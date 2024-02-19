Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Are We At The Lithium Price Bottom Yet?

Feb. 19, 2024 10:06 AM ETLIT, BATT, LITP, CHRG, HLIT:CA1 Comment
Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lithium and the EV metals miners are currently in a severe bear market, leading to cost-cutting and some mine closures or expansion delays, thereby reducing future supply.
  • The demand for EV metals is expected to skyrocket over the next decade, with only a small percentage of the global fleet currently electrified.
  • Several indicators are pointing to a lithium bottom forming. We will only know after the fact when we look back.

Growing bar graph

Eoneren

China spot lithium carbonate prices have this week bounced only very slightly from the bottom of CNY 95,500 to CNY 97,500

China lithium carbonate spot prices have fallen ~82% from their 2022 high and are now well below the marginal cost

Trend Investing - Full Tier subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here. Or join Trend Investing - Basic tier for a cheaper slimmed down service here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.47K Followers

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. They search the globe for great investments with a focus on trending and emerging themes. The current focus is on electric vehicles, the EV metals supply chain, stationary energy storage and AI.

They lead the investing group of the same brand name, Trend Investing. Features of the service include: Access to the Trend Investing portfolio, 7 monthly news updates, a monthly macro trends update, stock watchlist, CEO interviews, and direct access to the community and group leaders in chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, BYD CO [HK:1211] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

V
ValerX
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (83)
@Trend Investing your insights and follow up are very much appreciated.
Patience should be rewarded this time as well. Best of success to all of us.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LIT--
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF
BATT--
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF
LITP--
Sprott Lithium Miners ETF
CHRG--
Energy & Minerals Group EV & Solar Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Fut Stgy ETF
HLIT:CA--
Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.