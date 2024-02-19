Jeremy Horner/Corbis Documentary via Getty Images

I wrote on 17 Feb that the key development for the week was the Russell 2000's (IWM) breakout from its 2-year base.

What I want to see from the upcoming week is confirmation from the FX markets. FX risk proxies Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, and emerging market currencies have a strong positive correlation with the Russell 2000.

Interestingly, they are setting up constructively against the USD, which I will share in the technical charts below.

The breakout higher in the Russell 2000 could be foreshadowing imminent weakness in the USD, which could take the US Dollar Index (UUP) (DXY) back below the 100 psychological level.

First, let us take a look at the Russell 2000. As we may observe, the IWM ETF has broken out from a large 2-year base this week. The ETF closed near the highs of the week, reversing initial damage from hot CPI and PPI data prints.

Weekly Chart: IWM

TradingView

Now, let us move on to the technical charts of the FX risk proxies.

The Aussie (AUD:USD) has a very strong positive correlation with the Russell 2000. Will it follow the IWM in breaking out above its downtrend resistance?

AUDUSD and IWM

On the weekly chart, AUDUSD has also put in a bullish reversal candle, where it made a new swing low but closed at or near the highs of the week. Remember that this was despite hot CPI and PPI prints, which temporarily boosted the USD.

Weekly Chart: AUDUSD

The Kiwi (NZD:USD) also trades largely in line with the IWM. Will it also go on to break out from its multi-week consolidative flag pattern?

NZDUSD and IWM

NZDUSD put in a bullish reversal candle on the weekly chart, very similar to the AUDUSD pair.

Weekly Chart: NZDUSD

The Loonie (USD:CAD) also trades in tandem with the IWM. Note that because the CAD is the denominator, then a weaker USDCAD means the Canadian Dollar is actually strengthening against the USD. Once again, could USDCAD breakdown from its multi-week range?

USDCAD and IWM

Looking at the weekly chart of USDCAD, it put in a bearish reversal candle, which means sellers are in control.

Weekly Chart: USDCAD

The WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) holds a basket of emerging market currencies against the USD. Notice also the positive correlation with the IWM. Now that the IWM has broken out, could CEW go on to breakout from its range?

CEW and IWM

It is probably not surprising that the USD and the IWM share a strong negative correlation, where a stronger USD tends to lead to weaker stocks, and a weaker USD tends to lead to stronger stocks.

Looking at the US Dollar Index, it is now testing downtrend resistance, and I expect it to turn lower from here.

US Dollar Index and IWM

We may observe that the US Dollar Index put in a bearish reversal candle on the weekly chart.

Weekly Chart: US Dollar Index

If the US Dollar Index turns lower here, there is a good chance it takes out the 99.58 swing low it made in July 2023, representing a -4.5% move from current levels. If the US Dollar Index returns above this week's high (104.98), then this thesis is likely invalidated.

If the USD starts weakening, my preferred FX longs include the AUD, NZD, or CAD, as these are risk proxies that are likely to do well in a more risk-on environment.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.