It's been a year since my last analysis on Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN:CA). Stale Grocery has performed very well in the past year, however, its stock price and valuation haven't kept up with its excellence operational results. Therefore, I continue to put a "Buy" rating on Slate Grocery, inching closer to a "Strong Buy".

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of grocery-anchored real estate in the United States. As of December 31, 2023, Slate Grocery still owns and operates 117 properties with 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") with major of the properties located on the East Coast. This real estate portfolio remains about US$2.4 billion in total.

Financial Results

As announced on February 14, 2024, Slate Grocery has delivered some fantastic results to its shareholders.

Rental revenue for the full year increased by 14.5% to $203 million from $177 million while operating the same number of properties and GLA as last year, demonstrating strong ability to increase rental income on existing properties.

14.5% to $203 General and administrative expenses increased by just 4.2% to $15.6 million, approximately in line with annual inflation rate.

While the actual interest and finance costs increased significantly by a whopping 57.8% to $65.2 million from $41.3 million, Slate Grocery's interest rate swaps properly managed to narrow the increase in the net interest and finance costs to 11% to $52.4 million from $47 million.

Slate Grocery generated $76.2 million cash from operations compared to $60 million in 2022, spending $20.5 million to improve its existing properties with the rest paid out to its shareholders through distributions and share buybacks.

NA Essential Fund

As mentioned in my previous analysis, having access to additional funds from NA Essential Fund in the case of an emergency or in the case of an attractive acquisition opportunity provides Slate Grocery with strong downside protection and flexibility.

Anchor Tenants

The reason that puts Slate Grocery in a unique situation compared to other commercial real estate REITs that may be struggling is its strategy focused on grocery anchored strip centers near communities. Slate Grocery uses cheap rent with a long term lease and the property's attractive location to attract the anchor tenant such as Walmart (WMT) or Kroger (KR). Then, Slate Grocery attracts other non-anchor tenants to the strip center already anchored by a large grocery operator with fairly short lease terms (3-5 years) resulting in a good turnover to increase its total rental income over time. These types of strip centers are performing fairly well regardless of economic expansion or recession.

Slate Grocery manages to have 100% retention rate with its anchor tenants, demonstrating its strong relationship with these anchor tenants and strong value proposition.

While the trend for office real estate and shopping mall real estate may be against property owners, grocery anchored real estate seems to have the opposite trend.

On January 31, 2024, Walmart (one of Slate Grocery's main anchor tenants) announced that it plans to add 150 stores over the next 5 years. In addition, Walmart previously announced its $3.5 billion investment in existing stores to modernize operations and improve customer experience.

As mentioned by Slate Grocery's management team Q4 2023 on earnings call, Walmart is being fairly public about this trend. Slate Grocery has had similar conversations with other anchor tenants on similar expansion plans.

This trend puts Slate Grocery in a fantastic position to capture growth opportunities and expand together with its anchor tenants.

In-Place Rent

In-Place Rent is an important metric to assess Slate Grocery's ability to generate rental income from existing properties and its room for income growth.

While its in-place rent has only grown by 1.5% to $12.41 per square foot in Q4 2023 from $12.22 per square foot in Q4 2022, over one third of its GLA (5.3 million square feet) is expected to renew in the next 3 years providing significant opportunity for Slate Grocery to increase in-place rent.

In addition, Slate Grocery's monthly in-place rent is still well below the $22.82 per square foot market average, providing significant room for growth.

The below table shows pretty much everything about how well Slate Grocery has done in 2023 following its strategy.

Slate Grocery's strategy can almost be compared to Costco, where Slate Grocery maintains a very thin margin on rental income from anchor tenants that lease over 10,000 square feet each time and makes most of its profits from small size tenants with 10,000 square feet or less.

Upon renewal of smaller leases, the rental spread is generally over 10% with average base rent generally over $22 per square foot, bringing up Slate Grocery's average in-place rent.

New leases for small size tenants are even more exceptional, with as far as 45.7% rental spread in Q4 2023.

Occupancy Rate

Slate Grocery's occupancy rate has also increased to 94.7% as of December 31, 2023, steadily from 93.2% in 2022. This is what is primarily driving the increase in rental income in 2023 compared to 2022 as the average in-place rent was fairly flat.

However, it does mean that the room to continue growing occupancy rate is very narrow going forward. The increase in average in-place rent in the next 3 years will become a much more significant driver in growth and profitability.

Risks

AFFO Payout Ratio

Although not a concern yet, Slate Grocery's AFFO Payout Ratio is worse than 2022 at 99.5% in Q4 2023 compared to 96% in Q4 2022. Since historically Slate Grocery has always operated with high AFFO payout ratio, while other factors are trending in the right direction, this shouldn't be a concern in the near term.

Interest Rates and Inflation

Compared to 2022, property operating expenses have increased significantly by 27% to $63.8 million from $50 million, well above annual inflation. This is crucial to monitor in the coming quarters in case of serious problem such as unexpected maintenance and repair costs for existing properties.

Weighted average interest rate (4.44% compared to 4.29%) and interest coverage ratio (2.72 compared to 2.78) are both inching a bit worse in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022. This problem is not unique for Slate Grocery though and is across the real estate sector. So, it comes down to who can manage this debt and interest cost issue better and come out stronger. From what the 2023 results show, I am confident that Slate Grocery can manage its debt properly, especially with NA Essential Fund at its rescue if needed.

Valuation

Slate Grocery's stock price was at CAD$15.21 a year ago on February 13, 2023. It provided in total of about CAD$1.17 to unitholders in the past year, assuming an average exchange rate of 1.35 between CAD and USD. However, its stock price has declined by 20% to CAD$12.03 as of February 16, 2024.

In total, the return on Slate Grocery in the past year was a negative of CAD$1.83 per share or 12% decline. This return seems very disconnected from the actual operational results by Slate Grocery.

Slate Grocery's current market capitalization as of February 16, 2024 was $528 million. Compared to its shareholders' equity of $687.4 million, it equals to a 24% discount.

When comparing to cash flows from operations of $76.3 million, Slate Grocery's current valuation represents a multiple of 6.9. Based on the growth prospect in rental income on existing properties and that its ability to continue acquiring new properties, I believe that the 6.9 multiple is fairly cheap.

Conclusion

Slate Grocery REIT has demonstrated robust operational performance and commitment to its grocery anchored strategy over the past year, significantly outpacing industry benchmarks with its real estate portfolio. Despite its operational success and the potential for further growth, notably through expansion plans of anchor tenants like Walmart, the market has yet to fully recognize this value, as reflected in its current stock price and valuation. This disconnect between performance and market valuation underscores the investment opportunity Slate Grocery presents, and as such the "Buy" recommendation.

