Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) operates a dominant company called ImprimisRx in the tiny niche compounded ophthalmic pharmaceutical products business, in which two or more drugs are combined to create medications tailored to the needs of ophthalmologists and their patients. Compounded drugs are sold at a low price, so that revenue is modest even though ImprimisRx serves perhaps half of US ophthalmic prescribers. They have a huge customer base, and the company's founder and CEO, Mark Baum, saw an opportunity to further exploit this. His plan is to leverage the company's existing customer portfolio by expanding into branded pharmaceuticals, which sell at premium prices, perhaps 25x the price of an equivalent compounded drug. I first wrote about this here.

HROW's bold plan is as of now based primarily on 4 drugs, Iheezo, Vevye, Triesence, and Melt 300, and the company has guided to an incredible $1B in revenue - up from $88M in 2022 - by 2027. At this revenue, if they succeed, HROW stock will likely trade at $100 or more, as I wrote about here. Vevye just launched in January 2024, Triesence is expected in 2H 2024, and Melt is expected in 2026. The first of these drugs, Iheezo, was launched in May 2023, and after a shaky start, is now performing far ahead of expectations, with December 2023 sales clocking in at an estimated $5M of monthly revenue. This is a huge number for a tiny HROW, and growing fast. And the implications go beyond just Iheezo. If HROW's platform, and huge customer base, can be leveraged to sell one branded drug, then one has to seriously consider the possibility that the other drugs will also succeed.

HROW is a growth company

Before I discuss Iheezo, it's worth noting that rapid growth at HROW is nothing new. All numbers are in $ millions. In the table below, I estimate full year 2023 - only the first 3 quarters have been reported as I write this - and 2024 is management's guidance.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Revenue 9.7 19.9 26.8 41.4 51.2 48.9 72.5 88.6 132 180+ Click to enlarge

Iheezo early skepticism

Iheezo is an ocular anesthetic which HROW acquired (then called AMP-100) from Sintetica in 2021. The drug received fast-track FDA approval in 2022, and then a J-Code, followed by pass-through status from Medicare in 2023, before its official launch in May 2023. Iheezo's addressable market is quite large, about 12.5M annual procedures at $400 net revenue to HROW each, or about a $5B TAM. Even a modest 10% share of the market would push HROW's revenue up 5-fold. Adding to the opportunity, gross margins are expected to be at or near the 90% level.

And the cost to HROW was modest, in light of this opportunity. In addition to upfront and milestone payments to Sintetica, HROW had to put in place an Iheezo-specific sales team ahead of having any Iheezo revenue, likely ramping SG&A expenses by $10M to $15M per year. All in, the cost of launching Iheezo has likely been about $50M.

But while regulators and HROW management have both been very positive about Iheezo - the former as evidenced by the fast-track FDA approval, and the award of both a J-Code and pass-through status - the drug was met with skepticism by both investors and many physicians. Most ophthalmologists felt that what they were doing prior to Iheezo was "good enough", as indeed HROW CEO Mark Baum addressed in his Q2 2023 letter to shareholders:

When our team began market research on IHEEZO, some advisors said, "I really don't think I need this product because what I am doing for ocular anesthesia is okay."

This attitude among Iheezo's potential customer base was noted by investors, and reinforced when Iheezo sales floundered in the first four months after launch, with total sales from May through August 2023 of perhaps only $1M. This is as reported by Bloomberg using Symphony data, which was later confirmed in HROW's Q3 2023 letter to shareholders.

HROW stock price responds to Iheezo's slow start

HROW's stock price declined from roughly $25 in early May 2023 around the time of Iheezo's launch, as the whole narrative came into question. If Iheezo was a failure, not only would the company lose money on it, but perhaps one could infer that the whole thesis - the expansion into branded pharmaceuticals - would be a bust. And with it, investors' confidence in management's judgement also suffered. Yes, they had done well to build ImprimisRx, but perhaps, some argued, they should have stuck to that, and instead had bitten off more than they can chew.

