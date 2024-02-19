Are We At The Lithium Price Bottom Yet?

Eoneren

China spot lithium carbonate prices have this week bounced only very slightly from the bottom of CNY 95,500 to CNY 97,500

China lithium carbonate spot prices have fallen ~82% from their 2022 high and are now well below the marginal cost of production. This is resulting in severe cost cutting and several mines going into care and maintenance, which over time reduces supply.

The China lithium carbonate spot price has been stabilizing since December 7, 2023 and this past 2 weeks has bounced higher from CNY 95,500 to CNY 97,500.

Have lithium prices finally bottomed? The chart below suggests we are very close to a bottom.

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart (source) - Price = CNY 97,500, (~USD 13,719/t)

Lithium prices are well below the marginal cost of production in China

The September 2023 chart below from Macquarie shows the various Chinese lithium producers cost of production. Back in September 2023 the lithium carbonate spot price was at ~US$21,000/t (blue-dotted line), a price where the Chinese non-integrated spodumene producers were starting to become unprofitable.

Fast forward to today (Feb. 19, 2024) and the China lithium carbonate spot price is at CNY 97,500/t (~US$13,719/t) (red line drawn by the author). This now means that most Chinese non-integrated spodumene and low grade integrated lepidolite production is now very unprofitable.

Furthermore Chinese non-integrated lepidolite and spodumene (from Xinjiang) is almost unprofitable, with Chinese brine (from Tibet) also getting close to being unprofitable.

Most Chinese non-integrated spodumene and low grade integrated lepidolite production (red arrows) is now below the current spot price (red line) and unprofitable, which should lead to large production cuts in China

Li-ion battery supply chain inventory has fallen substantially

Restocking should soon begin after very strong EV sales in China in late 2023, provided demand holds up in 2024

Very strong December 2023 global EV sales should mean that the cathode and battery manufacturers will need to do some restocking, particularly if EV sales growth holds up in H1, 2024.

Two quotes from EV monthly news for the month of January 2024:

"Global plugin electric car sales were a new all-time record of over 1,550,000 in December 2023, up ~40% on December 2022 sales."

on December 2022 sales." "China plugin electric car sales were a record 980,000 in December 2023, up 46% on December 2022 sales."

Will Adams expects lithium orders to start flowing late Q1/early Q2, 2024 as restocking by cathode manufacturers picks up, stating:

As the chart shows, CAM manufacturers have been destocking at a fast pace, once battery inventories return to normal level then orders should start to flow upstream again... But, as the chart shows inventories are falling, especially at CAM manufacturers and given the size of the overall market is growing and therefore more inventory in tonnage terms is needed, the months of inventory number is falling and is almost back to where it was before the inventory build got underway. While prices overshot on the upside in late-2022, there is still a danger of them overshooting on the downside now, but with some producers starting to rein in production and with destocking only able to run for so long - either restocking, or a return to hand to mouth buying, are expected to provide some respite in the gloom before too long. We expect orders to start flowing upstream again either towards the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter.

Implied inventory on the way back to normalized level - The red line shows supply is back down to ~3 months (red line) as of late 2023 (article posted Jan. 19, 2024)

Lithium futures are pointing towards marginally higher prices for the first time since the GFEX market began

As noted by Juan Carlos Zuleta in an X post on Feb. 6, 2024:

At market close today (15:00 China time), average futures #lithium carbonate prices increased by 0.71%, exceeding average spot LC prices by CNY 3,513, & maintaining the contango process that has been going on for 20 trading days now w/o interruption.

You can view the latest GFEX prices here.

Note: Contango is where future prices are higher than current prices and is seen as a positive.

Strong EV demand should drive an EV metals supercycle this decade

The irony is that we are near the beginning of an EV metals supercycle where demand for EV metals will potentially skyrocket over the next decade, assuming we continue to move towards electrification of global vehicles.

The Trend Investing forecast below shows peak EV sales acceleration (in terms of number of units sold) should occur from about now to 2035.

A Trend Investing chart shows we are still only at the extremely early stage of the EV boom - We have still only electrified about 3% of the global fleet with a staggering ~97% still to go

What does a supercycle look like?

The chart below shows what happened to iron ore when China accelerated their industrialization and urbanization. We saw iron ore prices rise from 2000 to 2010.

China urbanization began to rapidly increase from 2000 to 2010 (source)

The iron ore price took off as China accelerated their urbanization from 2000 to 2010 (source)

Will the EV metals have a supercycle from now to 2037 or 2040?

