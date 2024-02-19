Jose Luis Pelaez/Stone via Getty Images

Thesis

Financial services company CBIZ, Inc. (CBIZ) has grown its earnings by an average of 10.05% per year over the past five years, due to investments in organic growth and acquisitions.

My analysis indicates this growth should continue over the next five years, leading to higher share prices and capital gains.

About CBIZ

The company calls itself "a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services tailored to help our clients and their businesses grow and succeed." This table and chart from its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 presentation spells out where it gets its revenue:

CBIZ Sources of revenue graphic (Investor presentation)

Roughly three-quarters of its revenue is recurring, for services such as annual tax compliance, group health benefits, and property & casualty insurance. The remaining quarter derives from project-based work, such as compensation studies, litigation support, and valuation.

Its target market is small and medium-sized businesses:

CBIZ clients (Investor presentation)

CBIZ has 120 offices in 33 states, with 6,700 employees and operates in 21 major markets. On Friday, February 16, 2024, with the share price at $72.82, it had a market cap of $3.49 billion.

Competition and competitive advantages

In its 10-K for 2022, CBIZ reported that its industry is highly fragmented and competitive. That makes intuitive sense since there are few barriers to entry to the industry.

Given that the company operates across multiple lines of business, there are few direct competitors. However, in the financial services industry, there are some names worth noting. They include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB), Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF), and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC).

In its 10-K, the company argues that its diverse business lines give it a competitive advantage, "While many of our competitors tend to be mono-line in their offerings, we offer multi-disciplinary, holistic solutions that are comprehensive and provide higher value to our clients while eliminating the need for coordination between multiple service providers."

I see other areas that suggest a competitive advantage. For example, its multiple lines of business provide it with opportunities to cross-sell and to learn from each other. There is also a competitive advantage in its culture; according to the Q4 presentation, it won more than 100 workplace awards last year. That suggests a stable and effective workforce.

Margins

Do the margins indicate enough and deep enough advantages to constitute a moat? Perhaps a modest moat, given that its gross margin [TTM] was 14.03%, its EBITDA [TTM] margin was 12.66%, and its net margin [TTM] is 7.60%. The latter is a bit higher than the Industrials sector median of 6.02%, while the gross and EBITDA margins are 54.08% and 12.71% below their respective medians.

Of the three competitors named, insurance giant Marsh &McLennan has a net income margin [TTM] of 16.52%, financial services company Raymond James Financial weighs in 14.72%, and Dun & Bradstreet's is -2.03%.

What's behind its margins? CBIZ has several favorable characteristics, including management that is good at acquisitions and organic growth; leading market share positions in the accounting, benefits, and insurance industries; and a presence both nationally and locally in many markets. There's also the growing gap between revenues and cost of revenues:

CBZ Revenue and cost of revenue chart (Seeking Alpha )

The widening gap suggests management is doing a good job of containing costs.

Against those positives is the fact that the markets with which it competes are fragmented and highly competitive, meaning it has limited pricing power. Indeed, what pricing power it does have is likely due to its branding and relationships with clients. As noted above, it has a client retention rate of around 90%. That's not only an indication CBIZ performs well, but also means the company can pay less for marketing.

While the margins are adequate, its ROCE or return on common equity will be attractive to many investors. At 16.07%, it provides a good return and outperforms the sector median by 31.25%.

Growth

As the following 10-year chart shows, the company's growth, on both the top and bottom lines, was hot in 2022, before easing back in 2023:

CBZ chart of revenue, EBITDA, & net income (Seeking Alpha )

Still, CBIZ logged strong results in 2023. As outlined in its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release, total revenue was up 12.7%, GAAP EPS rose 18.9% (adjusted EPS was up 13.1%), net income grew by 14.8%, and adjusted EBITDA was 17.7% higher.

Expect more of the same in 2024; in the Outlook section of the earnings release, the company said it expected total revenue to grow by 7.0% to 9.0% and earnings (in various forms) to increase by 12.0% to 15.0%.

CEO Jerry Grisko attributed a piece of the growth to three acquisitions and two 'tuck-in' transactions that added about $67.3 million in annualized revenue. In the Q4/full-year investor presentation, the company laid out its growth components:

CBZ growth components table (Investor presentation)

To finance its growth, both organic and acquired, CBIZ needs significant cash flow. As this 10-year levered [LFCF] and unlevered cash flow [UFCF] chart shows, its free cash flow averaged roughly $50 million per year in the six years before 2019. In the past four years, it rose to about $100 million per year.

CBZ free cash flow chart (Seeking Alpha )

Management and strategy

CEO Grisko joined the company in 1998, became President in 2000, and Chief Executive Officer in 2015. As the revenue, EBITDA, and net income chart above shows, he moved into the top spot a couple of years before the company began its growth period. Before joining the company, he practiced law and concentrated on mergers and acquisitions, as well as general corporate law.

