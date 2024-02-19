Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Public Storage: The Self-Storage Glut Is Coming In 2024

Feb. 19, 2024 11:49 AM ETPublic Storage (PSA) Stock
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.22K Followers

Summary

  • Public Storage has experienced a rebound in its stock price after a decline in 2023 as some investors point to a decrease in real rates, saving commercial property prices.
  • The primary driving factor for commercial property prices, including storage REITs like PSA, is real interest rates, while the secondary factor is changes in NOI growth compared to inflation.
  • PSA's occupancy and rents are declining, indicating a reversal in storage demand and a potential decline in net operating income as the industry shifts into a glut.
  • Assuming PSA's NOI will not rise with inflation in 2024 and beyond due to the glut, the fair-value capitalization rates of its properties may rise to around 7%.
  • Such an increase in capitalization rates would dramatically lower PSA's NAV, potentially reversing the stock's gains in recent years.

Self storage units (digital enhancement)

Ed Freeman/Stone via Getty Images

Over the past year, I've held a bearish view on storage REITs, such as Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). This view was detailed in "Public Storage: Why 'Low Risk' REITs Are The Most Vulnerable

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.22K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

gbfraser profile picture
gbfraser
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (666)
Do you have any industry wide data on the growth in capacity? I live in suburban Boston and can list half a dozen new storage facilities within 30 minutes of me that have been built in the past 5 years. But maybe excess capacity growth is localized?
