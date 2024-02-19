A Voice Of Reason Says Inflation Is Already At 2%

Dragon Claws

There have been numerous forecasts for a recession over the past two years from Wall Street strategists and market pundits, but one has yet to materialize. One of the most important developments used to support their argument has been the inverted yield curve, which has historically been an extremely reliable leading indicator of impending economic contractions. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell below that of the 2-year Treasury in July 2022 to start the inversion, but the economy continues to expand. The recession crowd insists that this indicator is still on track, as it operates with a lead time that can be as long as 24 months.

We must credit Campbell Harvey, who is now a finance professor at Duke University, with developing this valuable yield-curve indicator that so many have relied on to this day. We can look at a variety of different short- and long-term rates to see if they are inverted, but today any combination will produce the inversions that Harvey warns us about. Note the timeliness of the inversion warnings below between 3-month and 10-year yields in 2007 and 2019.

The latest inversion has lasted an extremely long time without producing a recession. I have ignored it over the past two years, believing that this time it is giving us a false signal. In fact, Harvey acknowledged that it may be inaccurate this time around as early as January 2023, because his model was linked to inflation-adjusted yields, which have not been inverted. It looks like his assessment has been spot on.

Mr. Harvey should have a tremendous amount of credibility as an economist, especially with those who are concerned about recession. Therefore, his views on inflation, as an extremely astute economist, should be valued no less. That is my perspective.

Many of those same strategists and pundits, who have been using his indicator to predict a recession, are calling for inflation to remain sticky and well above the Fed’s target of 2%. They might want to pay attention to what Mr. Harvey recently said about this subject.

He asserts that “inflation is already within the 2% preferred range,” and that the Fed should not be relying on the inaccurate picture that the Consumer Price Index presents to determine monetary policy. Hence, his recommendation that “the Fed should cut sooner than later.” Harvey states that the inflation data collected to compute the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is “stale,” with a particular focus on shelter data, which the CPI suggests is up 6% year-over-year. That accounts for 40% of the inflation gauge. According to Harvey, “the real-time data is what we should be basing our decisions on. Shelter inflation is not 6%. I don’t know anybody that would believe that it is 6%.”

To that point, private-sector data indicates a much different situation for shelter costs. For example, Rental.com has seen its measurement of asking rents fall for eight months in a row. In its most recent national Rent Report, Rental.com indicated that yearly declines in rent prices nationally continued in December, falling by less than 1% on a year-over-year basis. That’s a far cry from a 6% increase.

As we work off the annualized rent increases from a year ago and replace them with the rent decreases we are realizing today, the shelter cost calculation in the CPI will fall dramatically. This isn’t speculation, as the numbers can be seen in the chart above.

I was emboldened to maintain my outlook for soft landing more than a year ago when Campbell Harvey acknowledged that his recession indicator was likely giving a false signal in July 2022. He is a lot smarter than me. Why would I not listen to him in the same way when it comes to the rate of inflation. I agree with Harvey that the war on inflation is over, but it is not showing up in the stale approach used to calculate it.

