.7% of asset value and the top name, Linde, weighs about 21%. Nevertheless, XLB is even more concentrated, with over 66% of assets in the top 10 holdings and about 22% in Linde.

Ticker Name Weight EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% LIN Linde Plc 21.12 52.89 34.27 27.85 1.18 FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. 6.3 -46.44 30.58 24.44 1.55 ECL Ecolab, Inc. 6.17 25.63 45.00 33.64 1.06 APD Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. 5.63 3.19 21.69 18.34 3.12 NUE Nucor Corp. 4.89 -37.39 10.31 13.84 1.16 NEM Newmont Corp. 4.47 -181.30 N/A 22.05 4.79 FAST Fastenal Co. 4.45 6.77 34.84 32.63 2.22 DOW Dow, Inc. 4.34 -86.97 68.17 18.26 5.05 LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV 3.33 -45.09 15.10 11.53 5.12 IFF International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. 3.04 102.62 450.81 24.12 3.99 Click to enlarge

Since 7/1/2000, IYM has underperformed XLB by 66 bps in annualized return, as reported in the next table. It also shows a higher risk measured in drawdown and volatility (measured as standard deviation of monthly returns).

Total return Annualized return Max Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility IYM 511.73% 7.97% -67.78% 0.38 22.77% XLB 607.68% 8.63% -59.83% 0.43 20.54% Click to enlarge

IYM has also been lagging over the last 12 months:

IYM vs. XLB, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

In summary, IYM offers a capital-weighted exposure to basic materials companies of the Russell 1000 index. It is invested in 39 large and mid-cap stocks, whereas XLB holds stocks of 28 large companies. IYM has a capped weighting methodology to avoid excessive concentration in the top holdings (maximum of 22.5% by company, and 45% aggregate in companies weighting more than 4.5%). However, XLB looks more attractive by several measures: management fee, liquidity, historical return and volatility. Investors willing to avoid the risks related to the top position size in capital-weighted materials funds may prefer the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a chemical company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0338 (or price/earnings below 29.59) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers, with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.

For example, the two stocks below were part of the list sent to subscribers several weeks ago, based on data available at this time.

Ticker Name P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P / Free Cash Flow APOG Apogee Enterprises, Inc. 11.66 11.80 0.86 2.65 11.40 GPK Graphic Packaging Holding Co. 11.17 8.66 0.80 3.00 21.13 Click to enlarge

It is part of a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of in-depth stock analysis.