HROW's stock price declined substantially as a result, short interest rose, and the whole negative narrative gained further steam when HROW was forced to lower 2023 guidance from a midpoint of $139M to a midpoint of $132.5M in November 2023, pushing the price all the way down to roughly $9. Skepticism of HROW's bold move into branded drugs was high, and investor confidence in management was, well, not high.

Why Iheezo would eventually succeed

Despite the poor early start, and the early skepticism among ophthalmologists, Iheezo is a big improvement to the existing standard of care. It's a better drug. I'll explain why in a moment, but first I'll point out that regulators - the FDA and Medicare - very much want Iheezo to be widely adopted. We know this because of the fast-track approval, and the J-Code, and Iheezo's Medicare pass-through status.

Early approval speaks for itself, but not everyone knows what pass-through and a J-code mean. And the answer is that the government will not only pay for the drug - it's free of charge, compared to the $20 to $40 a physician pays out of pocket for other pain control treatments - but the government also pays the medical provider $30 per dose to use Iheezo. At a financial incentive of $50 per procedure, a single surgeon operating at a high-volume surgery center would benefit in a way that moves the needle. With 3k procedures a year, per surgeon - typical for a high workflow surgery center - that adds up to $150k per surgeon, per year. The economic incentive for Iheezo adoption is not small.

Why do regulators provide incentives?

As an aside, it's natural to ask why regulators are providing this incentive. And the reason is that they have learned that medicine suffers from a huge inertia problem that delays the adoption of best practices. I first learned about this effect some years ago when Charlie Munger recommended a book, The Checklist Manifesto, by Atul Gawande. In that book, Dr. Gawande pointed out the incredible impact of inertia in medicine in delaying best practice adoption. His first example was the adoption of sterile instruments in surgery, which took many decades to become standard practice, even after the benefits were well known.

And sure, that was a long time ago. But Dr. Gawande then pointed to another issue, best practices in central line installation, in which a large catheter is installed in a centrally located vein for reliable vascular access, which is often needed in critically ill patients. Patients were in danger of infection during the procedure, but Dr. Gawande noticed that the level of risk varied wildly from hospital to hospital. And the reason for this, he discovered, was that not all doctors followed the recommended 5-step process to ensure that central lines were installed with minimal infection risk. Some doctors simply decided to follow only some of the steps - the ones they personally thought were important, which varied for doctor to doctor - and infection risk skyrocketed as a result in hospitals where this was common.

And you might think that once this was discovered, best practices would immediately become widely embraced. But no, sadly, that was not the case. Instead, incentives were required to get doctors on board. And the incentive, in that case, was a checklist - hence the title of the book - a 5-item checklist, carried on a clipboard by a nurse, in which the nurse would check each box as the doctor followed each step. Compliance with best practices skyrocketed, and lives were saved.

It was eye-opening, at least for me, to read about something like that. And even though I read it years ago, the lesson has always stuck with me. Incentives are needed in order to get medical professionals to adopt best practices. And that's why regulators are literally willing to pay medical providers to adopt Iheezo.

Iheezo is a better drug

So, why are regulators so positive about Iheezo? The reason is that the current standard is to use multiple therapies for pain control, including, often, opioids. In my personal experience, two family members were treated for cataracts in 2023. They were given an IV, sedated with Fentanyl, given Lidocaine eye drops, and then an intracameral injection - a needle directly into the eyeball - ahead of cataract surgery.

Their experience is not uncommon. In some cases, sedation is provided through oral medication, such as Ketamine, instead of Fentanyl, but in general, it's very common for patients to receive a lot of different drugs for pain ahead of eye surgery. Here's what HROW says on the topic in their Q2 2023 letter to shareholders:

When our team began market research on IHEEZO, some advisors said, "I really don't think I need this product because what I am doing for ocular anesthesia is okay." When we pressed about what their respective ocular anesthesia protocols consisted of, our belief in the future success of IHEEZO gained strength. Responses from these advisors included myriad protocols, with most using multiple different anesthetics during a series of applications

Emphasis mine.

