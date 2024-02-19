SiteOne Landscape Supply Needs To Demonstrate Strengths Beyond M&A Strategies

SerhiiKrot/iStock via Getty Images

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has recently shown strong performance, with its stock outperforming the S&P 500 over the last three months. With macroeconomic pressures beginning to ease, 2024 looks promising for SITE and the construction industry at large. The company continues to be durable and profitable. Nonetheless, considering some forward-looking concerns, I would revise my recommendation from "Buy" to "Neutral."

Data by YCharts

Business update

The site concluded 2023 with a relatively good quarter, achieving notable sales volume growth that largely offset the declines in commodity product prices, leading to an 8% increase in net sales and a modest uplift in adjusted EBITDA. This was supported by a recovering gross margin and effective SG&A management, despite the seasonal impact of recent acquisitions. Despite the challenges faced throughout the year, including softer markets, cost inflation, and gross margin and commodity price pressures, the site managed to secure a 7% growth in net sales, achieve adjusted EBITDA slightly above the guidance range, and record the highest operating cash flow for the year. Additionally, the inclusion of 11 new companies with a combined trailing 12-month revenue of $320 million enhanced the site's product offerings and market reach, reinforcing its position as a market leader. The management showed optimism for the end markets and confidence in the enhanced team capabilities and operational strengths, setting the stage for more growth in 2024.

Acquisition-oriented strategy plays a vital role

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, SITE has increased its presence to 690 branches, complemented by 4 distribution centers, up from 471 locations in 2016. The accompanying map highlights that the Northeast region boasts the highest concentration of branches, reflecting SITE's historically strong presence in this area. Additionally, the Arizona, Colorado, and Dallas metro areas also feature a significant number of locations.

SITE branches (SITE presentations)

From the chart below, we can see that SITE has increased its acquisition activities. They added more fertilizer and Nursery branch locations in 2023 and trying to diversify their product offerings.

SITE acquisitions (SITE presentation)

SITE's management seems to be heavily focused on growth through mergers and acquisitions, as highlighted by the frequent mention of 'acquisition'—44 times—in the quarterly conference calls. Operating within the labor-intensive and price-sensitive construction retail industry, this strategy of aggressive expansion may not necessarily serve the best interests of its shareholders. The approach raises concerns, particularly because securing every deal at favorable prices is unlikely. Sellers have their motives for offloading their businesses, which may not always at advantageous terms for SITE.

Efficiency gains are not great

SITE has historically invested $1.7 billion in acquisitions, demonstrating a disciplined approach by typically allocating 4% of its revenue towards cash acquisition activities. While the company has significantly grown, nearly doubling its revenue since 2019, it raises the question of whether it has become stronger. Currently, there is little evidence to suggest that SITE is capitalizing on the advantages of scale and increased transaction volumes. This is somewhat disappointing as there has been no improvement in inventory turnover, and the SG&A margin continues to rise. Additionally, the company does not appear to require less working capital to maintain its operations, indicating inefficiencies in leveraging its growth for operational advantage.

Data by YCharts

In particular, when looking at SITE's GS&A spending relative to its revenue, there's a noticeable downward trend while peers like POOL or LOW are improving. It seems SITE isn't tightening its operations or becoming more efficient.

The positioning as the largest full-line wholesale landscaping retailer is questionable

The company's claim to be the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies is somewhat perplexing. While they are the largest at a national level, offering a broad range of products from irrigation and fertilizer to lighting and hardscapes due to various acquisitions, this diversity doesn't always translate to the local level. Locally, they might offer only one or two product categories, and their acquired entities aren't necessarily the leading or sole providers in their respective local markets. This diminishes its pricing power for customers, especially since not all of the 160k SKUs are readily available or delivered as promptly as specialized distributors might offer.

In terms of synergies of multiple business branches, there are opportunities for shared procurement and inventory management practices. Marketing efforts, customer relationship management, and IT infrastructure could also be scaled across different branches to improve efficiency. Initiatives like developing private labels, improving inbound freight management, enhancing CRM and MobilePro systems, and boosting digital sales through the company's website are promising. However, the pace and effectiveness of implementing and executing these strategies have not been particularly noteworthy, raising questions about their impact on the company's overall performance. It seems to me that the management is not capable of leveraging technology to make rapid infrastructure changes in operations.

Pricing and gross margin pressure

Another concern is SITE's capacity to sustain competitive pricing for its customers and suppliers. The provided chart shows an overall increase in gross margins over time, with a recent decline that aligns with broader industry patterns, making it understandable. Yet, the management's habitual citing of gross margin pressures due to external market dynamics and the mix of acquired companies seems somewhat unconvincing (sounds like excuses). The apparent reliance on enhancing gross margins through acquisitions rather than pursuing organic growth and operational efficiencies prompts skepticism regarding the long-term viability of their margin improvement strategies.

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

SITE's stock operates within a traditional and highly resilient industry. Its strategy of growth through acquisitions has the potential to yield higher-than-average market growth. However, as the company grows in size and complexity, it becomes increasingly uncertain how its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities will continue to support both business expansion and shareholder returns. The challenges in managing SG&A expenses and navigating the pressures of a labor-intensive business model are also noteworthy concerns. With a current Enterprise Value (EV) of $8.24 billion, SITE's EV-to-sales ratio of 1.96 positions it towards the lower end compared to many of its industry peers. Yet, the stock isn't exceptionally undervalued, which suggests that there may not be significant opportunities arising from mispricing.