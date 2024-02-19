Daniel Grizelj

There’s value to be had in underfollowed names that are out of favor with the market, despite the S&P 500 (SPY) seeming to hit all-time highs on a regular basis. That’s because there’s a wide valuation disparity between popular growth stocks, which have plenty of optimism already baked into their prices, compared to value stocks that can’t seem to catch a break.

Of course, this is all great news for value investors who have the financial wherewithal to reinvest unneeded cash flows back into their portfolios. This brings me to CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), a self-storage REIT that I last covered in April of last year with a ‘Buy’ rating, noting its economic resilience and sticky customer relationships.

In what now seems like a lifetime ago (in terms of stock market news), the stock has underperformed with a 4.7% decline in share price since my last piece (-1.3% total return including dividends). As shown below, CUBE has swung to a low of $33 in October before recovering to $43.44 at present.

In this article, I provide an update and discuss why CUBE may be a good income pick in a growing industry amidst an overall expensive market, so let’s get started!

Why CUBE?

CubeSmart is the third largest of the ‘Big 4’ self-storage REITs on the market today, sitting behind leaders Extra Space Storage (EXR) and Public Storage (PSA). CUBE has been a public company since 2004 and benefits from its exposure to a growing industry in which the percentage of American households utilizing self-storage has steadily grown over the past 30 years.

CUBE’s portfolio is well positioned, with 89% of its owned store NOI coming from the top 40 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S. This includes the population dense NYC-area, in which CUBE is a market leader with the most Class-A properties in the outer boroughs compared to peers. As shown below, CUBE has the highest 3-mile population density and household income compared to peers.

Notably, CUBE has demonstrated solid growth for shareholders over the past 10 years, with FFO per share growing materially over this timeframe. As shown below, this growth accelerated during the pandemic in 2020 and remains well above in pre-pandemic years despite the recent normalization of demand.

This growth can be attributed to both internal and external drivers. Like its peers, CUBE has been an industry consolidator due to the fragmented nature of self-storage ownership, with a sizable chunk of institutional grade properties belonging to non-institutional owners. As shown below, CUBE has grown its property portfolio, including wholly-owned, JV, and managed by 199% to 1,374 at present.

While the self-storage industry saw a boom during the early pandemic years, due to customers making room for living space in their homes, that demand has begun to normalize over the past few quarters. This is reflected by same-tore occupancy being down by 170 basis points YoY to 91.4% as of the third quarter. Before getting too concerned, it’s important to put things into perspective, as the 91.4% occupancy rate isn’t too far off from the 91.7% occupancy in pre-pandemic Q4 of 2019. As such, it seems that occupancy is just normalizing after seeing outsized gains in prior years.

Despite the drop in occupancy, CUBE still saw Same Store NOI growth of 2.0% YoY during Q3, driven by 2.3% revenue growth and 3.0% property operating expense growth, and this converted to FFO per share growth of 3% YoY to $0.68. It’s also worth noting that unlike for peers EXR and PSA, a sizable part of CUBE’s story has been growth in its management platform (as seen in the earlier graphic) in which CUBE leverages its platform to be a 3rd party manager for self-storage owners who want a hands-off approach to their ownership.

This is a low-cost way of getting an additional revenue stream for CUBE, as it requires little to no upfront capital costs for the company. CUBE’s third party management platform grew materially in the first three reported quarters of 2023, with 124 stores added to the platform, bringing the total to 763 managed stores, representing an impressive 19% growth in just the first nine months of last year. Thanks to CUBE’s property management platform, its underlying fundamentals have been smoother than that of its peers, resulting in better share price performance over the past 12 months, as shown below.

Looking ahead to Q4 results and beyond, I wouldn’t expect to see too many surprises in the near-term, especially considering that new supply has been held at bay due to the higher of funding in the current high interest rate environment. Moreover, higher mortgage rates have resulted in many homeowners staying in place in order to keep their existing low mortgage rate. As such, lower mobility to bigger homes should require more storage space as household goods accumulate. This is supported by the following comments by management regarding the NYC area in the last conference call:

For all the reasons that I mentioned in my prepared remarks you have higher percentage of renters, you're less impacted by the single-family home market. You have a use case where folks are using us more as an ancillary use to smaller living spaces and you're still seeing good movement and good movement within the boroughs. So, pretty constructive on that. Macro across the country, I think supply is going to be helpful to storage in 2024 and likely into 2025 and then specifically in the boroughs. We continue to see a less and less impact of supply seeing no deliveries in the Bronx. There's a couple in Brooklyn that should be completed either this year or early next year, which will have a minimal and fast impact on the cube portfolio and similarly in Queens.

Meanwhile, CUBE maintains a solid balance sheet with BBB/Baa2 investment grade credit ratings from S&P and Moody’s. It also has a low debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1x, sitting far below the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe for REITs, and a debt to gross assets ratio of 38%, sitting below the 50% mark that I consider to be safe. It also has no significant debt maturities until November of 2025, and has retained free cash flow after paying the dividend and $834 million liquidity to fund just $68 million of capital needs ($32 million of debt maturities, $36 million of development commitments) through the end of 2024.

This lends support to the 4.7% dividend yield, which is covered by a 74% dividend payout ratio. CUBE has a 13-year dividend growth track record, a 5-year dividend CAGR of 10.2%. It’s worth noting that dividend growth, while still meaningful, has slowed down this year with “just” a 4.1% increase this year. Nonetheless, this continues a fairly consistent pattern of dividend growth over the past decade, as shown below.

YCharts

Risks to CUBE include potential for higher-than-expected interest rates, which would raise CUBE’s cost of debt when debt matures, but that wouldn’t be a material concern until its next meaningful maturity in November of 2025, at which time interest rates should at least stabilize if not already be cut. While the self-storage sector is traditionally resilient in economic downturns, lower interest rates could actually spur more speculative development, resulting in more price competition for CUBE, and that’s something to watch for as the year plays out.

Turning to valuation, I continue to view CUBE as being a ‘smart’ buy at its current price of $43.44 with a forward P/FFO of 16.3, sitting below its normal P/FFO of 18.3. While analysts expect just 0.7% FFO/share growth this year and 3.7% growth next year, I believe this is reflective of current industry headwinds demand continues to normalize, while the long-term growth story should remain intact. This is considering the 12.9% FFO/share CAGR in the 2010-2020 timeframe. As such, CUBE could produce market beating returns should it achieve only half of that growth rate combined with its 4.7% dividend yield over the next 10 years.

Investor Takeaway

CubeSmart is a solid REIT pick for those seeking long-term dividend growth and capital appreciation potential. Its foothold in the self-storage market, coupled with its growth potential through third party management, makes it an attractive investment opportunity in this overall frothy market. While there may be some short-term headwinds due to high interest rates, CubeSmart's strong balance sheet and consistent dividend growth history make it worth considering for a REIT portfolio, especially at the current discounted valuation. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on CUBE.