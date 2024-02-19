Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZoomInfo Whispered The Magic Words

Feb. 19, 2024 10:36 AM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock
Barbell Alpha profile picture
Barbell Alpha
126 Followers

Summary

  • ZoomInfo introduces AI-powered Copilot to enhance sales and marketing efforts.
  • The headwinds ZI faced due to tech layoffs are almost behind them which will lead to easier comps in the second half of the year.
  • ZoomInfo's conservative guidance for 2024 suggests potential for above-expectation revenue growth and market transformation through AI offerings.

ZoomInfo Boosts IPO Price Range To Seek As Much As $890 Million

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“We’re introducing our generative AI-powered Copilot.”

Those are the magic words that will send just about any stock higher. The main theme in the market right now is the expansion of artificial intelligence. That’s why we see

This article was written by

Barbell Alpha profile picture
Barbell Alpha
126 Followers
Meet Barbell Alpha. The man behind the site is a seasoned Equity Analyst with over 16 years of diverse experience in the financial sector. With a keen eye for technology stocks and macroeconomic events, Barbell Alpha has spent the past 8 years working at one of the largest financial newsletters in the world. In his last assignment, his portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 Index by over 5% annually. Before joining the financial newsletter industry, Barbell Alpha dedicated 8 years working with hedge funds. Here he developed a sense of what Wall Street looks for and how to beat the professionals. Holding a CFA charter, Barbell Alpha's approach is deeply rooted in thorough fundamental analysis and a disciplined focus on balancing risk with growth.The name Barbell Alpha originates from the barbell portfolio. Why risk 100% of your portfolio to make 10% when you risk 10% of your portfolio to make 100%? The end result is the same, but you risk considerably less.The barbell investing strategy has us putting 90% of our portfolio in safe investments that don’t lose value. Think cash, treasuries, short-term bonds, dividend aristocrats, etc...The other 10% is where we have fun. We’ll take bets and learn strategies with the potential to earn 50%, 100%, or more… Every year. Think growth stocks, special situations, cryptocurrencies, and trading strategies. This is where we plan to spend most of our time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ZI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.