Those are the magic words that will send just about any stock higher. The main theme in the market right now is the expansion of artificial intelligence. That’s why we see stocks like NVDA, SMCI, AMAT, and TSM going higher nearly every day. Any company wanting to get investors’ attention must introduce AI products. And that’s what ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) did when it reported earnings.

I introduced coverage of ZI back in January. The thesis of the article is that ZoomInfo’s business-to-business (B2B) database is the gold standard. No other database comes close to the size and accuracy of information. And companies with unique datasets will thrive in the coming years, as companies expand usage of AI models.

I see two ways this helps ZI. First, ZI can sell access to its entire dataset to companies that want to incorporate it into their models. And ZI began offering this service last year – and they said they get about twice as much money from these contracts. We will hear more about their data-as-a-service in the future.

The second way AI helps ZI is that more companies need access to an informational database. You could have access to the best, most profitable AI large language model (LLM), but if you have a database where with stale contact data few people will see the marketing efforts. It’s vitally important for marketing and sales efforts to have this updated contact information. This is why ZI sees many customers return a year or so after leaving. Their customers’ sales staff gets frustrated by emails bouncing back and dialing disconnected phone numbers.

And on ZI’s earnings call, they announced an upgrade to their service that will make it easier for customers to use and benefit from these LLMs. I’m talking about their copilot offering. And that’s why we’re talking about ZI today.

This copilot will make sure every salesperson uses the best practices for sales and marketing in the industry. It does this by prompting users to take certain actions at optimal times. No longer will a salesperson have to stop and think about what the best course of action will be. The copilot will prompt them. That action could be to email the primary decision-maker for a potential sale. Or it could be to start an ad campaign with the buying committee. Or to start calling up some warm leads from the system.

ZoomInfo’s copilot is powered by a three-way combination. It uses Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and its own proprietary large language model (LLM). This is a brilliant strategy, as each LLM has different strengths and weaknesses. Anthropic is better at summarizing analytical queries, and OpenAI is more creative. So pick the one that works the best, and if neither optimally completes a task, they can use their own model custom-tailored for the desired output.

This will make every salesperson more productive. And I have no doubt companies will pay up for this functionality. This easy upsell is the key to ZI’s future. They are slowly rolling this functionality out. Right now, it’s being tested by “hundreds” of customers. And it will be generally available by the middle of the year.

For those who think ZI had a disappointing quarter and guide, this next point is for you. ZI didn’t even include higher price points for AI-enabled seats in their 2024 guide. During the conference call, CFO Peter Hyzer said,

We continue to believe that there is an extremely large opportunity to transform the way businesses go to market, which gives us confidence in our ability to accelerate revenue growth over the long term. Given uncertainty in the economic environment and the subscription nature of our business, we have not incorporated these potential tailwinds into guidance for 2024.

The transformation of go-to-market strategies is likely related to ZI’s AI offerings. And by not incorporating any positive developments, we can infer this is a conservative guide. And one that ZI should be able to easily beat.

This is the main point of why the stock soared after earnings. Investors were relieved to see ZI would still have revenue growth next year… even while sandbagging their guidance.

More on the Guidance

ZoomInfo guided revenue 2% - 3% higher for the year. This is lower than expected, but like I said, they sandbagged their guidance. They also guided for an adjusted operating margin of 39%... Which should be just a couple of percentage points higher than its unlevered free cash flow margins. ZI and analysts' covering them like to look at the unlevered free cash flow numbers to measure profitability.

ZI is an incredibly profitable business. And with no peer in the quality of data it possesses, they will be able to continue to charge a premium for their platform.

On the conference call, management also noted that guidance incorporates the weak 87% net revenue retention rate they had in 2023. It won’t be that low all year. The tech layoffs from the end of 2022 into 2023 created a massive headwind for ZI’s business. Technology companies comprise about 60% of their revenue.

But their comps start to ease in the second quarter of this year. And that should increase their overall NRR for the year. I predict the NRR will creep in the mid-90s this year. And that will help them beat their estimates.

Even with a low NRR number, ZI was still able to grow this year. That shows the company’s ability to find new customers to replace the ones that fall off. ZI had an impressive quarter, landing or expanding many well-known companies.

New or Expanded Customers (Investor Presentation)

ZI now has contracts with over 60% of the Fortune 100 companies. And they said that December was a strong month overall for large enterprise customers. So even though $100,000+ ACV account declined the 2nd half of this year, they gained momentum in December. Let’s see if this carries through to this year.

Share Buybacks and Debt

This year, ZoomInfo bought back $400 million worth of its shares… And management said they will continue to aggressively buyback shares as they believe the current valuation doesn’t reflect the true value of the company.

This is a good use of capital if management is right (which I happen to think they are). And at $400 million, that’s more than double their stock-based compensation. That means shareholders aren’t getting diluted by employee stock grants anymore. This is also a positive for the stock going forward.

Some may wonder if using that $400 million to lower their debt would have been a better use. It wouldn’t. The $1.2 billion of long-term debt has a weighted average fixed coupon of 3.88%. That’s a lower yield than the stock is trading at. Using 2023 unlevered free cash of $463.5 million and an enterprise value of $8 billion, the unlevered FCF yield is 5.8%.

That also means the company is trading 17.2x its unlevered FCF. That’s a reasonable valuation for a company projecting minimal growth for the next year.

In Conclusion

By the numbers, this was not a great quarter. But the stock jumped 20% anyways. This tells us that all the bad news is priced in. And we have likely seen the bottom in ZI for now.

ZI has some levers to pull for growth. Although it wasn’t mentioned in this call, I believe they see continuing strength in selling access to their raw data – which comes at a higher price point than selling seats. Their headwind due to macro layoffs has been a struggle to overcome. But that eases in the 2nd quarter. And perhaps most importantly, they have an easy upsell opportunity in the second half of the year with the AI copilot.

Now I started coverage a month ago with a strong buy rating. The stock is up nearly 10% since then, so I’m going to leave my rating as a “Strong Buy.” After this surge higher, ZI is closer to my fair value of an enterprise value of $13.8 billion. But we still have 75% upside based upon my analysis in that article.