But Iheezo - 3 quick drops to the eye - is all that's needed. No needles, to the arm or the eye, no need for opioids, and no need to feel groggy from Ketamine. We know this from the phase 3 trials, in which Iheezo was the only medication administered in cataract surgery. Patients were allowed to request "rescue" medication if needed, and the number of patients that asked for rescue? Zero. During the whole trial, not a single patient needed anything other than Iheezo. It's a better drug, and that's why regulators are backing it the way they are.

Iheezo adoption ramps way up

After the slow start, Iheezo began to gain traction in September 2023, and then exploded in December. By early August 2023, only 1k total Iheezo prescriptions had been written. At an estimated $400 of revenue to the company each, after rebates and discounts, that amounts to only $500k revenue on their $50M investment, and with SG&A expenses of $3M per quarter, Iheezo was running substantially in the red.

But in September, volume picked up dramatically, ramping to an average of 4k units per month in October and November, and then tripling to 12k units in December 2023. This data is from IQVIA and was published by RILY in a recent research note. The stock has advanced from $9 as a result, meaningful, but not nearly enough in my view. December volume works out to $5M a month, and growing rapidly, of 90% gross margin revenue, with perhaps $10M to $15M of associated annual SG&A expenses. Iheezo is now looking like a huge hit.

Iheezo data is not as widely available as we are used to

Investors are used to getting drug data from Bloomberg, which itself gets data from a company called Symphony. However, Symphony and Bloomberg are in a price dispute, and many investors are now out of the data loop. Another company, IQVIA, provides data that is still available, but difficult to get, as it is not on Bloomberg. Fortunately, we know the numbers, because sell side firm RILY published it in a recent note.

Revenue implications

HROW has guided to $180M or more of revenue in 2024. With the compounding business plus the Fab 4 and Santen drug portfolios currently delivering about $130M, the current run rate of Iheezo is already enough to push 2024 revenues to $190M, even without further growth. In addition to this, HROW launched Vevye in January 2024, and is expected to launch Triesence in 2H 2024, which might combine to contribute $50M of additional revenue. Even with zero growth, and no contribution at all from Vevye and Triesence, HROW is poised to beat 2024 guidance. But at the rate Iheezo is growing, and with some contribution - even if it's short of expectations - from Vevye and Triesence, HROW is likely to crush 2024 guidance.

HROW CEO makes an interesting comment

On December 2, 2023 HROW's CEO Mark Baum participated in the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit, about 3 weeks past the earnings call in which they had just lowered guidance. During his prepared remarks, he said:

this year we'll do north of 130, hopefully over $140M in revenue...

which we can compare to the newly lowered guidance range of $129M to $136M, and the original guidance midpoint of $139M. I can only imagine that Baum knew at the time of the conference - but not 3 weeks earlier during the earnings call - that Iheezo sales were ramping way up, perhaps the result of signing up a new large customer. And that he also knew that this, depending on the timing of revenue recognition, might mean beating guidance in Q4.

Based on the Q4 IQVIA numbers, I do not expect them to beat this guidance. With $20M from the compounding business, $9M from the Fab 4, $3M from Santen, and $8M from Iheezo during Q4, this adds up to $40M in the quarter, and $134M for the year. That's my own estimate, which if correct means they will meet, but not beat, current guidance.

That's $6M less than needed to head over $140M for the year… and that's actually very interesting! Why? Because that additional revenue might be coming, just not in December. It's plausible that a large new customer might phase in adoption over time. If true, then some of that new customer revenue was realized in December - as indeed, we now know for sure - and the rest might be set to show up sometime in Q1. And it's not a small number. Another $6M a month, $72M a year, is a big deal. We can compare this to 2024 guidance of $180M for the whole company. A $72M beat on that guidance would move the needle.

And it might be that Baum made his comment, on December 2, knowing that this revenue was coming, but not yet knowing when it would come. Or it could be that Baum was aware of a potential additional large customer, but not sure if that customer would come on board in December, or later.

We don't know that for sure, of course. I can only speculate about what it might mean. Regardless, it is an interesting comment, in my view, so I am sharing it, and you can decide for yourself what to make of it.

