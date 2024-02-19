Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Antero Resources: Beyond The Natural Gas Price Implosion - Why I Remain Very Bullish

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Antero Resources, a natural gas producer, is facing challenges due to low natural gas prices and volatile market conditions.
  • The company has made significant improvements in operational efficiency and cost management, positioning it for long-term gains.
  • Antero anticipates positive free cash flow and favorable pricing dynamics in LNG and NGL markets, despite current market challenges.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Great Smoky Mountain, Bryson City, Tennessee, America, USA

marcoisler/RooM via Getty Images

Introduction

Generally speaking, I'm very happy with the way things are going. The dividend stocks I own are all doing well, and while economic growth is far from favorable (especially in cyclical industries), I am not expecting any dividend cuts or

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30.21K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR, AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

J
Jargon
Today, 12:50 PM
Comments (1.46K)
AR management is very underrated and see the big picture better than most. I like that they are unhedged as spot prices can change quickly
n
nocnurzfred
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (2.23K)
Have considered AR for quite some time, but no dividend is my turnoff. Do have a boatload of the mid stream server AM, and would add there bringing my % down a notch, but 10% will still be great.
R
Risk21
Today, 12:37 PM
Comments (665)
AR's reputation for prescient knowledge of future ng prices has gone down the drain after its latest decision to go unhedged. The company has many plusses, but I see no sign of $2 NG soon. Better chance of AR under $20. PEYUF, TRMLF for ng exposure and a dividend. imo
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:40 PM
Comments (11.78K)
@Risk21 I appreciate your view!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.