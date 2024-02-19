Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Harrow's Drug Iheezo Is Off To A Great Start

Feb. 19, 2024 9:30 AM ETHarrow, Inc. (HROW) Stock
Michigan Value Investor
Summary

  • Harrow Inc. is leveraging its existing customer base in the compounded ophthalmic pharmaceutical products business to expand into branded pharmaceuticals.
  • The company's first major branded drug, Iheezo, initially faced skepticism but has seen significant success, with December 2023 sales reaching an estimated $5 million, triple the November rate.
  • The success of Iheezo suggests that Harrow's distribution platform and customer base can support the success of other branded drugs, potentially leading to a triple-digit share price.

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) operates a dominant company called ImprimisRx in the tiny niche compounded ophthalmic pharmaceutical products business, in which two or more drugs are combined to create medications tailored to the needs of ophthalmologists and their patients. Compounded drugs

This article was originally published on Concentrated Value with MVI. Subscribers get to read articles like this early, and have all their questions answered, in advance of publication for non subscribers.

My handle is the Michigan Value Investor, but everyone calls me MVI. I have a PhD in theoretical physics from UC Berkeley and worked briefly in the field before switching my interests to investing. I worked as an analyst at a billion dollar fund for several years before starting my own very small fund in 2009. During this time I have developed a group of stocks that I understand well, and I have excellent relations with management in many cases. This long standing familiarity with a select group of companies means I have a pool of investable ideas available to me where I don’t have to take time to get up to speed.


I first became interested in investing when I read an article about Warren Buffett, and my investing style reflects his teachings and those of Charlie Munger. Unlike many value investors, I am not impressed with Ben Graham as an investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

