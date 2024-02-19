Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silver Is The Metal To Watch

Feb. 19, 2024 11:37 AM ETSLV, GDX, SILJ, DBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV, SIL, SLVP, GOAU, GDXJ, GDXD, GDXU, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GDMN
Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold maintains support at $2,000 per ounce despite downward pressure from high consumer and producer prices.
  • Analysts anticipate future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, providing long-term bullishness for gold.
  • Silver shows resilience and upward momentum, with a 7% increase from its lows, outpacing gold in the upcoming week.
  • I do much more than just articles at Mean Reversion Trading: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

silver bullion coins

MariuszSzczygiel

Fundamentals:

Escalating inflationary pressures have exerted downward pressure on the gold market, although it maintains crucial support for now, as per analysts' observations. Despite concluding its second consecutive week with losses, gold has rebounded from its nadir, notably clinging to the critical $2,000 per ounce level. April

This article was written by

Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
5.25K Followers
Equity Management Academy is a team led by CEO Patrick MontesDeOca, a seasoned trader with over 30 years of experience. The team uses a proprietary AI system to identify investment opportunities and provide weekly reports for day, swing and long-term trades with precise entry and exit points. They lead the investing group Mean Reversion Trading. The group features reports and alerts from the AI Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator. Features include: Weekly reports with actionable entry/exit points, research for trading futures, options, ETFs, indices and stocks, Early Bird Reports keeping the group ahead of market opportunities, and chat to discuss ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SILJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information in the Market Commentaries was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed herein constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. It is for educational purposes only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLV--
iShares Silver Trust ETF
GDX--
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
SILJ--
Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.