Assuming we move to a 100% EV world the two charts below summarizes the massive demand surge for key EV metals. Note that lithium (35x) and then flake graphite (17x) have by far the two biggest demand pulls.

Lithium has some substitution risk from sodium-ion batteries (low end EVs & energy stationary storage (~10% of demand could be taken by sodium-ion) and flake graphite from artificial graphite. Substitution may potentially cause the demand numbers below to be a bit lower.

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals (IEA)

Note: The above chart was done in 2022 and factored in the shift to LFP from NMC; however the shift has been gaining even more momentum. This means the cobalt and nickel numbers may be slightly lower. Additionally sodium-ion batteries were not factored in the above chart. Recycling is factored in.

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, and Copper 2x to 3x (source)

Lithium demand vs. supply

Lithium demand is mostly driven by EV adoption and to a lesser degree energy stationary storage ("ESS") adoption. The chart below forecasts that if EV adoption and ESS surges (top line) we will get large lithium deficits again this next decade.

Lithium supply is driven by current producers expanding and new projects coming online. This is also dependent upon lithium prices being high enough to incentivize (and hence finance) expansion and new production. At current lithium prices there is minimal incentive for many new projects.

Investors can draw their own conclusions on what scenario (base case or high case demand) will likely play out. In 2022 we saw what happens when EV demand surges and in 2023 we saw what happens when supply surges. The cyclical nature of commodities was in full force.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts - Base case lithium demand and high case lithium demand (source)

Risks

Macro-economic events - Global recession, war, high interest rates etc can negatively impact demand for EVs and ESS.

EV sales could suffer a major slowdown reducing EV metals demand. Major auto companies in the U.S and Europe are losing money on their EV sales, so are now reducing their EV plans and hyping up hybrids as an alternative.

Lithium prices falling further and deeper into the cost curve. This can only happen if lithium demand shrinks, new cheaper supply surges, or if the high cost lithium producers run at a loss and don't shut down.

Government and legislation changes. Current EV targets and deadlines could be reduced. EV subsidies can end as we saw at the end of 2022 in China and recently in Dec. 2023 in Germany.

The usual stock market risks (sentiment in the lithium sector is at rock bottom right now).

Further reading

Feb. 6, 2024 - Ford says that it will launch a Tesla 'Model 2' rival, calls for 'strong' year - "All of our EV teams are ruthlessly focused on cost...because the ultimate competition is going to be the affordable Tesla and the Chinese OEMs," Farley said."

Feb. 13, 2024 - Electrek - BYD is launching its cheapest EV in South America, starting at $20,000..."The BYD Seagull will go by the Dolphin Mini overseas and will start at $20,100."

Feb. 16, 2024 - Bloomberg - Top lithium supplier Albemarle says prices are unsustainably low. "Low lithium prices are "unsustainable" and will have to rise in order to trigger the supply investments needed to meet long-term demand growth, according to Albemarle Corp., the world's biggest producer."

New lower priced EVs coming from BYD Co, Tesla in H2, 2025, and others should unleash a new EV demand wave and demand for lithium - BYD Dolphin in Brazil shown below, soon will include the Dolphin Mini (Seagul) from US$20,100

Conclusion

In 2022 we saw most EV metals prices surge higher, as EV demand soared (107% in 2021 and 56% in 2022). Then in 2023 we saw prices collapse as demand slowed (EVs grew ~30% YoY in 2023), supply surged, and excess inventory was wound down. Of course the EV metals sector is new and very vulnerable to swings in supply and demand.

Assuming we move to a 100% EV world the demand surge for EV metals will be virtually unprecedented in history. H2, 2025 may see the next surge in EV sales as cheaper EVs become available in the West from BYD, Tesla and others which may lead to the next lithium price surge. Just last week BYD launched the Dolphin Mini (Seagul) in South America starting from US$20,100.

Has the lithium price bottomed? We can never say that until after the fact; however lithium prices have recently stabilized and bounced up marginally this week, the current price is well below the lithium cost curve, lithium-ion battery supply chain inventory has fallen substantially with restocking expected soon, lithium futures are pointing towards marginally higher prices for the first time, and EV and ESS demand remains strong and should drive an EV metals supercycle this decade.

It does look like we may have hit the bottom, or at least we are very near. It should also be noted that February 2024 China EV sales YoY growth will potentially be terrible, given Chinese New Year is in February this year compared to January in 2023. This alone might delay a lithium price bottom for a couple of months which ties in with some analysts' views that the bottom will occur late Q1, 2024 or in Q2, 2024. Time will tell.

Please read the risks section.

As usual, all comments are welcome.