Summary

Our initial report rated Dream Office REIT (D.UN:CA) (OTC:DRETF) a Sell. While it looked cheap then, we believed the discount was warranted by the precipitous drop in net effective rents (i.e., "NERs"; base rents adjusted for leasing costs and incentives) and the high likelihood of a distribution cut. Last week's Q4 earnings report vindicated our prediction of a cut, with management sneaking in a halving the distribution via 2:1 unit consolidation. However, it also showed easing pressure on NERs and improved occupancy.

The early signs of a recovery in operational metrics and ~12% unit price drop post-earnings (n.b., ~26% decline since our Sell report) have greatly improved the margin of safety to the point that we can no longer support a Sell rating. However, we are not ready to move it to a Buy. There remains significant uncertainty around asset values; the pro forma distribution yield of ~6.2% is only moderately attractive, and FFO/AFFO pressures persist. Management has also left its investors with a bad taste that will likely persist for some time. For these reasons, we are upgrading Dream Office to a cautious Hold.

Earnings Update

In-place occupancy picked up ~120bps across the whole portfolio, driven by ~200bps of pick-up in the core GTA market. This was expected, given the ~350bps pickup implied by the in-place and committed occupancy rate in Q3.

Leasing activity was the strongest we've seen throughout 2023 for Dream, with ~438k sqft leased for a ~5.3 WALT. Notably, the tenant retention ratio improved significantly from ~56% to ~86%, and direct leasing costs and incentives reached their lowest point of the year (n.b., $31.4 psf / $5.9 annualized).

While FFO per share improved ~7.5% QoQ, AFFO (n.b., internal estimate, as Dream does not report this metric) was de minimis. The sharp decline in AFFO was due to the elevated leasing costs related to the ~438k sqft leased in the quarter. AFFO per share improved by ~4% to ~$0.35, excluding these leasing costs. Following the dividend cut, the implied payout ratio is 33% / 36% of LQA FFO / AFFO (n.b., excluding leasing costs).

Earnings Update (Empyrean; D)

The blended WAIR decreased ~6bps from ~4.6% to ~4.5%, as the WAIR on mortgages decreased from ~4.4% to ~4.3% and from ~6.0% to ~5.8%. While the EBITDAFV-based ICR remains ~2x, LQA FFO / interest expense remains <1x at ~0.92x.

Overall, we are seeing modest improvements in the operational picture but continued financial and leverage pressures.

Valuation

Dream Office is now trading for ~5.3x / ~5.6x LQA / '24E FFO per share and yields ~6.2% adjusted for the distribution cut. It is ~22% below our NAV estimate (n.b., ~7% implied cap rate), though there remains uncertainty around asset values as the private market has been essentially frozen.

Valuation Summary (Empyrean; D)

Our target price reflects a 10% discount to our NAV estimate, reflecting Dream's very high leverage and the market's extremely pessimistic view on offices and the management team (e.g., for selling a substantial number of its units under the SIB).

Target Price Scenarios (Empyrean; D)

Our NAV estimate is based on a 6.5% / 8.5% cap rate for the GTA / Other Markets and the following adjustments.

Balance Sheet Adjustments (Empyrean; D)

While current expectations of interest rate cuts and the seeming improvements in leasing dynamics would imply a positive skew of potential outcomes relative to our target price, this is balanced by the high leverage and thin cash flow interest coverage.

Conclusion

Dream Office's Q4 earnings report held few surprises for those watching closely. As we had expected, the distribution was cut significantly, and increasing office attendance began to stabilize tenant retention and leasing dynamics. The cut was necessary, and improving NERs is a promising sign, but we are not ready to get bullish. The market is still extremely difficult for landlords and will take at least another year to stabilize. Dream Office is likely undervalued to some degree, but the true margin of safety is difficult to determine until private office transactions pick up. We are upgrading to Hold following the ~12% decline post-earnings and realization of the primary negative catalyst (i.e., distribution cut). Rate cuts and improving vacancy are the two catalysts we believe are necessary for the bull thesis to play out.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.