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ware Grove joined CBIZ in 2000 after serving in similar roles at Bridgestreet Accomodations, Inc. He has been involved in corporate finance since 1972.

Based on its returns to shareholders, I would argue these officers have served shareholders very well:

CBZ chart of comparative total revenue (10-K for 2022)

In the 10-K, the company reported that from its founding in 1996, it had a specific strategy in mind:

"CBIZ set out to build a company that would provide a breadth of services and depth of expertise that is unmatched in our industries to assist our clients' with their most pressing needs and greatest opportunities. CBIZ pursued this vision by establishing a national platform of core services that our clients rely on to support their day-to-day business. Our core services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, employee benefits, property and casualty insurance, payroll, human capital management, retirement plan services and a host of similar services. Over time, CBIZ strengthened this model by adding advisory services that help our clients with specialized needs they may have from time to time. These services include financial advisory, transaction advisory, risk advisory, valuation, technical accounting, litigation support, preparation for IPO, actuarial, executive search and compensation consulting services."

It added that it sees acquisitions as a key component of that strategy, allowing it to enter attractive geographic markets and more.

Overall, this strategy gives the company several benefits beyond cross-selling. It provides diversification, and, as observed in the chart of revenue, EBITDA, and net income it was not affected by COVID-19, nor by fluctuations in the national economy.

Most importantly, the chart of five-year cumulative total return shows they have delivered more value, relatively speaking, than the S&P 500, the Russell 2000, and a peer group.

Valuation

A key ratio for growth companies is PEG, which brings EBITDA growth into the price and earnings mix. The PEG non-GAAP [FWD] ratio is 1.93, which is at the top end of the fair valuation range. The EV/EBITDA [FWD] ratio clocks in at 14.42, almost 28.0% higher than the sector median.

Both Price/Sales and Price/Book are higher than their industry medians, by significant margins. At first glance, then, the company pushes at the top boundaries of fair valuation.

The two Wall Street analysts offering a price target also consider the stock overvalued:

CBZ chart of target prices (Seeking Alpha )

The recent price spike came on February 15, the day in which the CBIZ released its third-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings:

CBZ price chart (StockCharts.com)

In words, the price dipped two days before earnings release, recovered somewhat the day before earnings ($64.73), then gapped up to $70.35 after earnings were released, and closed at $71.55 the day after earnings. That's an increase of 10.53%, based on a 13.1% jump in adjusted EPS over the course of 2023.

Generally, CBIZ's share prices have followed the path of earnings:

Data by YCharts

Based on this chart, I believe the current price is fair or perhaps a bit overvalued based on the PEG ratio.

Turning again to the future, the two Wall Street analysts offering earnings estimates for 2024 expect EPS to grow by 13.28% this year, and the three analysts making predictions for 2025 believe earnings will grow by another 12.33%.

So, if earnings are expected to grow by 13.28% this year, then I would expect the share price to rise by roughly the same amount, increasing to $81.05 from the February 16 price of $71.55 (it has already passed a 13.28% gain on the price at the end of the year). That seems reasonable, given that CBIZ's average earnings growth over the past five years has been 10.05% per year.

In any case, this is a growing, well-managed company that should keep rewarding its shareholders, and I consider it a Buy. The Quants consider it a Buy, even though they believe the stock is overvalued. There have been no other Seeking Alpha analyst opinions in the past 90 days, while among Wall Street analysts, one considers it a Strong Buy, a second considers it a Buy, and a third says it's a Hold.

Risks

While CBIZ has the characteristics of a quality company, investors should consider some potential pitfalls.

It is an active acquisitor, strategically buying other firms to expand. Each purchase poses a challenge to management, to effectively integrate the new company and failure could lead to significant costs or losses.

Long-term debt has roughly tripled over the past five years, from $104.9 million in 2019 to $310.8 million at the end of 2023. As the company noted in the 10-K, it requires significant amounts of cash for interest payments.

Control may be an issue. Just under 91.50% of its shares outstanding are owned by institutional investors and another 5.19% are owned by insiders. That leaves individual investors with little or no voice at the boardroom table.

And, then, it has risks in common with the rest of the financial industry, including cyberattacks, government regulations or legislation, and attracting staff and managers.

Conclusion

CBIZ, Inc. is a well-managed and growing company. Its earnings have increased by an average of 10.05% per year over the past five years, and will likely grow at that pace or faster over the next five years. That will put upward pressure under share prices, leading to capital gains for investors.

Because of this potential growth in earnings and the share price, I have rated CBIZ a Buy.