Equinor (NYSE: NYSE:EQNR) has had a consistent share price weakness over the past two years since reaching its peak. The company has an almost $80 billion market cap, and a strong dividend yield, as it continues to generate massive cash flow. As the company works to continue generating a double-digit dividend yield, it'll be a valuable long-term investment.

Equinor 2035 Targets

The company is targeting an aggressive growth plan as it attempts in both its current portfolio and in growth.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company expects to have >$26 billion in post tax CFFO, up from just under $20 billion currently. That's roughly 30% growth, as the company's oil and gas earnings remains ~constant and renewable earnings grow. The company expects to have ~40 million tonnes / year of CO2 transport and storage capacity relatively minimal capacity versus its emissions.

The company's goal is to reduce emissions substantially, but at the end of the day, by 2035, the company will still be primarily an oil and gas company.

Equinor Portfolio

The company's portfolio remains one of the strongest in the industry, with one of the lowest breakevens.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company has a $35 / barrel USD breakeven for projects coming online for the next decade. The company expects mid-single digit production growth as it continues to lead the industry. It has continued losses from its existing projects as they decline over time, so a lot of these projects are replacement projects for that production.

It's worth noting that the company expects ~$10 billion in annual capex, meaning that the company's true FCF post-tax in a decade will be ~$10 billion. It's respectable, but it is still modest growth for the company.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company's international business is expected to outperform its Norway business. The company's business is expected to have 50% cash flow growth to 2030, as the company focuses its business. The company is also working on both decarbonizing its portfolio and increasing margins, with a net result of 15% production growth resulting in that 50% CFFO growth.

The company's Norway business is focused on long-term value with a production decline. The company's primary focus is natural gas from the NCS, the most valuable natural gas to Europe right now, natural gas aligned with the continent's political views. The company still sees ~20% production decline over the next 15 years, with low gas supply costs.

Equinor Renewables

The company's renewable ambitions are immense.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company plans to hit 14 GW of installed capacity in 2030. The company's current installed capacity is 1 GW, which means it's grown at more than 50% annualized each year to 2030. As a result, by 2035, the company expects >65 TWh in power generation, worth billions. The company expects the real project base return to be 6%, showing a risk of renewable investing.

However, the company still expects nominal equity returns to beat real base project returns.

Equinor CCS Ambitions

As a part of this, the company is expanding its CCS portfolio, but it's still nowhere near where it needs to be for long-term success.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company expects to have 2 million barrels / day in attributable production by 2030. Let's assume that stays constant to 2035. That's 730 million barrels / day. 2 barrels is ~1 tonne of CO2, meaning ~365 million tonnes of CO2. The company's 2035 target is ~40 million tonnes / annum, meaning ~11% of its production is hitting CCS.

This is exciting to see for the company, but it still means the company's Scope 3 emissions are going to be strongly net positive. That could result in additional pressure on the company from other governments.

Equinor Financial Results

The company has continued to generate strong financial results.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company generated adjusted earnings of almost $9 billion in 4Q 2023 with matching net operating income. Net income was $2.6 billion and full year cash flow from operations was almost $20 billion. The company's reference case for 2035 cash flow is $75 / barrel, meaning cash flow can be much higher in a higher priced environment.

The company's strong earnings comes with continued capital expenditures and a strong focus on its portfolio.

Equinor Shareholder Returns

Putting this all together, the company remains focused on strong shareholder returns.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company's ordinary cash dividend is increasing by the 16.7% to $0.35 per share quarterly. The company's base dividend is ~6% / year, costing it ~$4.5 billion. By 2035, the company wants to double that, implying a high dividend it utilizes most of its cash for. However, that cost can be restricted by its share repurchase program.

The company's share buyback program enables it to repurchase $6 billion this year and $6 billion next year, or almost 20% of its outstanding shares. That enables it to save dramatically on dividend expenses, setting the stage for a strong dividend increase. It also makes long-term shareholder return growth much easier.

Thesis Risk

The largest risks to our thesis are two-fold.

The first is crude oil and natural gas prices. The company still relies on oil and natural gas as its core source of profits, and that will remain true for the upcoming years, especially natural gas. Any threat to those prices could hurt its potential to continue providing shareholder returns.

The second is renewable energy competition. Governments are recognizing that renewable energy is needed to avert climate change, and massive amounts of capital are being spent. Not all of that capital spending needs to be profitable. That means that Equinor's renewable spending likely won't be as profitable as oil and natural gas which could hurt long-term returns.

Conclusion

Equinor's impressive portfolio of assets, combined with its market capitalization of just under $80 billion, spells a big opportunity for interested investors. The company is generating strong cash flow, and right now, it's focused on aggressively repurchasing shares. Its buybacks right now will enable strong long-term dividend increases.

The company is continuing to generate major profits from its oil and gas business, while spending heavily on renewables. The company's natural gas will be a favorite for Europe given the political allegiance with the country's democracy. That will enable long-term shareholder returns.