Other implications of Iheezo's success

The bear argument has been that while HROW CEO Mark Baum has done a great job building the legacy compounding business, he's in over his head and making a big mistake by moving into branded pharmaceuticals.

Bulls - including me - have argued that HROW is in a unique position as a tiny company with a huge customer base to plug new drugs into their distribution platform. Sure, a giant pharma can do that too, it's part of the big pharma business model. But those companies, with their impressive distribution, have market caps at least 15 times that of HROW, and for the giants more like 500 times as big. And tiny HROW can deliver the same synergy on new ophthalmic drugs.

In addition to Iheezo, there are 3 other branded drugs set to launch, and over time, the company will surely deliver more. If Iheezo were failure, one might reasonably argue that would have implications for the success of these other drugs. And also implications for the thesis itself: Does HROW really have valuable distribution? And it has implications for management. Are they pursuing the wrong path, with disastrous consequences for shareholders?

But Iheezo is not failing. It's succeeding spectacularly. At $5M a month, at 90% gross margins and burdened at $15M of Iheezo-specific annual incremental SG&A, Iheezo is already bringing in an annual run rate of $40M of pre-tax FCF, an 80% cash-on-cash return on their $50M investment. And growing fast.

And that, too, implies something about the business model, and the other 3 drugs recently launched or about to launch. And about management. Iheezo's spectacular success says something about them, too.

Risks

There's clearly a ton of skepticism around the HROW narrative right now, and one risk is that over the short term, the stock may decline as a result of this. Over the medium term, I have made the case that Iheezo is doing very well, and this is unambiguously a good thing. However, there are other moving parts in the HROW story. The compounding business, or the Fab 4 and Santen portfolios, might decline from their current level. My view is that these will grow over time, but there's a risk they will shrink instead.

The company has also launched Veyve, and launch expenses will cost them in the early days. I think Vevye will be a huge hit over time, far larger than Iheezo. But there's a risk it will fail, and the company could lose money trying to market it. Finally, HROW is expecting to launch Triesence in 2H 2024. If they do, it will radically increase cash flow, with little risk given the huge pent-up demand for this drug. However, it is possible they will be unable to launch Triesence in 2024, as that drug has faced manufacturing difficulties that have not yet been sorted out.

Of these risks, the short-term risk around price action is likely the largest, by far, in my view.

Valuation

At the current pace of Iheezo growth, we can expect perhaps $100M of Iheezo revenue in 2024. Other elements of the business include the compounding segment, the Fab 4, and Santen, which are currently running at $130M, and likely to grow to perhaps $140M or more in 2024. Vevye is likely to be a big hit with more than $100M in revenue in 2025, once insurance coverage begins. But in 2024, it might conservatively deliver only $10M. And Triesence will likely launch this year as well, at something like $50M of revenue.

All told, that's $300M of revenue in 2024, and perhaps $500M in 2025, corresponding to $2.50 a share of fully taxed FCF in 2024, and more than $6 in 2025, on their way to double-digit FCF per share in 2027. That assumes 80% gross margins, $100M SG&A, and a 25% tax rate, on 35M shares. My view is that in this scenario, HROW will price above $50 in 2024. If Triesence is delayed, FCF in 2024 would be a bit under $2 a share, still implying a share price above $30 this year.

Conclusion

After a slow start, Iheezo is succeeding beyond the level hoped for by the bulls. This is a great outcome in its own right, but also has major implications for the thesis as a whole. If Iheezo is delivering, that says something about HROW management. And it says something about the company's ability to sell branded drugs.

The thesis is that HROW is a distribution company that can plug new drugs into their pipeline, which includes a huge customer base for such a small company, and cost-effectively market these drugs to that customer base. HROW acquired Iheezo for an all-in cost - including launch costs - of only $50M, and is set to earn a cash-on-cash return in excess of 100% on this investment in 2024, with more growth to come.

Iheezo's success makes the thesis look right, and it makes HROW management look smart, and one has to think the next 3 drugs to launch will benefit from the same dynamics that are currently propelling Iheezo. If that's the case, then a triple-digit share price is coming, perhaps as soon as 2025.